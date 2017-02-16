Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Ambassador Sumah reiterates Africa's call for speedy reform of the UN Security Council Written by KABS KANU Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah, has assured the Co-Chairs of the Security Council Reform Intergovernmental Negotiations of the support of the African Group of Permanent Representatives in moving the process forward in a membership-driven manner,towards achieving the widest political acceptance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council.. Ambassador Sumah was speaking on behalf of the African Group during the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters in New York,on Monday 6th February 2017. Ambassador Sumah told the meeting that the reform of the Security Council lies at the very heart of ensuring the effective and efficient role of the United Nations as the architect and center of the global governance system in the maintenance of international peace and security. Ambassador Sumah said that, given the difficulties experienced in bridging the differences in the varied positions and modus operandi of advancing the process forward, the African Group is urging Member States to collectively seek ways of achieving the political commitment world leaders made at the 2005 World Summit. The Permanent Representative stressed that in spite of the existing tremendous difficulties in guiding and moving the process forward, Africa remains committed to the early reform of the Council, which in the view of the group requires the commitment and political will of member states. Africa, he emphasized, remains convinced of the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, encompassing the five key clusters and taking into account their inter-linkages. Ambassador Sumah noted that all the various Groups and stakeholders’ positions as advanced, seek to ensure that; the Security Council is made inclusive, accountable, transparent and effective, which, according to the African Group will help ensure the promotion and preservation of the principles of equity and democracy, as well as further enhance the legitimacy of the Council. Ambassador Sumah reiterated the belief of the African Group that it was imperative to have a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, to address the historical injustice that leaves Africa, as the only region,not represented in the Permanent category and under-represented in the Non-Permanent category of the Security Council. Ambassador Sumah informed the body that on the 20 th and 23 rd January 2017, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Hon. Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara under the instructions of the Coordinator of the C-10, His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, held consultative meetings here in New York, with the President of the 71 st Session of the General Assembly, Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of the African Group and the IGN Co-Chairs. The meetings, Ambassador Sumah went on, focused on exchanging views on the current state of play of the IGN process and as well; identified opportunities and challenges moving forward. The African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) , he assured, will continue holding consultations with all Member States and will remain open to further consultations with such interest groups who have come up oare likely to come up with initiatives on the reform of the Security Council. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation's administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Media News Journalist Sam Lahai Released on Bail FREETOWN, 25 July 2016: Journalist Sam Lahai has just been released on bail from his detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The Kenema based journalist and Assistant Secretary General of the SLAJ East Regional Executive spent the weekend at the CID on the orders of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Sengu Koroma, for allegations of defamation. Lahai's bail bond was strangely set at Le20 million and was released to the President of SLAJ, Kelvin Lewis, Public Affairs Secretary- Princess Gibson, and legal team comprising Joseph Egbenda Kapuwa Esq and Musa Mewa Esq. Commentary A Tribute To A "COMRADE" Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Orsoya) Yes, our "Comrade" has gone! And it's hard to accept it. But whether he had died some years ago or his death had occurred in Kuwait, we would still have grieved our brother,friend, dad and husband, Amb. Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, aka Orsoya. Yes, we would wish it would have happened as late as possible. For a heart that loves, it is hard to accept the death of a dear one.



