Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. HRCSL conducts training on the interpretation of the Gender Justice Laws and the Sexual Offences Act. Written by Expotimes The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone(HRCSL) with funding from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday February 21 organized a one day training at the Lancelot Campbell Memorial Hall for its Commissioners and staff on the interpretation of the three Gender Laws: (The Devolution of Estate Act, Domestic Violence Act and the Registration of Customary Marriages and Divorce Act 2007 and the Sexual Offences Act 2012. The training was conducted to further enhance the capacity of HRCSL Commissioners and staff to measure the impact of the implementation of the three gender laws and Sexual Offences Act of 2012. Through the measurement of the impact, HRCSL would be capable of cataloging areas that need to be improved upon and thereby advice government. Section 7 (2) (c) of the HRCSL Act of 2004, states that the Commission shall “review existing legislations, advice government concerning compliance by such legislation with the obligations of Sierra Leone under international treaties or agreements” while (d) also states that the Commission shall “advise government concerning draft legislation, which may affect human rights” and (f) requires the Commission to monitor and document violations of human rights.

Women and girls suffer discrimination in almost every sphere of life including marriage, adoption, cultural practices and beliefs, and distribution of property. They are the frequent victims of domestic violence and other related problems. The prevalence of incidences of SGBV in Sierra Leone presents a serious challenge to the advancement of women’s rights. The enactment of the Devolution of Estate Act, Domestic Violence Act and the Registration of Customary Marriages and Divorce Act in 2007 (commonly referred to as the three gender justice laws) and the Sexual Offences Act 2012 is a major step towards state compliance to International and regional human rights instruments Sierra Leone has signed and ratified for improving the status of women and girls in Sierra Leone. Although appropriate legislative framework has been put in place to advance human rights, much remains to be done to ensure the effective implementation of these laws. Speaking before the start of the training, Commissioner Daphne Olu Williams hoped that at the end of the training, it is expected that staff of HRCSL will have an increased knowledge in the legal interpretation of the gender justice laws and the Sexual Offences Act. She also stated that they will have the techniques and skills in using the gender justice laws and the Sexual Offences Act in their day to day human rights activities. " At the end of the training, you will effectively monitor and document issues relating to violence against women, Identify the gaps and challenges in the gender laws and the Sexual Offences Act". She says. The training was participatory and Interactive with group discussions, questions and answers. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary A Tribute To A "COMRADE" Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara (Orsoya) Yes, our "Comrade" has gone! And it's hard to accept it. But whether he had died some years ago or his death had occurred in Kuwait, we would still have grieved our brother,friend, dad and husband, Amb. Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, aka Orsoya. Yes, we would wish it would have happened as late as possible. For a heart that loves, it is hard to accept the death of a dear one.



On transit in Paris, at CDG airport, on my way to Freetown to pay my last respects to a brother, friend, senior colleague Ambassador and a "special comrade", I felt compelled by my inner voice to pay a tribute to a fallen hero, Ambassador Ibrahim Bakarr Kamara, affectionately known as "Orsoya". Our last telephone discussion, focusing on the bilateral frameworks of some of our infrastructure project financing, was about 4 pm UAE time on Tuesday, February 8, a day before the tragedy struck. Going by that privileged conversation, nothing by any shred indicated that a week later, I will be writing a tribute to his colourful legacies. Read more... View Point Ambassador Sumah reiterates Africa's call for speedy reform of the UN Security Council Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah, has assured the Co-Chairs of the Security Council Reform Intergovernmental Negotiations of the support of the African Group of Permanent Representatives in moving the process forward in a membership-driven manner,towards achieving the widest political acceptance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council.. Ambassador Sumah was speaking on behalf of the African Group during the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters in New York,on Monday 6th February 2017. Read more...