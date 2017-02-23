Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. MOHS/METABIOTA on One Health Platform Initiative in Western Area Written by Kadrie Koroma The Ministry of Health and Sanitation in collaboration with METABIOTA (USAID PREDICT) has ended a one day meeting on the One Health district initiative on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at the Ramsy hall, Liverpool Street in Freetown. The objective of the meeting was to facilitate multi-sectoral coordination and technical discussions on One Health implementation within the PREDICT project. The Deputy Chief Medical Officer II, Dr. Amara Jambai described the event as an important occasion in preventing disease in the country. Dr. Jambai stressed the need to making sure that human lives are protected against diseases from animals, adding that the different sectors should ensure that human lives are protected. He observed that One Health has a varied applications from country to country and that Sierra Leone has its own format in addressing diseases through collaboration and coordination. Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) Advisor USAID, Dorothy Peprah stressed the importance of the meeting and the collaboration to prevent diseases in Sierra Leone. She said USAID is supporting the PREDICT project in Sierra Leone and several other countries around the world, disclosing that 70 percent of new emerging diseases are coming from animals and reiterated their strong support to the development of the project noting that the idea of collaboration is no longer an option but a must. METABIOTA Country Director, Prof.AiahGbakima giving the background of PREDICT said the PREDICT-2 project is part of USAID’s Emerging Pandemic Threat-2 programme (EPT-2), to develop a global early warning system to detect, track, and predict the emergence of new Zoonotic pathogens from animals that could pose a threat to human health. He said PREDICT is implementing the Ebola Host Project (EHP) in Sierra Leone to identify the animals that may act as reservoirs or transmission hosts for Ebola and other filoviruses. PREDICT’s goal in Sierra Leone, the Country Director said is to identify animals that may act as reservoirs or transmission hosts for Ebola virus to enable development of targeted prevention measures that can reduce the risk of spillover from animals to people using the One Health approach. Statement from the Country Team Lead, FAO, Tesfai Tseygai, presentations on PREDICT and discussion on the next steps, chaired by the District Medical Officer, Western Area, Dr. Thomas Samba formed part of the meeting. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary The President’s Legacy, Our Duty to Protect! With a date announced for the 2018 general elections, a platform has been provided for parties to officially start the process of ensuring victory at the end. This can be a herculean task for the next one year, politically speaking. Where there had been political mudslinging and infighting for close to a decade, behind-the scene smokescreen peace process had to be initiated even if for the pleasure of supporters and other stakeholders. Well, can such moves be a clear ruse? Only time will tell! With huge achievements scored by the governing party, efforts should yet not be reduced in ensuring the people-the masses are informed, told of what has been achieved and what lies ahead should there be a change in political leadership, nationally. Read more... View Point LAB call for reintegration to avoid election violence ‘In the absence of a thorough reintegration, our former clients in and those returning into mainstream society will become ready prey for selfish politicians in this election year,’ the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has warned. The warning came in the wake of an interview with the President of the Sierra Leone Motor Drivers and General Transport Workers Union, Alpha Amadu Bah granted to the Concord Times Newspaper in which he is quoted as saying that ‘over 700 drivers released from prisons through the intervention of the Legal Aid Board were still hanging around the union’s offices searching for jobs.’ ‘Our mandate is to provide legal services, legal education and accredit legal aid providers,’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles noted. ‘The reintegration of former clients of the Board who had served time in prison is not part of our mandate. This notwithstanding, we introduced a reintegration progamme in September 2016 and have been able to find jobs in agriculture for thirty (30) former clients through the Sierra Leone Farmers Federation. Read more...