In Geneva... Human Rights Commission Receives A- Status Certificate

The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) has on Monday March 7 received in Geneva a re-accreditation certificate from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) thereby maintaining its Grade ‘A’ National Human Rights Institution status. This was achieved after going through a review process in 2016.
The Human Rights Commission is the only National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in the Manor River Union and amongst the only four in West Africa with a Grade A status.
In 2011, Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone was accredited a grade A status by the International Coordinating Committee of National Human Rights Institutions (ICC) which is now the (Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions) for the promotion and protection of Human Rights.
The accreditation certificate confirms Commission’s full compliance with the Paris Principles governing the establishment and operations of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs). The status of HRCSL was reviewed again in 2016.
Receiving the certificate on behalf of the Commission during the Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva was Commissioner Brima A. Sheriff. In speaking to this medium on phone from Geneva, he pointed out that the accreditation meant that the HRCSL was a Paris Principle compliant National Human Rights Institution. “It also means that we are upholding our mandate and also playing a crucial role in promoting and monitoring the effective implementation of international human rights standards at the national level; a role which is increasingly recognized by the international community”
Further expressing his appreciation for the re-accreditation, Commissioner Sheriff said “we are proud of this great achievement as the only NHRI in the Mano River Union and amongst the only four in West Africa with a Grade A status”. He used the opportunity to not only call on government and partners to celebrate with HRCSL, but also to improve on their commitments thus stating “the A-accreditation provides legitimacy and standing at the national level and identifies that an institution operates independently, with expertise, impartiality and accountability on the wide range of issues it addresses. It also promotes recognition and trust in NHRIs by national actors, including civil society and state authorities”.
The 1993 UN Paris Principles provide international benchmarks for the establishment and operations of effective and independent NHRIs. The ICC with support from the OHCHR reviews and accredits NHRIs on the basis of the UN Principles every five years.
Speaking further, Commissioner Sheriff informed that the accreditation of an NHRI also shows a state’s commitment to its international human rights obligations more generally, as they promote and protect all international human rights standards. “ A-status NHRIs have specific participation rights in UN processes and mechanisms: speaking rights immediately following their respective state in the Human Rights Council; they have voting rights and can hold governance positions in NHRI networks such as ENNHRI and GANHRI, although decisions are taken by consensus where possible. They have privileged access to international and national actors and they also face considerable obligations and responsibilities; report annually on the national human rights situations; are accountable on various levels; and must maintain their independence while cooperating with diverse actors”. He pointed out.
In order to fulfill these obligations, NHRIs must have adequate resources and apply objective criteria for strategic priorities within their broad mandates”. He stated.
Editorial
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.
However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia.
The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese
People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year.
Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election
The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so?
In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province.
Challenging Sylvia Blyden On The Presidential Election Date: Nfa Alie Has A Case To Answer (Part One)
If you ask me a hundred times if I want President Ernest Bai Koroma’s tenure to be extended (legally), I would on all occasions answer in the affirmative. And I’m not alone in being desirous for this great transformative President (about to leave office at an age when his predecessor was just entering politics) to continue to deliver on his developmental initiatives in the country – even as I can bet my last cent that he is still the most popular politician in Sierra Leone today. President Koroma’s leadership acumen has raised the bar very high – perhaps too high. But that’s another topic for another day.
The Legal Aid Board’s Alternative Dispute Resolution on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 resolved a long standing dispute in respect of a property on Newcastle Street, in Kissy, Freetown between one Mr. Solomon Samba Mansaray and his seventy-seven year old elder sister Madam Marian Kamara who is in the country on holiday from the United States of America.
The two who had not been on speaking terms were reconciled. Both promised to work together in the interest of peace in the family. In this vein, Madam Marian Kamara agreed to cancel a U$ 400 debt owed by Mr. Mansaray.
While the tension between the two had been lingering several years,Mr. Mansaray decided to report the matter to the Board in Freetown when he got information that Madam Marian Kamara was planning to sell theproperty. The owner of the property who is the sister of both parties had died over a decade ago without leaving a will.
The rebel war started in neighbouring Liberia and spilled into Sierra Leone. The Ebola Virus Disease outbreak entered into Sierra Leone after hitting Liberia. Yes, these are unfortunate incidents but it makes sense to predict that since Liberia has a woman as their President Sierra Leone is ready or may not be too far away from a woman presidency.
This is the reasoning of KadieJumu Peters, Chairperson of the Board of local Non-Governmental Organisation, SEND Sierra Leone, while giving the keynote address at a ceremony marking International Women’s Day 2017 at the Pendembu Community Center, Upper Bambara Chiefdom, Kailahun District, Eastern Sierra Leone.
The ceremony was organized by the community based organisationKailahun Women in Governance Network (KWiGN) with funding from Christian Aid through SEND Sierra Leone.
In Geneva... Human Rights Commission Receives A- Status Certificate
The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) has on Monday March 7 received in Geneva a re-accreditation certificate from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) thereby maintaining its Grade ‘A’ National Human Rights Institution status. This was achieved after going through a review process in 2016.
The Human Rights Commission is the only National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in the Manor River Union and amongst the only four in West Africa with a Grade A status.
In 2011, Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone was accredited a grade A status by the International Coordinating Committee of National Human Rights Institutions (ICC) which is now the (Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions) for the promotion and protection of Human Rights.
The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone Sunil Saigal has said Sierra Leone has a history to conduct free and fair elections and that there is no reason why the next elections should not be free and fair and free from fear.
He made this statement on Tuesday February 14 at the UNDP office in Freetown during a courtesy call with him by the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL).
The UN Resident Coordinator further stated that the coming elections would be one that would be held without the political oversight of the UN Peacekeepers. Because of that, he stated that “that places the responsibility on the government, the democratic institutions and the people of Sierra Leone”.Placing further responsibilities on government, the UN Resident Coordinator said it was up to government to organize and create the enabling environment, provide election security for electorates to vote, and for candidates to campaign freely.