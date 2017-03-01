Increase Text Size Decrease Text Size Default Text Size
 
OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated.Click here to update your player so you can see this content.
Featured Links:
Banner
ExpoNet
EXpoNet Services!
Banner
Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now.
LAB opens 4 Bureaus in Wellington and Calaba Town PDF Print E-mail
Development
Written by Expotimes   
Wednesday, 01 March 2017 19:09

‘On behalf of the Legal Aid Board and our partners in the justice sector, I formally open the Community Advisory Bureau.’ With these words the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles gave the green light to four bureaus in the Wellington and Calaba Town Community in the East of the capital Freetown to start operations with immediate effect. 

This follows the training of eighty volunteers by the Board at the Pamronkoh Community Center in Calaba Town on Tuesday, 28 February 2017.

The Bureaus are located in Ward 346 covering Pamronkoh, Mayenkini and Robis;Ward 348covering Old Wharf, New Town and Alpha Terrace; Ward 349 covering Pa Morlai Field and YDM and Ward 352 covering Melon, Caulker, Beecle and Philip Street. The Wards are in constituencies 96, 97 and 98.

Ms. Carlton-Hanciles likened the volunteers to Magistrates and Judges who will be mediating non-criminal matters in order to cut down on unnecessary cases in the police and the courts.

She told the volunteers that they should ensure justice comes right down to the community and not remain in the courts and police stations. He noted that there are law and orders issues in the community becausegood people who are in majority have failed to stand up and do something about it.

Ms. Carlton-Hanciles impressed on the volunteers to undertake fundraising activities to sustain the Bureaus. ‘You should organize football matches and approach local businesses to raise funds,’ she said. ‘They will provide supportif the Bureauis relevant to the community.

She assured that the Board will assist withfundraising by talking to donors and big organizations on their behalf. ‘We will bring some of them to your Bureau to see what you are doing,’ she said.‘In the future we will lobby Government and the Councils to support you.’

She urged the volunteers to refer cases which do not fall within their remit to relevant institutions like the police, courts, government ministries and agenciesand the Board. She encouraged them to refer land cases to the Board where they could be resolved through the Ministryof Lands.

Ms. Carlton-Hanciles took time to share experience on some of the matters they will be mediating. On the contentious issue of inheritance, she said the law is clear on how property should be shared. She noted that in the case where the husband is deceased, the property should go to the wife and the children and not the relatives of the deceased.

On the other hand, if the husband and wifeare deceased and do not have children, the property should be shared equally between therelatives of both the deceased. Also, when a property is inherited by a family or a group, no single individual can claim exclusive right to it.

She encouraged volunteers to exercise caution when handling disputes between husband and wife because the outcome could have repercussions for the children. She said some of the cases have to do with the wife withholding sex as a result of the failure of the husband to provide food for the family.

Ms. Carlton-Hanciles urged the volunteers to take proactive steps to prevent law and orders issues through legal education to schools and communities. ‘You should engage the imams and pastors to pass messages to the community.’

She noted that domestic violence is a serious problem in the community which the Bureaus should take head on by ensuring the victims including men have the confidence to speak out and seek help.

She told the volunteers to work towards ensuring a peaceful election rather than wait to mediate matters relating to election violence. She added that the volunteers should target violent prone communities and people for legal education.

‘You know those who perpetrate violence in the communities,’ she said. ‘You also know communities which are hotbed for violent activities. You should let people know that they can belong to the same tribe, family, community, club or religion and support different political parties and at the same time live in peace.’  

Papers were presented by staff of the Board. The Registrar, Joseph Dumbuya presented a paper on the relationship between the Bureau and legal Aid providers. He underlined the need for collaboration and sharing of resources to create maximum impact in the community.

The Community Affairs Officer, Ben Turay explained the Bye-Laws for the Bureaus. This includes roles and responsibilities, membership of the Bureau and funding.

The Public Relations Officer, Derek Nat-George presented a paper on the relationship between the Bureau and the Media. He shared experience on how to communicate information and grant interviews with the media.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, SaluJusu talked the participants through Documentation and Reporting procedures. He said documentation will provide an insight into the number and types of complaints, complaints resolved and referrals. He took time to explain how to fill the General Referral and Maintenance Agreement Forms.

The Outreach Officer, Ibrahim Kamara spoke of the other services that will be provided by the Bureaus. These include an Employment Information Desk and anInformation Board. The Desk will work closely with the Ministry of Labour to provide information on job opportunities in and outside the community. 

The Board will also work with the Ministry of Information to provide relevant information on issues relevant to the community. It will also work with the Ministry of Youth Affairs to provide internship placement for young people.

Other speakers include the Officer Commanding for the Calaba Town Police Station, Assistant Superintendent MemunatuSamura. She noted that she believes in community policing and as such hasvisited and maintained a close relationship with all the communities in her operational areas. ‘We cannot police Calaba Town on our own, we need to have the communities onboard,’ she said. She noted that if people want to work with the police, they should be ready to expose bad people even those close to them. 

The Councilor of Ward 346, Mary Kamara said Calaba Town was among the first communities to benefit from the Board which resulted in the release of 18 of their children who were arrested by the police and remanded at the Pademba Road Correctional Center.

The Temne Tribal Head, Ya Alimamy Isha Sesay said she only mediate matters which fall within her purview and had challenged lawyers who had attempted to interfered with her work. She encourage the volunteers to seek the truth. She noted that she has succeeded in reconciling his subjects because she is guided by for the truth.

Henry Kassim, Chair, National Opinion Pool under the Tumac Radio reminded her audience that Foday Sankoh took up arms against the state because of an injustice he suffered. He noted that, if we fail to address injustices in our society, many Foday Sankohs will emerge. ‘The Bureau is an attempt to address injustice,’ he said.

He had this to say to the volunteers: ‘If you do things for nothing, you will get thingsdone for nothing.’He noted that the Bureaus will address the issues of exploitation of people by some local chiefs. ‘‘Some of them charge for everything even to take your seat in their ‘court’,’’ he said. ‘The Bureau will put a stop to this.’
 

Editorial

2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul

 

The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in  Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of  the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th  IPRA conference in Turkey,  at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th  IPRA  conference in Istanbul  to serve a second term of two years.
Read more...

Business News

Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA

In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.

However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
Read more...

Media News

Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days
Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded.

The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each.

In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident.
Read more...

Commentary

Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election

The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so?

In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province.
Read more...

View Point

Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One)
If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.
Read more...

News - Press Release

PARLIAMENT APPROVES FIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEES

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Wednesday 01st March 2017, approved five Presidential nominees, including Hon. Justice Hamilton, Alpha Jalloh and three others to serve in various high offices of State.

The following Presidential nominees were approved by the House:

  1. Hon. Justice Mr. Patrick O. Hamilton-Chairman, Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC)
  2. Mr. Alpha Muctarr Jalloh-Board Chairman, National Revenue Authority (NRA)
  3. P.C Musa Ngombu-Kla Kallon-Board Member, Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation (SLRTC)
  4. Mr. Eldred Collins-Member-National Standards Council and
  5. Mr. Emmanuel D. Pratt-Member, National Tourist Board
Read more...

Society -Local News

MOHS/METABIOTA on One Health Platform Initiative in Western Area

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation in collaboration with METABIOTA (USAID PREDICT) has ended a one day meeting on the One Health district initiative on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at the Ramsy hall, Liverpool Street in Freetown.

The objective of the meeting was to facilitate multi-sectoral coordination and technical discussions on One Health implementation within the PREDICT project.

 The Deputy Chief Medical Officer II, Dr. Amara Jambai described the event as an important occasion in preventing disease in the country.

Dr. Jambai stressed the need to making sure that human lives are protected against diseases from animals, adding that the different sectors should ensure that human lives are protected.
Read more...

Development

LAB opens 4 Bureaus in Wellington and Calaba Town

‘On behalf of the Legal Aid Board and our partners in the justice sector, I formally open the Community Advisory Bureau.’ With these words the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles gave the green light to four bureaus in the Wellington and Calaba Town Community in the East of the capital Freetown to start operations with immediate effect. 

This follows the training of eighty volunteers by the Board at the Pamronkoh Community Center in Calaba Town on Tuesday, 28 February 2017.

The Bureaus are located in Ward 346 covering Pamronkoh, Mayenkini and Robis;Ward 348covering Old Wharf, New Town and Alpha Terrace; Ward 349 covering Pa Morlai Field and YDM and Ward 352 covering Melon, Caulker, Beecle and Philip Street. The Wards are in constituencies 96, 97 and 98.
Read more...

Politics

There is no reason why the next elections should not be free and fair and free from fear

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone Sunil Saigal has said Sierra Leone has a history to conduct free and fair elections and that there is no reason why the next elections should not be free and fair and free from fear.

He made this statement on Tuesday February 14 at the UNDP office in Freetown during a courtesy call with him by the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL).

The UN Resident Coordinator further stated that the coming elections would be one that would be held without the political oversight of the UN Peacekeepers. Because of that, he stated that “that places the responsibility on the government, the democratic institutions and the people of Sierra Leone”.Placing further responsibilities on government, the UN Resident Coordinator said it was up to government to organize and create the enabling environment, provide election security for electorates to vote, and for candidates to campaign freely.
Read more...
Copyright © 2017 expotimesonline. All rights reserved.