A Tribute To A "COMRADE" Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Orsoya)
Written by Ambassador Siray Alpha Timbo, Sierra Leone Envoy to the United Arab Emirates
Thursday, 16 February 2017 11:03
Yes, our "Comrade" has gone! And it's hard to accept it. But whether he had died some years ago or his death had occurred in Kuwait, we would still have grieved our brother,friend, dad and husband, Amb. Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, aka Orsoya. Yes, we would wish it would have happened as late as possible. For a heart that loves, it is hard to accept the death of a dear one.
On transit in Paris, at CDG airport, on my way to Freetown to pay my last respects to a brother, friend, senior colleague Ambassador and a "special comrade", I felt compelled by my inner voice to pay a tribute to a fallen hero, Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, affectionately known as "Orsoya". Our last telephone discussion, focusing on the bilateral frameworks of some of our infrastructure project financing, was about 4 pm UAE time on Tuesday, February 8, a day before the tragedy struck. Going by that privileged conversation, nothing by any shred indicated that a week later, I will be writing a tribute to his colourful legacies.
Many a time, humanity gets confronted with commonplace routines of hiccups, hurdles and disappointments. None of these challenges compare to the finality and mystery of mortality. This is because death is non-negotiable, irreversible, unpredictable and profoundly cold. It is the most unfathomable game changer of our collective lifetime and one of man's most defining moments.
Orsoya's sudden death reminds one of humanity's constant dates with the transience of life which is in stark difference to what we perceive our loved ones as energetic,animated, cheerful and dynamic.
I vividly recall with a heavy heart on the evening that I first met him in Makeni, on the eve of the Christmas of 1986, a little over 30 years ago. The young man then was very popular, with a strong presence, humble disposition, extrovert and generous, to the extent of being known as a man of the people. He would cherish and protect his friendship with then school mates like His Excellency, President Ernest Bai Koroma, Frank Kargbo, Alie Fornah, Martin Bangura and late Sidique Dao. His loyalty to them, up to his death, was unquestionable. You could see the pain and grieve in the President. He was my "Special Comrade" and only a few friends like Balla Kamara, Kemoh Sesay and A P Koroma know the meaning of "Special Comrade". As a senior colleague Ambassador, he mentored me a lot and paid me two visits in the UAE, assisting in my many diplomatic ventures. He was to make another visit on February 24, on his way to Jordan on a diplomatic assignment. But alas!
We will pay our last respects to a fallen hero on Friday, February 17 in Makeni. Funerals will always be a time of mourning, sadness and personal reflection. Nonetheless, we should also have time to celebrate a life that inspired emulation, that was a living proof of how fine and generous a person can be. Ambassador "Orsoya" was by all measure a committed patriot, a kind hearted, selfless, bridge building and a compassionate friend, a true brother. His friends included the whole spectrum of the society, regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation.
He was a natural diplomat. And diplomacy is all about reaching out, connecting, marketing, networking, adding value, amity, cooperation, collaboration and more. This fine diplomat was responsible and instrumental to several bilateral and multilateral agreements that have enhanced diplomatic relations between Sierra Leone and Kuwait. Prominent amongst them are the Lumley- Tokey Peninsula road; the ongoing four hospital projects in Lumley, Macauley st, Waterloo and Samuel Town, to include medical equipment and furniture; the Islamic Cultural Centre, soon to be constructed in Makeni; hajj support and many more.
Ambassador Kamara will be severely missed by wife, Kadi (who's fruitful relationship with her dear husband spans over 40 years), children, his immediate family, the President, the APC party, his old school mates, friends and his several political and social constituencies.
To be born a gentleman is an accident but to die as a gentleman is an accomplishment. Orsoya could not control the length of his life, but he controlled its breath, depth and height. The song is ended but the melody lingers on.
May his worthy and gentle soul rest in perfect peace as his sterling legacies continue to reverberate in our collective memories. May Allah grant him His mercies. Ameen.
Editorial
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.
However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation.
Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq.
Ambassador Sumah reiterates Africa's call for speedy reform of the UN Security Council
Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah, has assured the Co-Chairs of the Security Council Reform Intergovernmental Negotiations of the support of the African Group of Permanent Representatives in moving the process forward in a membership-driven manner,towards achieving the widest political acceptance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council..
Ambassador Sumah was speaking on behalf of the African Group during the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters in New York,on Monday 6th February 2017.
31 January 2017, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Today, Heads of State from across Africa adopted a Declaration on Universal Access to Immunization in Africa, in which they endorsed the Addis Declaration on Immunization, a historic and timely pledge to ensure that everyone in Africa – regardless of who they are or where they live – receives the full benefits of immunization. The endorsement was issued during the 28th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
While Africa has made impressive gains over the last 15 years toward increasing access to immunization, progress has stagnated, and the continent is falling behind on meeting global immunization targets. One in five children in Africa still does not receive basic life-saving vaccines and, as a result, vaccine-preventable diseases continue to claim too many lives. Measles alone accounts for approximately 61,000 preventable deaths in the African region every year.
Extensive languages are used but the message is there.
I wrote this piece sometime ago... Since valentine is here I thought I should share as sharing is caring.
*WHAT I DID FOR LOVE*
Another year, another February, another month of love, another month of heartbreak. It was a week before valentine and I was already worried about what I was going to get him or something special to do. So many ideas flashed through my mind but I was in dilemma to choose, some of my friends already had plans and they all had set for the day.
Catherine was one of my older friends and she had experienced in almost everything she was discussing to Babra about some sex position that she should try this time around. She said “Babra you should try out 'man on top.” Babra was one of my loud friends and she was laughing like crazy and said was telling me more about it.
L.A.W.Y.E.R.S’ 20 years of Serving Society by Protecting Women and Girls Through the Law
On a traditionally romantic day on 14th February, 1997, when most successful women were busy cracking their brains on how to get the best from their partners, a small group of young female lawyers in Sierra Leone came together to form L.A.W.Y.E.R.S (Legal Access through Women Yearning for Equality Rights and Social Justice), a clear demonstration of their love and care for the country’s most vulnerable group of people.
Answering to the call of the socio-economic, political, environmental and legal injustices facing Sierra Leonean girls and women following the more than decade-long civil war (1991-2002), the group today- 14th February 2017- marks 20 years of defending, protecting and promoting the rights of girls and women across Sierra Leone.
Women and children, mostly girls, suffered the brunt of the war. Thousands were abducted and raped systematically.
The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone Sunil Saigal has said Sierra Leone has a history to conduct free and fair elections and that there is no reason why the next elections should not be free and fair and free from fear.
He made this statement on Tuesday February 14 at the UNDP office in Freetown during a courtesy call with him by the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL).
The UN Resident Coordinator further stated that the coming elections would be one that would be held without the political oversight of the UN Peacekeepers. Because of that, he stated that “that places the responsibility on the government, the democratic institutions and the people of Sierra Leone”.Placing further responsibilities on government, the UN Resident Coordinator said it was up to government to organize and create the enabling environment, provide election security for electorates to vote, and for candidates to campaign freely.