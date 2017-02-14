Extensive languages are used but the message is there. I wrote this piece sometime ago... Since valentine is here I thought I should share as sharing is caring. *WHAT I DID FOR LOVE* Another year, another February, another month of love, another month of heartbreak. It was a week before valentine and I was already worried about what I was going to get him or something special to do. So many ideas flashed through my mind but I was in dilemma to choose, some of my friends already had plans and they all had set for the day. Catherine was one of my older friends and she had experienced in almost everything she was discussing to Babra about some sex position that she should try this time around. She said “Babra you should try out 'man on top.” Babra was one of my loud friends and she was laughing like crazy and said was telling me more about it.

Meanwhile, “it is also known as the cat and your honey boo should allow you to bend your legs about 45 degrees to tilt your hips up, now Babra darling,” she continued this will cause the base of his shaft to maintain constant contact with you. “Also grinding of your lover in a circular motion is great,” Babra shouted. Suddenly, she said that’s enough. “Where did you learn all this,” Vanessa (another friend who was at the scene) asked. I suddenly interrupted “I don't even know what's going to happen between my boyfriend and me.” I further stated “I just don't know what to do.” Camella walked in with a bright grin “hey ladies what's going on?” Catherine, who is fondly called Cath cut in “Your semi-home girl doesn't know what is going happen on vals day with herself and the so called boo.” I gave a cheeky face then Camella said Vanessa sweedy ignore. Certainly, this year the 14th of February which is always considered as a VALENTINES DAY is on a Tuesday. I am saying to myself. I had to call my Saint Valentine to ask him what he would like for Valentine as this is our first valentine together in our three months relationship. He said to me "give me something you haven't given any man in the past nor plans of giving in the future." I was astonished and became more worried, so I needed someone to talk to. I never had a sister or cousin of my age, part of me said tell a friend and the other part of me said friends are just crazy and cannot give the answers was searching for so that was a decision I had to make on my own if I want to keep this love relationship on track. I wanted to keep this man all to myself because nowadays ladies are something else when it comes to a tall cute guy. My boyfriend's pictures were all over the social media, my wallpaper, lock screen, his name was my password he was just all over me. The clock struck 12.01am on the 14th of February 2017, then I decided to call the man whom I thought was the one for me so I could wish him a Happy Valentine Day and let him know I will be at his place few hours from then. All of that went well. Around 7pm the same day I went to the supermarket and got him some gifts that he will open before he takes the dinner I prepared. All that happened in my vacant and pensive mood when my heart was fill with the pleasure of someone whom for weeks now has been a part of me. My head was on his chest whilst we were watching a romantic movie titled "How far can you go to be with the one you love." When he asked how could you prove that you love me and that you will never leave me no matter what happens, I looked at my boyfriend called Noah, and then smiled and further replied him with a question “what do you want me to do, sweety??” In a more persuasive mood, he yelled “give me your pride and I promise to keep it safe for you.” I was carried away by his sugar coated words and became a romantic lizard and was just nodding notifying yes to whatever he said because I was young and naïve. Noah made love to me. I experienced pain before pleasure ,I was young and inexperienced. To be honest with you it happened but my body was not physically ready. I bleed to death spiritually. I went home on my own after he has taken over my government of pride. It seemed awesome and I craved for more and went to see him the following day, history repeats itself again this time with many memories ,this became a habit for me and every few days it's was a priority for me to go see him. Unfortunately for me, every good thing must come to an end, I missed my monthly period and the doctor confirmed that I was four weeks pregnant and HIV positive, I called my romantic professor and gave him the news, he was so furious and said to me that he was not responsible for the act and never should I call or visit him. Since that day he changed, no more calls, no more response to my texts. He doesn't want to know how I am doing, that amount of care and concern that was there is no more. “How will I live with this? Had I known? The 14th of February is a day I destroyed my future and it is a day I will never forget. What should have been a day of pleasure for me, turned out to be a day of agony, pain and regret. This does not only cost my dignity but also my life, which I long sought to be brighter and joyful. However, I am deceived by my juvenile stage. In my life, I was judged by emotions. At 16 years old, I am subjected to fate, as an HIV positive and a pregnant young girl. Only God can help me!!!! Ladies especially under 18 years old don't act like the lady in my story. There are so many things far better than that. You are a star, you are unique. True love waits...say No! ©Miss Umu Kuntume Sall.