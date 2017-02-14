Extensive languages are used but the message is there.
I wrote this piece sometime ago... Since valentine is here I thought I should share as sharing is caring.
*WHAT I DID FOR LOVE*
Another year, another February, another month of love, another month of heartbreak. It was a week before valentine and I was already worried about what I was going to get him or something special to do. So many ideas flashed through my mind but I was in dilemma to choose, some of my friends already had plans and they all had set for the day.
Catherine was one of my older friends and she had experienced in almost everything she was discussing to Babra about some sex position that she should try this time around. She said “Babra you should try out 'man on top.” Babra was one of my loud friends and she was laughing like crazy and said was telling me more about it.
Meanwhile, “it is also known as the cat and your honey boo should allow you to bend your legs about 45 degrees to tilt your hips up, now Babra darling,” she continued this will cause the base of his shaft to maintain constant contact with you. “Also grinding of your lover in a circular motion is great,” Babra shouted. Suddenly, she said that’s enough. “Where did you learn all this,” Vanessa (another friend who was at the scene) asked. I suddenly interrupted “I don't even know what's going to happen between my boyfriend and me.” I further stated “I just don't know what to do.” Camella walked in with a bright grin “hey ladies what's going on?” Catherine, who is fondly called Cath cut in “Your semi-home girl doesn't know what is going happen on vals day with herself and the so called boo.” I gave a cheeky face then Camella said Vanessa sweedy ignore.
Certainly, this year the 14th of February which is always considered as a VALENTINES DAY is on a Tuesday. I am saying to myself. I had to call my Saint Valentine to ask him what he would like for Valentine as this is our first valentine together in our three months relationship. He said to me "give me something you haven't given any man in the past nor plans of giving in the future." I was astonished and became more worried, so I needed someone to talk to. I never had a sister or cousin of my age, part of me said tell a friend and the other part of me said friends are just crazy and cannot give the answers was searching for so that was a decision I had to make on my own if I want to keep this love relationship on track. I wanted to keep this man all to myself because nowadays ladies are something else when it comes to a tall cute guy. My boyfriend's pictures were all over the social media, my wallpaper, lock screen, his name was my password he was just all over me.
The clock struck 12.01am on the 14th of February 2017, then I decided to call the man whom I thought was the one for me so I could wish him a Happy Valentine Day and let him know I will be at his place few hours from then. All of that went well.
Around 7pm the same day I went to the supermarket and got him some gifts that he will open before he takes the dinner I prepared. All that happened in my vacant and pensive mood when my heart was fill with the pleasure of someone whom for weeks now has been a part of me. My head was on his chest whilst we were watching a romantic movie titled "How far can you go to be with the one you love." When he asked how could you prove that you love me and that you will never leave me no matter what happens, I looked at my boyfriend called Noah, and then smiled and further replied him with a question “what do you want me to do, sweety??”
In a more persuasive mood, he yelled “give me your pride and I promise to keep it safe for you.” I was carried away by his sugar coated words and became a romantic lizard and was just nodding notifying yes to whatever he said because I was young and naïve.
Noah made love to me. I experienced pain before pleasure ,I was young and inexperienced. To be honest with you it happened but my body was not physically ready. I bleed to death spiritually. I went home on my own after he has taken over my government of pride. It seemed awesome and I craved for more and went to see him the following day, history repeats itself again this time with many memories ,this became a habit for me and every few days it's was a priority for me to go see him.
Unfortunately for me, every good thing must come to an end, I missed my monthly period and the doctor confirmed that I was four weeks pregnant and HIV positive, I called my romantic professor and gave him the news, he was so furious and said to me that he was not responsible for the act and never should I call or visit him. Since that day he changed, no more calls, no more response to my texts. He doesn't want to know how I am doing, that amount of care and concern that was there is no more. “How will I live with this? Had I known? The 14th of February is a day I destroyed my future and it is a day I will never forget.
What should have been a day of pleasure for me, turned out to be a day of agony, pain and regret. This does not only cost my dignity but also my life, which I long sought to be brighter and joyful. However, I am deceived by my juvenile stage. In my life, I was judged by emotions. At 16 years old, I am subjected to fate, as an HIV positive and a pregnant young girl. Only God can help me!!!!
Ladies especially under 18 years old don't act like the lady in my story. There are so many things far better than that.
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.
However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.
Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara’s Demise: A Huge Loss to the Nation
Since the dawn of human history, death, although inevitable, has always been the most painful happening that fellow humans find so hard to endure when they lose a dear member of their family or community. True, the impact that death causes varies from one to another depending on a number of factors ranging from status, caliber, position, contribution, sacrifice, benevolence, and patriotism, to mention a few.
People characterized in the higher degree of human endeavours and sacrifices are usually difficult to forget when they depart from this world because of the legacies they leave behind for others to remember and emulate.
The sudden demise of Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Commonly known as Orsoya), His Excellency, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma’s envoy to the State of Kuwait until 8th February, 2017, is one that can deservedly be characterized as a colossal loss not only for his family, relatives, friends, colleagues and staff, but also for the entire nation.
Statement by the United Nations in Sierra Leone on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal. Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
Globally, more than 200 million girls and women in 30 countries have been subjected to female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C). Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of FGM/C worldwide, affecting almost 90% of women aged 15-49 years.
As Sierra Leone joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations in Sierra Leone reiterates that FGM/C constitutes a form of violence against girls and women which must be stopped, and replaced with practices that are not harmful.
31 January 2017, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Today, Heads of State from across Africa adopted a Declaration on Universal Access to Immunization in Africa, in which they endorsed the Addis Declaration on Immunization, a historic and timely pledge to ensure that everyone in Africa – regardless of who they are or where they live – receives the full benefits of immunization. The endorsement was issued during the 28th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
While Africa has made impressive gains over the last 15 years toward increasing access to immunization, progress has stagnated, and the continent is falling behind on meeting global immunization targets. One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives. Measles alone accounts for approximately 61,000 preventable deaths in the African region every year.
President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma has said in Kenema that "Life nor get spare part" and that the Ebola outbreak is an eye-opener to the improvement of the country's health care delivery system.
Addressing his audience at the commissioning of the rehabilitated/expanded Pediatric Ward and new hospital and District Medical Stores at the Government Hospital in Kenema on Sunday February 5, 2017, President Koroma reiterated his government continued commitment to roll out strategies that would improve the health sector in collaboration with health development partners.
He described the event as a journey for the development of Sierra Leone particularly in health system strengthening adding that his government is poised to transform the country through the post Ebola Presidential Recovery Priorities Plan and the lessons learned from the Ebola.
L.A.W.Y.E.R.S’ 20 years of Serving Society by Protecting Women and Girls Through the Law
On a traditionally romantic day on 14th February, 1997, when most successful women were busy cracking their brains on how to get the best from their partners, a small group of young female lawyers in Sierra Leone came together to form L.A.W.Y.E.R.S (Legal Access through Women Yearning for Equality Rights and Social Justice), a clear demonstration of their love and care for the country’s most vulnerable group of people.
Answering to the call of the socio-economic, political, environmental and legal injustices facing Sierra Leonean girls and women following the more than decade-long civil war (1991-2002), the group today- 14th February 2017- marks 20 years of defending, protecting and promoting the rights of girls and women across Sierra Leone.
Women and children, mostly girls, suffered the brunt of the war. Thousands were abducted and raped systematically.
Sierra Leone's Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens has sought cooperation with the Jamaican government in the area of Diaspora Development.
At a meeting with Amr. Sheila Sealy Monteith, Jamaica's under Secretary for multilateral Affairs Division at her 21 Dominican Drive Kingston, Jamaica on Monday February 6, 2017, Amr. Stevens acknowledge the strength and successes of the Jamaican Diaspora Engagement and its financial, infrastructural development, social and economic contribution towards their country and expressed an interest in bilateral cooperation in that direction that will help Sierra Leone learn from the Jamaican experience.
According to him, his primary areas of interest is related to the proposed Jamaican Diaspora bond, through which Jamaicans all over the World will be able to take part directly in their country's development agenda.