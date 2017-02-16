Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. LAB appeals to police to reduce numbers behind bars Written by Expotimes The Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has told the senior officers of the Sierra Leone Police that the correctional centers and cells around the country continue to be full despite the fact that the Board provided legal services to twenty-six thousand (26,000) clients in 2016. She expressed the concern while addressing the Executive Management Board of the Sierra Leone Police at their weekly meeting at the headquarters of the force on Wednesday, 15 February 2017. She lamented the police are detaining some suspects for far too long. She urged the police to admit suspects to bail after completing investigations and to avoid imposing stiff bail conditions. She drew attention to the case of one Francis Osman Mansaray who was held in detention for nearly one month in Makeni before he was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Freetown where he is still being held. She also drew attention to variations in bail and sentencing. ‘We have had cases of different bail conditions for the same offence,’ she said. ‘This is why we are calling for the release of the new bail and sentencing policy without any further delay.’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles also called on the police to issue an official statement on civil matters that shouldnot be handled by police. Allaying fears of the police, sheassuredthem that her staff know they shouldnot interfere with investigations. ‘We monitor the police to ensure investigations are consistent with the law and human rights; we do not interfere with the work of the police,’ she stressed. Responding to an appeal from the Inspector General of Police (IG), Francis Munu not to provide legal assistance to armed robbers who have become notorious for reoffending, Ms. Carlton-Hancilessaid the scheme does not provide assistance to repeat offenders with overwhelming evidence against them. ‘A lawyer is as good as his case,’ she maintained. IG Munu had said earlier on that they detain armed robbers in order to protect society. ‘The important thing to note here is that, victims of armed robberyalso form part of the clientele of the Board,’ she said. ”People should also know that we have lost cases in court. Unfortunately, this story is not being told.’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles also called on the police to conduct investigations in a thorough manner so that suspects are not charged with the wrong offence. ‘Those who steal should not be charged with the more serious offence of robbery with aggravation,’ she stressed. ‘There is no point charging someone with a more serious offence when the ingredients to prove the case are non-existent.’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles assured the police that the Board has no interest in infringing on the mandate of any institution not least the Police. ‘We want to ensure there is synergy between our two institutions so that we can continue to refer matters between our two institutions,’she said. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles intimated the police that the scheme now has a presence in every district in the country. She disclosed that the Paralegals are running ADR clinics in these districts. ‘These efforts will reduce the pressure on the police,’ she said. The Inspector General, FrancisMunu blamed the negative views people hold about the police on the lack of legal education. He noted that when the police refuse to intervene on matters of land encroachment and debts, people view them unfavorably even though it is the right thing to do. ‘When the police talk to the other party in a matter in the interest of fair hearing, people interpret it negatively,’ he said. IG Munu argued that legal education by paralegals will educate people on issues of law and the justice system. This, in his view, will help them understand the work of the police and as such make an informed judgement on their work. Both parties agreed to collaborate to ensure hardcore criminals do not benefit from Presidential Pardons after it emerged someprison inmates have impersonated those convicted on less serious offences to benefit from the Pardons. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation's administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days 'American Born', a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: "Voxpopulivox dee". The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Commentary A Tribute To A "COMRADE" Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Orsoya) Yes, our "Comrade" has gone! And it's hard to accept it. But whether he had died some years ago or his death had occurred in Kuwait, we would still have grieved our brother,friend, dad and husband, Amb. Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, aka Orsoya. Yes, we would wish it would have happened as late as possible. For a heart that loves, it is hard to accept the death of a dear one.



On transit in Paris, at CDG airport, on my way to Freetown to pay my last respects to a brother, friend, senior colleague Ambassador and a "special comrade", I felt compelled by my inner voice to pay a tribute to a fallen hero, Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, affectionately known as "Orsoya". Our last telephone discussion, focusing on the bilateral frameworks of some of our infrastructure project financing, was about 4 pm UAE time on Tuesday, February 8, a day before the tragedy struck. Going by that privileged conversation, nothing by any shred indicated that a week later, I will be writing a tribute to his colourful legacies. View Point Ambassador Sumah reiterates Africa's call for speedy reform of the UN Security Council Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah, has assured the Co-Chairs of the Security Council Reform Intergovernmental Negotiations of the support of the African Group of Permanent Representatives in moving the process forward in a membership-driven manner,towards achieving the widest political acceptance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council.. Ambassador Sumah was speaking on behalf of the African Group during the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters in New York,on Monday 6th February 2017.