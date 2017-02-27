Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Dr Kandeh Yumkella Honoured Written by Expotimes The University of Ghana has announced that Dr. Kandeh Yumkella of Sierra Leone will deliver the 2017 Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial Lectures scheduled for March 21-22, 2017, at the University’s Great Hall in Accra. Yumkella will speak about ‘Africa – A Continent of Hope, Opportunity and Transformation: Challenges for Energy Transition in Africa and Transforming Africa’s Agriculture and Agribusiness’. Named after James Kwegyir Aggrey, a Ghanaian educationist, Alexander Garden Fraser – a Scottish missionary and educationist and Gordon Guggisberg – a British Colonial Governor, for major contributions made to the development of education, the Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial Lecture series is a high point on the University’s academic calendar. It is intended to highlight the role of the academy in the generation of ideas for development. “Each year, our university seeks to attract world-class intellectuals to share with faculty and students their ideas from the different disciplines they represent on how development may be conceived and pursued, said Professor E. O. Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana. “Dr. Yumkella’s invitation as the 2017 Distinguished Lecturer follows his excellent international career and enviable track record.”

The former UN Under-Secretary-General and UNIDO Director-General is known around the world for his breath of experience in international sustainable development. “I am indeed convinced that your area of work and your reputation will be an invaluable addition to the lecture series and a treasure to our faculty and students,” said VC Owusu. Previous speakers include Lady Robert Jackson (1957), Sir Jajachamaraja Wadiyar Bahadur (1960), Sir Julian Huxley (1961), Davidson Nicol (1963), Prof. Dorothy Hodgkin (1966), Prof. Sir Arthur Lewis (1968), Prof. Sir Mark Oliphant (1969), Lord John Todd (1971), Lord John Todd (1971), Robert Gardiner (1972), Prof. Raymond Aaron (1973), Saburo Okita (1974), Prof. T.O. Elias (1975), Dr. Claude T. Bissell (1976), Prof. Ralph Dahrendorf (1977), Prof. K. Onwuka Dike (1979), Sir Leuan Maddock (1980), Dr. M.S. Swaminathan (1981). Other speakers include: Prof. Edem Kodjo (1985), K.K. Dadzie (1990), L.K.H. Goma (1991), Prof. F.T.Sai (1994), Prof. Ivor Wilks (1995), Prof. Michael Gibbons (1999), Prof. Ali A. Mazrui (2002), Dr. Kwame Anyane-Yeboah (2004), Prof. Hans Van Ginkel (2005), H.E. Mary Robinson (2006), Rt. Hon. Paul Boateng (2007), James D. Wolfensohn (2008), Sir John Edward Sulston (2011), Dr. Ernest Zedillo (2012), Prof. Thandika Mkandawire (2013), Prof. Rose Gana Fomban Leke (2014), Prof. Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak (2015) and Prof. Ian Shapiro (2016). Yumkella, who was recently featured as a member of the 2017 African Power Elite class, said he hopes to follow the footsteps of many notable men and women before him, to share his thoughts and ideas with the university community and the people of Ghana. He said: “I am particularly delighted to note that, 54 years after Professor Davidson Nicol delivered the 1963 Distinguished-Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Lecture – on the topic Africa: A Subjective View, another Sierra Leonean, has been afforded such a unique opportunity.” As part of the two-day lectures, the University will confer an honorary degree to Dr. Yumkella for his major contribution to the development of the academy at a time when Sierra Leone’s oldest university, Fourah Bay College (FBC), is celebrating 190 years since its founding. Some of the notable alumni of the University of Ghana include current president of Ghana – Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama Dramani, former UN Secretary-general Kofi Annan, the late former President – John Atta Mills, the late famous BBC journalist Komla Dumor. Both Yumkella and former President Mahama were the recipients of honoris Causa degrees from the Ekiti State University in Nigeria during the university’s 17th Convocation ceremony in March 2012. Dr. Yumkella is presidential flag-bearer aspirant for the opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP). Presidential and general elections in Sierra Leone are due in March 2018. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News When an American Born Journalist Die… This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist. Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”. Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”. The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One) If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.

