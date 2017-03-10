LAB resolves dispute over property in Kissy PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by Expotimes The Legal Aid Board’s Alternative Dispute Resolution on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 resolved a long standing dispute in respect of a property on Newcastle Street, in Kissy, Freetown between one Mr. Solomon Samba Mansaray and his seventy-seven year old elder sister Madam Marian Kamara who is in the country on holiday from the United States of America. The two who had not been on speaking terms were reconciled. Both promised to work together in the interest of peace in the family. In this vein, Madam Marian Kamara agreed to cancel a U$ 400 debt owed by Mr. Mansaray. While the tension between the two had been lingering several years,Mr. Mansaray decided to report the matter to the Board in Freetown when he got information that Madam Marian Kamara was planning to sell theproperty. The owner of the property who is the sister of both parties had died over a decade ago without leaving a will. The documents for the property including the conveyance were left withMr. Mansaray, which he later gave to her sister for safekeeping. However, her refusal to return the documents to Mr. Mansaray led to tensions and mistrust between the two. Madam Marian Kamara denied planning to sell the property. She said she understands the property belongs the family and therefore a decision to sell it has to be made by the family. The ADR got both parties to understand the laws relating to inheritance. It also got them to agree that the property belongs to the family of the deceased and that no single member can lay exclusive claim to it.

