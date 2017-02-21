Editorial News

At Triennial Sessions Of Synod… Anglican Bishop Speaks Against Homosexuality Development Written by Expotimes The Anglican Bishop of Freetown Diocese Rt. Rev. Thomas A. L. Wilson JP, Co has condemned homosexuality in the Anglican Church. The Bishop was speaking at the 2nd triennial sessions of Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Freetown yesterday 21st February 2017 at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Freetown. The triennial which brought together stockholders of the Dioceses officially kicked off on the 21st with the Theme: "This old man must die" and will end on the 24th February 2017. "Homosexuality in certain communities is no longer viewed as something shameful and sinful; and homosexuals have adopted an open lifestyle describing their otherwise shameful practice in more positive term as "gay". Those who detest and condemn the practice are called "homophobic'' and in these communities, it is homophobia and not homosexually that is treated with contempt." Bishop Thomas Wilson went on to say in most western communities, homosexual all begins with a political pressure group fighting for "human rights'' and "social justice''. He added that the social justice arguments are so effective that the group succeeds in having "rights legislation'' passed in its favour. "Since homosexuality has been made a social justice issue in the secular realm, the church is placed in a state of confusion or dilemma and becomes afraid of being accused of "social injustice'' and victimization of gay and lesbians." This, he pointed is happening to Christian's churches in America, Canada and Europe. It has also occurred in South Africa- the most Westernize country on the continent of Africa. Therefore, to make everyone "comfortable'' and the efforts to avoid confrontation, most churches feel condone what the Bible describes as sin.

He continue to say besides, some churches feel that abiding strictly to Biblical principles would make them lose membership in churches that are already shrinking in size. “The Diocese of Freetown are responding to the homosexual question not as people without sin but are doing so as sinners who have been saved by grace through faith in Christ Jesus, who is the means by which our sins are forgiven; and not only ours but also the sins of the whole world. We as Christians churches therefore seek to reach out to all who are under the bondage of sin with the undiluted Gospel of Jesus Christ which is God’s power of salvation to all who believes (Romans 1: 16).” He stressed that as a practice, homosexually with same-sex marriage has been consistently condemned in Africa by all major religious- African Traditional Religions Christianity and Islam. “Africans believe the principles of moral conduct must not be changed with time in the name of tolerance (religious etc.), human rights or in the name of civilization.”

Before the official opening, Rev. Terrence Knox-Goba preached about the old man must die. Rev. Knox-Goba spoke about the wisdom and knowledge of the old man. He pointed out that the knowledge of the old man is that of an intellectual knowledge. Stressing that the old man has a corresponding wisdom and he is on teachable. Topics such as the role of the church in advocacy, matins and bible exposition, youth programme and Evangelism and mission in the Anglican Diocese of Freetown: the way forward. Election of Clerical and Lay Secretaries and Synod resolution committee is among the events. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary Insight into what LAB is doing for children Since the Legal Aid Board started operations in May 2015, it has amply demonstrated commitment to protecting the rights of children through the provision of legal services, legal education and the introduction of the ‘Child Protection Under the Law’ Programme which focuses on issues of teenage pregnancy, child marriage and harmful cultural practices. The Legal Aid Act 2012 provides that the Board shall provide legal aid and determine the type of persons and cases for which legal aid may be granted. The draft Legal Aid Guide puts the latter into context. Itprovides that to qualify for legal aid, the applicant’s monthly income should not exceed five hundred thousand leones (Le500,000) which as you may know is the country’s Minimum Wage. Nationality is not a criteria for qualification for legal aid. Any resident of Sierra Leone who meets the requirement is provided free legal assistance. Citizens of other Mano River Union Countries, Nigeria and Burkina Faso have benefited from the scheme in the past. The Board in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Drivers Union has gone the extra mile to provide free transportation to the former to their respective countries. Read more... View Point Ambassador Sumah reiterates Africa's call for speedy reform of the UN Security Council Sierra Leone's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah, has assured the Co-Chairs of the Security Council Reform Intergovernmental Negotiations of the support of the African Group of Permanent Representatives in moving the process forward in a membership-driven manner,towards achieving the widest political acceptance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council.. Ambassador Sumah was speaking on behalf of the African Group during the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the intergovernmental negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and related matters in New York,on Monday 6th February 2017. Read more...