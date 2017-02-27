The University of Ghana has announced that Dr. Kandeh Yumkella of Sierra Leone will deliver the 2017 Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial Lectures scheduled for March 21-22, 2017, at the University’s Great Hall in Accra.
Yumkella will speak about ‘Africa – A Continent of Hope, Opportunity and Transformation: Challenges for Energy Transition in Africa and Transforming Africa’s Agriculture and Agribusiness’.
Named after James Kwegyir Aggrey, a Ghanaian educationist, Alexander Garden Fraser – a Scottish missionary and educationist and Gordon Guggisberg – a British Colonial Governor, for major contributions made to the development of education, the Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Memorial Lecture series is a high point on the University’s academic calendar. It is intended to highlight the role of the academy in the generation of ideas for development.
“Each year, our university seeks to attract world-class intellectuals to share with faculty and students their ideas from the different disciplines they represent on how development may be conceived and pursued, said Professor E. O. Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana.
“Dr. Yumkella’s invitation as the 2017 Distinguished Lecturer follows his excellent international career and enviable track record.”
The former UN Under-Secretary-General and UNIDO Director-General is known around the world for his breath of experience in international sustainable development.
“I am indeed convinced that your area of work and your reputation will be an invaluable addition to the lecture series and a treasure to our faculty and students,” said VC Owusu.
Previous speakers include Lady Robert Jackson (1957), Sir Jajachamaraja Wadiyar Bahadur (1960), Sir Julian Huxley (1961), Davidson Nicol (1963), Prof. Dorothy Hodgkin (1966), Prof. Sir Arthur Lewis (1968), Prof. Sir Mark Oliphant (1969), Lord John Todd (1971), Lord John Todd (1971), Robert Gardiner (1972), Prof. Raymond Aaron (1973), Saburo Okita (1974), Prof. T.O. Elias (1975), Dr. Claude T. Bissell (1976), Prof. Ralph Dahrendorf (1977), Prof. K. Onwuka Dike (1979), Sir Leuan Maddock (1980), Dr. M.S. Swaminathan (1981).
Other speakers include: Prof. Edem Kodjo (1985), K.K. Dadzie (1990), L.K.H. Goma (1991), Prof. F.T.Sai (1994), Prof. Ivor Wilks (1995), Prof. Michael Gibbons (1999), Prof. Ali A. Mazrui (2002), Dr. Kwame Anyane-Yeboah (2004), Prof. Hans Van Ginkel (2005), H.E. Mary Robinson (2006), Rt. Hon. Paul Boateng (2007), James D. Wolfensohn (2008), Sir John Edward Sulston (2011), Dr. Ernest Zedillo (2012), Prof. Thandika Mkandawire (2013), Prof. Rose Gana Fomban Leke (2014), Prof. Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak (2015) and Prof. Ian Shapiro (2016).
Yumkella, who was recently featured as a member of the 2017 African Power Elite class, said he hopes to follow the footsteps of many notable men and women before him, to share his thoughts and ideas with the university community and the people of Ghana.
He said: “I am particularly delighted to note that, 54 years after Professor Davidson Nicol delivered the 1963 Distinguished-Aggrey-Fraser-Guggisberg Lecture – on the topic Africa: A Subjective View, another Sierra Leonean, has been afforded such a unique opportunity.”
As part of the two-day lectures, the University will confer an honorary degree to Dr. Yumkella for his major contribution to the development of the academy at a time when Sierra Leone’s oldest university, Fourah Bay College (FBC), is celebrating 190 years since its founding.
Some of the notable alumni of the University of Ghana include current president of Ghana – Nana Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama Dramani, former UN Secretary-general Kofi Annan, the late former President – John Atta Mills, the late famous BBC journalist Komla Dumor.
Both Yumkella and former President Mahama were the recipients of honoris Causa degrees from the Ekiti State University in Nigeria during the university’s 17th Convocation ceremony in March 2012.
Dr. Yumkella is presidential flag-bearer aspirant for the opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP). Presidential and general elections in Sierra Leone are due in March 2018.
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.
However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
This piece is not a tribute but a message and lesson for all practicing journalist.
Death is a necessary end it comes when it would come. The end of a female popular journalist, Manjia Parkinson came at 42 years in July 24, 2016 with a big blow to family friends, media colleagues and her family. When I listened to the numerous glowing tributes at her vigil in the Bo City Hall and the Winners Chapel International Church, Bo branch from Rose Konima Stevens, Princess Gibson, IbrahimBatiloMattia, Dan Parkinson and others representing the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), the Family, and the Government of Sierra Leone ably represented by Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Mr. Cornelius Deveaux, I decided with spiritual emotion to title this story, “ The American Born Journalist”.
Many beautiful names were given to the late woman by friends and colleagues in the media but I listened to the tribute given by her elder brother, Dan Parkinson that he used to call her during their teenage days ‘American Born’, a name that eventually saw her in America, and returned home with smiles from the White House, and then said to myself what God has destined no man can change, and the voice of man is the voice of God. In Latin, we say: “Voxpopulivox dee”.
The fondly name by Parkinson never fell on thorns or the way side but with the grace of the Almighty.
Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election
The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so?
In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province.
Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One)
If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.
FREETOWN, February 24, 2017 - Sierra Leone will receive US$4 million from the World Bank Group's Global Environment Facility (GEF) for strengthening the national legal and regulatory framework, institutional development, strengthening fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance to reduce illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.
A large part of the funding will be used for supporting coastal communities to have better fishing practices, handling, processing and storing of fisheries products and data collection. Funding will also be provided for livelihoods transfer grants to individuals in fishing communities to better improve livelihoods.
Funding for the fisheries sector in West Africa has been provided through the West Africa Regional Fisheries Program (WARFP) which is a program covering Cape Verde, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Funding for the Sierra Leone component had been halted in 2014. This grant signals re-engagement of World Bank in the fisheries sector.
The Ministry of Health and Sanitation in collaboration with METABIOTA (USAID PREDICT) has ended a one day meeting on the One Health district initiative on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at the Ramsy hall, Liverpool Street in Freetown.
The objective of the meeting was to facilitate multi-sectoral coordination and technical discussions on One Health implementation within the PREDICT project.
The Deputy Chief Medical Officer II, Dr. Amara Jambai described the event as an important occasion in preventing disease in the country.
Dr. Jambai stressed the need to making sure that human lives are protected against diseases from animals, adding that the different sectors should ensure that human lives are protected.
Diversifying Africa’s Forces of Economic Growth alongside Agenda 2063
Imagine the words of Anver Versi in ‘Infrastructure-the foundation of prosperity’, thus; the development and growth of any modern economy is inextricably to the state of its infrastructure. “As a general rule”, the author writes, “the more developed and efficient a country’s infrastructure, the higher its national GDP…”-NewAfrican, December 2016.
Africa’s quest for infrastructure growth need not be overemphasized. Africa has had to embrace the rise of new development partners with different models of cooperation. This is especially so in rresponse to the continent’s available growth opportunities.
Like FOCAC-(Forum On China-Africa Cooperation) with the Chinese, TICAD- Tokyo International Conference on African Development forum is Japan’s framework of development cooperation with Africa, that was established in 1993, to affirm Japan’s proactive position on development assistance to African nations, writes Kazuyoshi Aoki, in ‘Japan & the TICAD Process’ At the TICAD II ‘African development towards the 21st century’, stated Kazuyoshi Aoki, that the Tokyo agenda for action was launched “with a view to improving development planning and good governance; and conflict prevention…”
The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone Sunil Saigal has said Sierra Leone has a history to conduct free and fair elections and that there is no reason why the next elections should not be free and fair and free from fear.
He made this statement on Tuesday February 14 at the UNDP office in Freetown during a courtesy call with him by the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL).
The UN Resident Coordinator further stated that the coming elections would be one that would be held without the political oversight of the UN Peacekeepers. Because of that, he stated that “that places the responsibility on the government, the democratic institutions and the people of Sierra Leone”.Placing further responsibilities on government, the UN Resident Coordinator said it was up to government to organize and create the enabling environment, provide election security for electorates to vote, and for candidates to campaign freely.