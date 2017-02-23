LAB hails WAEC for releasingresults of 253 pupils Development Written by Expotimes The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has praised WAEC for releasing the results of 253 pupils of the Trinity International Secondary School in Allen Town, less than twenty-four hours after an appeal to the effect. The Board had in a letter dated 22 February 2017 to WAEC appealed for the release of the results while pressure is being brought to bear on the school authorities to pay money owed the Council. The Head of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Sierra Leone, Arnold Kamara in a telephone call on Thursday, February 23 confirmed to the Legal Aid Board the release of the results. The Board had got the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest the principal of the school, Mr. AbdulaiMansaray while engaging the proprietor who was dodging an invitation to the Legal Aid Board office to produce receipts that will determine amount paid to WAEC so far. The Proprietor had also failed to make himself available to the CID following a complaint from the Board. At the same time, the proprietor of the school had informed Mr. Bankole Morgan secondee from the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone in the evening of Wednesday, February 22 that the balance of twenty-seven million leones (27,000,000) had been paid into the WAEC Account. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles had a meeting with twelve of the affected pupils on Thursday morning, February 23, to brief them on ongoing efforts to have WAEC release their results. ‘We had referred the matter to the CID and the principal has been arrested,’ she said. One of the pupils, Saidu Nicol appealed to the Board to also assist with prevailing on the university authorities to extend the deadline for submission of application forms for pupils of the affected school. The Board has in a letter dated 23 February 2017 pleaded with the authorities of the University of Sierra Leone and the Njala University.

Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary The President’s Legacy, Our Duty to Protect! With a date announced for the 2018 general elections, a platform has been provided for parties to officially start the process of ensuring victory at the end. This can be a herculean task for the next one year, politically speaking. Where there had been political mudslinging and infighting for close to a decade, behind-the scene smokescreen peace process had to be initiated even if for the pleasure of supporters and other stakeholders. Well, can such moves be a clear ruse? Only time will tell! With huge achievements scored by the governing party, efforts should yet not be reduced in ensuring the people-the masses are informed, told of what has been achieved and what lies ahead should there be a change in political leadership, nationally. Read more... View Point LAB call for reintegration to avoid election violence ‘In the absence of a thorough reintegration, our former clients in and those returning into mainstream society will become ready prey for selfish politicians in this election year,’ the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has warned. The warning came in the wake of an interview with the President of the Sierra Leone Motor Drivers and General Transport Workers Union, Alpha Amadu Bah granted to the Concord Times Newspaper in which he is quoted as saying that ‘over 700 drivers released from prisons through the intervention of the Legal Aid Board were still hanging around the union’s offices searching for jobs.’ ‘Our mandate is to provide legal services, legal education and accredit legal aid providers,’ Ms. Carlton-Hanciles noted. ‘The reintegration of former clients of the Board who had served time in prison is not part of our mandate. This notwithstanding, we introduced a reintegration progamme in September 2016 and have been able to find jobs in agriculture for thirty (30) former clients through the Sierra Leone Farmers Federation. Read more...