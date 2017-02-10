Statement by the United Nations in Sierra Leone on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
Written by press release
Friday, 10 February 2017 15:03
Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal. Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
Globally, more than 200 million girls and women in 30 countries have been subjected to female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C). Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of FGM/C worldwide, affecting almost 90% of women aged 15-49 years.
As Sierra Leone joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations in Sierra Leone reiterates that FGM/C constitutes a form of violence against girls and women which must be stopped, and replaced with practices that are not harmful.
FGM/C violates girls´ and women´s right to health, security, physical and psychological integrity, their right to be free from cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and, when the procedure results in death, their right to life. It does not have any health benefits. On the contrary, long-term consequences include complications during childbirth, problems urinating, anemia, infections, infertility, formation of cysts and abscesses, painful sexual intercourse, hypersensitivity of the genital area and increased risk of HIV.
The Government of Sierra Leone has signed up to international commitments to end FGM/C, such as a 2012 UN General Assembly Resolution to ban the practice worldwide, and the Sustainable Development Goals.
The UN recognises and appreciates cultural values, norms and practices that promote human rights and the wellbeing of people. Sierra Leonean women and girls must be able to exercise their cultural rights. We support a national dialogue on alternative rites of passage that do not entail female genital cutting and its harmful consequences for women and girls.
The UN acknowledges and congratulates the Government of Sierra Leone for its continuous efforts to reduce the prevalence of FGM/C in the country and asks that it continues to work systematically towards total abandonment of the practice, in accordance with the participation of Sierra Leone in the global commitments mentioned above.
Over several years the Government, supported by the UN, has invested in drawing up a National Strategy to reduce FGM/C which can help translate the country’s international commitments into practical action. The draft strategy has been written after extensive consultations with Government, Paramount Chiefs, religious leaders, Soweis, civil society groups, and NGOs.
In line with the Government’s efforts towards upholding all the human rights of women, men, boys and girls in Sierra Leone, the Government is urged speedily to finalise the draft national strategy and implement it, with a view to facilitating public education and community engagement and buy-in to end the practice.
The United Nations in Sierra Leone stands ready to support this endeavour and looks forward to a continued partnership.
Editorial
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.
However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.
Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
What to expect of Paralegals with the Legal Aid Board
The Legal Aid Board took a giant step towards expanding access to justice by deploying thirty-five Paralegals around the country in December 2016. Thanks to support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) which will last for one year.
The addition brings to a total of forty-sixty the number of Paralegals on the staff of the scheme. This does not include volunteers. Prior to the addition, the Board had eleven full-time Paralegals - twoin the Western Area and nine in the three Regional Headquarter Towns. It also had paralegal volunteers in Port Loko, Kambia and Kono.
The Board now has at least two paralegals in each of the twelve districts upcountry. The Western Urban has eight Paralegals while the WesternRural has five. Thismeans the Boardhas a presence in every district in the country. This isgood news for our clients - the poor and vulnerable - who face a lot of challenges accessing justice at both formal and informal level.
31 January 2017, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Today, Heads of State from across Africa adopted a Declaration on Universal Access to Immunization in Africa, in which they endorsed the Addis Declaration on Immunization, a historic and timely pledge to ensure that everyone in Africa – regardless of who they are or where they live – receives the full benefits of immunization. The endorsement was issued during the 28th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
While Africa has made impressive gains over the last 15 years toward increasing access to immunization, progress has stagnated, and the continent is falling behind on meeting global immunization targets. One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives. Measles alone accounts for approximately 61,000 preventable deaths in the African region every year.
The Inspector General of Police on Tuesday February 8 received the Annual State of Human Rights Report 2015 from the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone.
The HRCSL report includes the ways in which fundamental rights and freedoms in the 1991 Constitution and international and regional agreements to which Sierra Leone is a party have been observed or violated. It also includes steps taken by the Commission to protect and promote human rights; the results of individual complaints investigated, and the interventions and recommendations made by the Commission in respect of matters brought before it.
Presenting the State of Human Rights Report that contained the findings to the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Brima A. Sheriff noted swift response from the Police to help victims in various areas nationwide that were seriously affected by floods and the reduction of cases investigated by the CDIID of the SLP from 235 in 2014 to 46 in 2015 on allegations of assault, unlawful detention and other related violations by police personnel.
The Legal Aid Board has announced that Edmond Pratt will serve as the Paralegal responsible for juveniles in the meantime. This follows the suspension of Child Advocate Ibrahim Kallon on half-pay because of a matter brought against him by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden.Kallon is presently standing trialanswering to charges of Threatening Language, Insulting Conduct and Defamatory Libel.
The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has told a cross section of thenational executive of the Children’s Forum Network (CFN) that the Board will stand with them as they go through the most divisive period in the history of the organization.
‘We were there to protect the rights of two of your members who were taken to the New England Police Station on Friday, 27 January 2017 by the Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs,’ she said. ‘The Board will continue to protect you wherever you are because we now have Paralegals in all the fourteen districts in the country.’
Sierra Leone's Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens has sought cooperation with the Jamaican government in the area of Diaspora Development.
At a meeting with Amr. Sheila Sealy Monteith, Jamaica's under Secretary for multilateral Affairs Division at her 21 Dominican Drive Kingston, Jamaica on Monday February 6, 2017, Amr. Stevens acknowledge the strength and successes of the Jamaican Diaspora Engagement and its financial, infrastructural development, social and economic contribution towards their country and expressed an interest in bilateral cooperation in that direction that will help Sierra Leone learn from the Jamaican experience.
According to him, his primary areas of interest is related to the proposed Jamaican Diaspora bond, through which Jamaicans all over the World will be able to take part directly in their country's development agenda.