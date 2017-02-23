Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Deputy Chief Medical Officer launches National Integrated Pesticides Management Policy Written by Jonathan Abass Kamara and Kadrie Koroma Deputy Chief Medical Officer 1, Dr. Sarian Kamara has said that the National Integrated Pesticides Management Policy will serve as guidelines to support future legislation and regulation frameworks on pesticides. Launching the National Integrated Pesticide Management Policy 2016 on Thursday February 23, 2017 at the Miatta Conference Centre, Dr. Sarian Kamara reiterated that such regulation shall cover production, package, labelling, importation, storage, sale, distribution, transportation, use and safe disposal in Sierra Leone. She noted that the policy will also provide decision-makers with direction by setting out a framework to guarantee improvements that are aimed at ensuring that pesticide are used and disposed of throughout their full life-cycle that pose no adverse effects on human, animal health and the environment. She stated that the ultimate goal of the national pesticide management policy is to achieve effective, safe and sustainable vector-borne disease, agricultural, household and public health nuisance pests’ management system. The objective she said is to provide clear evidence-based communications that meet the needs of the implementing partners, health and agriculture professionals and ensuring that those working in Primary Health Care are provided with the support required to provide quality health services to the people of Sierra Leone. The Deputy Chief Medical Officer reminded her audience that the policy direction of the plant protection strategy for Sierra Leone will be driven by a clear understanding and adoption of Integrated Plant Management (IPM) principles and practices for the growing of healthy crops. Decision making in IPM strategies and measures she said is based on regular monitoring and analysis of pest problems by farmers. She thanked the Directorate of Environmental Health and Sanitation, Pest Control Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security, agencies, NGOs and donors for their time and effort in providing guidance. The Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation, Dr. AnsumanaSillah underscored the importance of the Policy noting that Pesticides Management and its safe use is a global issue that needs national attention. Pesticides he said, if not properly manage will lead to deaths of human and wild life including aquatic species, adding that if not effectively disposed will also affect community by polluting the environment and water sources. He said with the partnership with NGOs and other key stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, they are poised to ensure that pesticides imported into the country are the right type, and use efficiently and disposed safely to avoid unnecessary harm to human, wild life, and domestic animals. Making his statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) Health and Sanitation Environmental Coordinator and Health Security and Emergency Lead, Dr. Harry Opata lamented the huge amount of pesticides used in the African region estimated at over 800, 000 tons annually with no comprehensive statistics on it use. This Dr. Opata said poses a serious challenge and called for an integrated approach to address the situation. He reiterated that vector borne diseases are also becoming a threat and calls for its management and control in the African region noting that most countries in Africa do not have policy or legislation.Commenting on the Integrated Health Regulation, Dr. Opata opined that it binds member states in Africa to take the challenge towards providing a strategic plan that would enhance further steps for the overall safety and security of the region. He said WHO is committed to the task and reiterated their support towards achieving the desired goal of the policy. Head of the Crop Protection Service, Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Raymonda Johnson spoke about the importance of the policy to the crops and lives stock division in their Ministry and the nation in particular, and expressed their commitment to support the Ministry of Health in the implementation of the policy. She said the country is now moving from small scale farming to large scale farming, adding that it is good that Sierra Leone is rising to international standard in the area of Pesticides Management and Control. Madam Johnson disclosed that her Ministry has made available resources to review the National pesticides use, and expressed concern over illegal trade and the porous borders with street pesticides that is affecting international trade. Other highlights include statement by Consultant, Pest Management, Dr. Ibrahim Shamie and an overview of the internal contents of the policy by Health Superintendent, Mr. Bockarie Sesay. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary The President’s Legacy, Our Duty to Protect! With a date announced for the 2018 general elections, a platform has been provided for parties to officially start the process of ensuring victory at the end. This can be a herculean task for the next one year, politically speaking. Where there had been political mudslinging and infighting for close to a decade, behind-the scene smokescreen peace process had to be initiated even if for the pleasure of supporters and other stakeholders. Well, can such moves be a clear ruse? Only time will tell! With huge achievements scored by the governing party, efforts should yet not be reduced in ensuring the people-the masses are informed, told of what has been achieved and what lies ahead should there be a change in political leadership, nationally. Read more... View Point LAB call for reintegration to avoid election violence ‘In the absence of a thorough reintegration, our former clients in and those returning into mainstream society will become ready prey for selfish politicians in this election year,’ the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has warned. The warning came in the wake of an interview with the President of the Sierra Leone Motor Drivers and General Transport Workers Union, Alpha Amadu Bah granted to the Concord Times Newspaper in which he is quoted as saying that ‘over 700 drivers released from prisons through the intervention of the Legal Aid Board were still hanging around the union’s offices searching for jobs.’ ‘Our mandate is to provide legal services, legal education and accredit legal aid providers,’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles noted. ‘The reintegration of former clients of the Board who had served time in prison is not part of our mandate. This notwithstanding, we introduced a reintegration progamme in September 2016 and have been able to find jobs in agriculture for thirty (30) former clients through the Sierra Leone Farmers Federation. Read more...