Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Diversifying Africa’s Forces of Economic Growth alongside Agenda 2063 Development Written by John Baimba Sesay-CHINA Imagine the words of Anver Versi in ‘Infrastructure-the foundation of prosperity’, thus; the development and growth of any modern economy is inextricably to the state of its infrastructure. “As a general rule”, the author writes, “the more developed and efficient a country’s infrastructure, the higher its national GDP…”-NewAfrican, December 2016. Africa’s quest for infrastructure growth need not be overemphasized. Africa has had to embrace the rise of new development partners with different models of cooperation. This is especially so in rresponse to the continent’s available growth opportunities. Like FOCAC-(Forum On China-Africa Cooperation) with the Chinese, TICAD- Tokyo International Conference on African Development forum is Japan’s framework of development cooperation with Africa, that was established in 1993, to affirm Japan’s proactive position on development assistance to African nations, writes Kazuyoshi Aoki, in ‘Japan & the TICAD Process’ At the TICAD II ‘African development towards the 21st century’, stated Kazuyoshi Aoki, that the Tokyo agenda for action was launched “with a view to improving development planning and good governance; and conflict prevention…” During the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development held in (Kenya) in August 2016, first ever in Africa since it was formed, Japan committed herself to mobilize $30 billion for Africa’s infrastructure, health care and security, according to Africa Renewal December 2016-March 2017. And at the said meeting, three areas for Africa’s growth were reportedly considered; economic diversification and industrialization; ensuring a resilient health sector, and social stability.

$10billion from the announced $30billion, writes Africa Renewal December 2016-March 2017, is to be “injected into a three-year Africa Infrastructure Plan targeting projects in education, energy, urban transport (roads and ports), health, agriculture and others…” In response, South Africa’s Zuma called for Japanese investments “to be structured in a way that all African countries are able to benefit, particularly when it comes to bigger projects.” The African Union has come up Agenda 2063– a program reflecting the continent’s solutions to her challenges. In brief it outlines the type of Africa the world should see in the next fifty years, particularly in utilizing the continent’s resources for the benefit of its people. However, Agenda 2063 will not happen spontaneously, but one that “will require conscious and deliberate efforts to nurture a transformative leadership that will drive the agenda and defend Africa’s interests.” Africa has huge untapped resources, providing great potential for her to push towards fast and sustainable growth path and in achieving Agenda 2063. For instance, countries in the MRU sub regional body are notable of possessing enormous wealth of untouched resources and reserves of mineral resources such as bauxite; iron ore, gold and diamond, phosphates and other mineral deposits. Peter Drysdale and Luke Hurst, ANU submitted in a work, titled ‘Regional prospects in Africa's mining sector’ that the huge lift in terms of trade of resource exporters in the past decade “has opened new opportunities for Africa, as it has for Australia at a very different stage of development. Neither continent could hope to take advantage of these opportunities without the help of foreign investment.” Self-reliance, by way of the continent financing its own development is crucial for our growth trajectory but not in the short term. Given the continent’s resource rich potentials, it should continue to shape her needs along those commitments made by nations like Japan (ICAD) and even China-within the FOCAC framework, amongst other development partners. As agreed at the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development, economic diversification and industrialization; ensuring a resilient health sector and social stability are vital if the continent must come to terms with the Agenda 2063. The Johannesburg (South Africa) 2015 FOCAC Summit ended with an impressive financial assistance package of $ 60 billion, announced by President Xi. Of the said amount, $35 billion would be in preferential loans and export credit lines, $5 billion in grants, $15 billion for Capital for the China-Africa Development Fund and $5 billion for loans to develop African Small and Medium enterprises. (Source: FOCAC 2015: Consolidating China-Africa Relations – Analysis) The continent should work assiduously in utilizing the ten mutual projects in various sectors, announced in South Africa in 2015, such as industrialization, agricultural innovation, infrastructure, financial services, green development, and trade and investment facilitation. The forces driving the continent’s economic growth should be diversified, eventually giving us the Africa we need in 2063! Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One) If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.

