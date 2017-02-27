Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Sierra Leone Gets US$4 Million Grant PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by Expotimes FREETOWN, February 24, 2017 - Sierra Leone will receive US$4 million from the World Bank Group's Global Environment Facility (GEF) for strengthening the national legal and regulatory framework, institutional development, strengthening fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance to reduce illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities. A large part of the funding will be used for supporting coastal communities to have better fishing practices, handling, processing and storing of fisheries products and data collection. Funding will also be provided for livelihoods transfer grants to individuals in fishing communities to better improve livelihoods. Funding for the fisheries sector in West Africa has been provided through the West Africa Regional Fisheries Program (WARFP) which is a program covering Cape Verde, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Funding for the Sierra Leone component had been halted in 2014. This grant signals re-engagement of World Bank in the fisheries sector. The grant agreement was signed between the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Momodu L. Kargbo and the World Bank Country Manager, Parminder Brar on 8th February 2017. The negotiations for this grant were led by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR). "The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development welcomes this new grant from the World Bank for the fisheries sector, which has proven to be crucial for food security during and after the Ebola outbreak,"said Momodu L. Kargbo, Minister of Finance and Economic Development. "This grant is a step in the right direction to begin the second phase of WARFP preparation and will help support the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to improve the management and regulation of the fisheries sector to ensure the sustainability of our fisheries resource." Long-term economic, social, and ecological success in the fisheries sector requires awareness and behavior change at all levels. The project will help strengthen the capacity at both the Ministry level and the community level so both the top-down and bottom-up approaches can play important roles. "The fisheries sector currently provides close to 80% of the protein to the population of the country. This sector has great potential to further increase food, nutrition, employment, and income to Sierra Leoneans,"said Parminder Brar, World Bank Country Manager for Sierra Leone. "Sierra Leone has one of the best fishing grounds in the world that need to be nurtured for harvesting the wealth of the ocean in a sustainable manner. It is good that the Government has taken proactive steps to strengthen the Joint Monitoring Centre and the patrol boat has been active. We look forward to working with the Government to ensure that revenues from fisheries are increased, the artisanal sector and fishing communities are strengthened and illegal fishing is reduced." The fisheries sector in Sierra Leone has the potential to bring food security and boost the country's revenue, as it supports direct employment of around 100,000 people and indirect employment of as much as 10% of the population. The country could sustainably generate US$186 million each year, US$74 million of which can be generated from the industrial segment targeting high value species (demersal). The West Africa Regional Fisheries Program's development objective is to support countries to maintain or increase priority fish stocks and the benefits that they can provide to the region, with a focus on benefits for poverty reduction and food security. Contacts:

World Bank Sierra Leone Office: Moses A. Kargbo, +23276 345930, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One) If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.

Read more...