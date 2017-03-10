Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Message from International Women’s Day 2017: ‘We want a woman as President of Sierra Leone’ Written by Ahmed SahidNasralla (De Monk) The rebel war started in neighbouring Liberia and spilled into Sierra Leone. The Ebola Virus Disease outbreak entered into Sierra Leone after hitting Liberia. Yes, these are unfortunate incidents but it makes sense to predict that since Liberia has a woman as their President Sierra Leone is ready or may not be too far away from a woman presidency. This is the reasoning of KadieJumu Peters, Chairperson of the Board of local Non-Governmental Organisation, SEND Sierra Leone, while giving the keynote address at a ceremony marking International Women’s Day 2017 at the Pendembu Community Center, Upper Bambara Chiefdom, Kailahun District, Eastern Sierra Leone. The ceremony was organized by the community based organisationKailahun Women in Governance Network (KWiGN) with funding from Christian Aid through SEND Sierra Leone. “We should be clamouring for a female President by now,” said Kadie. “Women have done a lot for Sierra Leone, and even President Ernest BaiKoroma has appointed women in many leadership positions because he believes in their abilities and they have excelled in those offices.” Kadie said women leaders have a lot of patience in doing things and they have empathy for people, although sometimes they have to be stronger to prove that they match up with the strength of men. “Globally women leaders have proven to be less corrupt, if not corrupt at all, and diligent in their duties.Take the household for example; they know every sector in the home and are very good in allocating resources and they manage the home well,” she said. The former Director of Advocacy at Save the Children Sierra Leone and former Policy and Program Manager at Christian Aid Sierra Leone, challengedwomen to make the forthcoming 2018 elections to be an election for women, and promised that she would try in her own small way to lift women candidates up. “We have to challenge ourselves as women, by asking ourselves: what have we done for our homes, our communities, our districts and our country? Women should support their fellow women for political office. This is the only sure way we can have women in the right places to influence policies that will ensure equal opportunities and equal access to the resources of the State for women and girls,” said Kadie. She urged women to take advantage of the many opportunities available locally and internationally and close that space. Additionally, she encouraged women to utilize all the legislations and international treaties that favour them. KadieJumu Peters was standing on solid ground when she made her bold call for a woman presidency in Sierra Leone. Kailahun District has the highest female representation in politics in the country. In the 2007 national elections Kailahun District elected seven women as Councillors; in 2012 the number rose to 12 and two Members of Parliament. In 2018 the women of Kailahun are aspiring to make it rhyme with 18 Councilors and eight MPs. And they already have anumeric slogan for this: ‘18-8-2018’. But it seems Kadie has just challenged them to raise the bar higher. Yet only one distinguished woman in the country has set her eyes on the presidency by declaring her intention to be the flag-bearer of her party, the All People’s Congress Party. Her name is ZainabHawaBangura. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One) If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.

