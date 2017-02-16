Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Health Ministry launches its 2016-2020 National Community Health Workers Policy as part of a resilient health system Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara The Ministry of Health and Sanitation has officially launched its 2016-2020 National Community Health Workers Policy on Thursday February 2, 2017 at the Shangri La Hotel in Freetown. The 2012 reviewed and updated Policy for National Community Health Workers programme is part of a resilient national health system aimed at providing efficient, basic and high quality services that are accessible to everybody especially people living in hard-to-reach areas. Making his address, Chief Medical Officer Ministry of Health and Sanitation Dr. Brima Kargbo said by making community ownership a pillar of their Health Sector Recovery Plan and the Basic Package of Essential Health Services, and with the launch of the revised Policy, Community Health Workers would become more prominent feature of the health landscape, increasing both in numbers and in the quality of the services they offer. He urged members of the Local Councils from the districts, the District Health Management Teams, members of the various communities and leaders to get themengaged monitor and support the Community Health Workers Hub at national level. The hub he said has completed the first part of its job, and that with the revised policy,and the mobilization of significant resources, it is imperative on all stakeholders to help ensure the proper implementation in the districts, that communities are fully aware, and citizens benefit from the programme. The Chief Medical Officer reminded his audience that with the integrated community health workers approach they were able to combat the Ebola and reiterated government's commitment to ensuring the sustainability of the programme. Launching the Policy, Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation II, Madam Zuliatu Cooper said the revised National Community Health Workers programme has been high in the Agenda of the President's Recovery priorities, and timely with the Ministry's renewed focus on saving the lives of 600 women and 5, 000 children by 2018. By focusing on rural areas, the revised National Community Health Worker programme, the Deputy Minister said recognizes the challenge, and designed to provide intensive support to ensuring equitable national coverage. The Ministry, she reiterated, is committed to ensuring community ownership and a health system that is responsive to community needs.

Madam Cooper noted that the programme includes more robust supervision and inclusion of incentives, while the Community Health Workers hub Directorate of Primary Health Care, simultaneously works on the creation of a robust and long-term sustainability plan that includes innovative approaches to fund raising and an increased government of Sierra Leone contributions. She encouraged all to work together to achieve the Ministry's aims ofreducing maternal and child mortality, and ultimately strengthening the country's health system. Madam Cooper thanked all those who in diverse ways involved for the successful completion of the policy document and encourage Paramount Chiefs to take the leadership role and responsibility to ensuring the viable implementation of the Community Health Workers programme describing the occasion as a big success. Other key highlights of the ceremony includes statements from the World Bank Group Country Manager, Mr. Parminder Brar, the USAID Sierra Leone Health Advisor, Mr. Saad El Din Hussein Hassan, the UNICEF Representative Mr. Geoff Wiffin, and the Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Joseph Kandeh who presented an overview of the Policy. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary A Tribute To A "COMRADE" Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Orsoya) Yes, our "Comrade" has gone! And it's hard to accept it. But whether he had died some years ago or his death had occurred in Kuwait, we would still have grieved our brother,friend, dad and husband, Amb. Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, aka Orsoya. Yes, we would wish it would have happened as late as possible. For a heart that loves, it is hard to accept the death of a dear one.



On transit in Paris, at CDG airport, on my way to Freetown to pay my last respects to a brother, friend, senior colleague Ambassador and a "special comrade", I felt compelled by my inner voice to pay a tribute to a fallen hero, Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, affectionately known as "Orsoya". Our last telephone discussion, focusing on the bilateral frameworks of some of our infrastructure project financing, was about 4 pm UAE time on Tuesday, February 8, a day before the tragedy struck. Going by that privileged conversation, nothing by any shred indicated that a week later, I will be writing a tribute to his colourful legacies. Read more... View Point Ambassador Sumah reiterates Africa's call for speedy reform of the UN Security Council Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah, has assured the Co-Chairs of the Security Council Reform Intergovernmental Negotiations of the support of the African Group of Permanent Representatives in moving the process forward in a membership-driven manner,towards achieving the widest political acceptance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council.. Ambassador Sumah was speaking on behalf of the African Group during the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters in New York,on Monday 6th February 2017. Read more...