Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara’s Demise: A Huge Loss to the Nation

Since the dawn of human history, death, although inevitable, has always been the most painful happening that fellow humans find so hard to endure when they lose a dear member of their family or community. True, the impact that death causes varies from one to another depending on a number of factors ranging from status, caliber, position, contribution, sacrifice, benevolence, and patriotism, to mention a few. People characterized in the higher degree of human endeavours and sacrifices are usually difficult to forget when they depart from this world because of the legacies they leave behind for others to remember and emulate. The sudden demise of Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Commonly known as Orsoya), His Excellency, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma’s envoy to the State of Kuwait until 8th February, 2017, is one that can deservedly be characterized as a colossal loss not only for his family, relatives, friends, colleagues and staff, but also for the entire nation. With the departure of Ambassador Kamara, Sierra Leone has lost one of the finest envoys who effectively, efficiently and gainfully represented President Koroma and worked laboriously for the total interest of Sierra Leone. It is worthy to note that Ambassador Ibrahim Kamara was the first resident Sierra Leone envoy appointed to Kuwait in 2009. As an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, he made it his top priority to strengthen Sierra Leone’s diplomatic and bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait. Since his appointment to that small but oil rich Gulf State, Sierra Leone has enormously benefited from his relentless and genuine efforts, and will continue to benefit in the long run. One of the areas Ambassador Kamara would be remembered for was his efforts to play his own part in the improvement of the Sierra Leone economy. To do so, he wooed a good number of Kuwaiti investors to invest in Sierra Leone thereby giving employment opportunities to the youth. He was one of the envoys who was tenacious in his pursuit of President Koroma’s Agenda for Prosperity in the Gulf States of Kuwait - Jordan and Oman where he also served as Sierra Leone’s non –resident envoy. At the time the Ebola scourge was ravaging the nation, Ambassador Kamara mobilized huge resources in Kuwait in order to combat the virus which was killing Sierra Leoneans at an alarming degree. He and his diplomatic staff also donated a month’s salary to save the lives of their compatriots. Sierra Leone maids’ saga in Kuwait was another opportunity for Ambassador Ibrahim Kamara to prove his patriotism and manifest his diplomatic prowess. He stood as a towering figure to ensure that the sufferings and maltreatment of Sierra Leone maids was brought to a peaceful end while maintaining and protecting the cordial diplomatic relations with Kuwait without any hitches. It takes a high diplomatic skill to resolve such complex issues in which some citizens of the host country were allegedly involved in gross malpractices against Sierra Leone maids. However, despite the complexity of the situation, Ambassador Kamara and his able staff made sure that some of their compatriots had their dues and were safely repatriated to their home country thereby bringing the maids’ saga to a peaceful conclusion. Ambassador Kamara also had a very good working relationship with his colleague Sierra Leone Ambassadors in the Gulf States. He and Ambassador Siray Alpha Timbo of the UAE and Ambassador Alhaji M.S. Kargbo of Saudi Arabia are always on the phone talking about issues aimed at the socio-economic development of their country. Through the relentless efforts of these three top Sierra Leone diplomats in the region, Sierra Leone has become a destination for potential Arab investors. Although they were representing Sierra Leone in different countries, they have been working as a team in the pursuance of Sierra Leone’s economic diplomacy. Because of the care and true concern Ambassador Kamara had for his compatriots in Kuwait and the other Gulf States to which he was accredited to, he was loved and trusted by all. They have all been grateful to him and he will surely be missed by all of them for his excellent leadership qualities, camaraderie, and help in times of need. The president of the Sierra Leone Union in Kuwait has oftentimes highlighted to me the unique qualities of Ambassador Kamara who they hold in high esteem for his continued support to the Union. My personal relationship with Ambassador Kamara has been one of the best so far. As an accredited Information Attaché to the Sierra Leone Mission in the State of Kuwait, I had a wonderful working relationship with Ambassador Kamara. It was indeed a pleasure for me to serve a Mission headed by such a high seasoned politician who had the interest of Sierra Leone at heart and who, with tenacity and forbearance, would leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of the well-being of his compatriots. Moreover, in him I found one of the most loyal envoy to President Koroma and an all-time dedicated diplomat to the cause of his appointment. On several occasions, Ambassador Kamara would express his love for my humble self and his deep appreciation for my ‘dedication and performance” which he would often describe as ‘nationalistic and outstanding’ - accolades I would live to forever cherish whenever I recall the moments I spent with His Excellency. To me, he was not just an envoy; rather, he was a mentor, elder brother and a dear friend whom I will painfully miss for long. No matter how I may try to enumerate the human and leadership qualities of late Ambassador Kamara, I would definitely fall short of depicting him for what he truly was and for what values he stood. And it is agonizing for me to realize that Ambassador Kamara has vacated his position before achieving the lofty national aims he had in his bosom for Sierra Leone, which he was determined to achieve during his tenure. His, for sure, is a glaring example of human frailty which buttresses the Holy Quranic verse that says: “A soul knows not what it may do tomorrow, and knows not where it dies”. I beseech the Almighty Allah to condone Ambassador Kamara’s sins, have His infinite mercy on his soul, and make Paradise his permanent abode. May Allah protect his family from all evils, guide them to the right path, continue to provide their livelihood, and enable them realize the dreams and aspirations their late father and husband had for them. Ambassador Kamara, may your soul rest in blissful peace. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. The sudden demise of Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Commonly known as Orsoya), His Excellency, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma’s envoy to the State of Kuwait until 8th February, 2017, is one that can deservedly be characterized as a colossal loss not only for his family, relatives, friends, colleagues and staff, but also for the entire nation. Read more... View Point Statement by the United Nations in Sierra Leone on the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal. Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Globally, more than 200 million girls and women in 30 countries have been subjected to female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C). Sierra Leone has one of the highest rates of FGM/C worldwide, affecting almost 90% of women aged 15-49 years. As Sierra Leone joins the world in commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations in Sierra Leone reiterates that FGM/C constitutes a form of violence against girls and women which must be stopped, and replaced with practices that are not harmful. Read more... News - Press Release Historic Commitment from African Heads of State to Advance Immunization in Africa 31 January 2017, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Today, Heads of State from across Africa adopted a Declaration on Universal Access to Immunization in Africa, in which they endorsed the Addis Declaration on Immunization, a historic and timely pledge to ensure that everyone in Africa – regardless of who they are or where they live – receives the full benefits of immunization. The endorsement was issued during the 28th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. While Africa has made impressive gains over the last 15 years toward increasing access to immunization, progress has stagnated, and the continent is falling behind on meeting global immunization targets. One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives. Measles alone accounts for approximately 61,000 preventable deaths in the African region every year. Read more... Society -Local News *ROMANCE* Extensive languages are used but the message is there. I wrote this piece sometime ago... Since valentine is here I thought I should share as sharing is caring. *WHAT I DID FOR LOVE* Another year, another February, another month of love, another month of heartbreak. It was a week before valentine and I was already worried about what I was going to get him or something special to do. So many ideas flashed through my mind but I was in dilemma to choose, some of my friends already had plans and they all had set for the day. Catherine was one of my older friends and she had experienced in almost everything she was discussing to Babra about some sex position that she should try this time around. She said “Babra you should try out 'man on top.” Babra was one of my loud friends and she was laughing like crazy and said was telling me more about it.

