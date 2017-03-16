Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. UNDP Engages MPs on Climate Change Written by press release The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday 15th March 2017 engaged Members of Parliament in a one day sensitization workshop on climate change, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) at the Kona Lodge, in Freetown. The aim of the workshop is to empower lawmakers and other stakeholders with sufficient information in order to educate their localities on the hazards of climate change and hygiene. In his opening remarks, Chairman for the Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sualiho M. Koroma highlighted the objectives of the workshop and some of the successful projects that have been implemented by Government and UNDP throughout the country relating to climate change, water, and sanitation. Hon. Koroma also said that the workshop is the start of a long and sustainable campaign aiming at continued sensitization programme regarding community development, and how to make the various communities environmentally friendly for its inhabitants. The Committee Chairman referred to several efforts that have been made by the Ministry of Water Resources and the Committee including the development of projects and programmes for water and land sustainability, and the three bills that are before Parliament for enactment. The MPs commended UNDP and the Ministry for the initiative to enable them to understand the issues raised with the view of informing their constituents accordingly. The Deputy Director for Water in the Ministry of Water Resources, Augustine Tucker explained that at the moment the Ministry in collaboration with UNDP is implementing several projects and programmes in the country to make it climate resilient. Mr. Tucker disclosed that one of such programmes is on water and the environment with support from Global Environmental Facility (GEF), adding that UNDP is implementing this programme worldwide with Governments and other stakeholders. The UNDP Project Manager, Ing. Sam Goba said that climate change is a subject of urgency, whilst noting that it is also a threat to global security and national development issues. He furthered that climate change has prevented a lot of people, especially women and children from accessing pure water, whilst describing the workshop as a dialogue forum aimed at bringing to the fore issues relating to climate change, water, and sanitation. Some of the topics discussed include analyzing the vulnerability of women on climate change, and the mainstreaming of climate change issues in the country. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation's administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point THE RIGHT TO ACCESS TO JUSTICE IS ONE OF THE FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS (The thoughts expressed in this article are purely and entirely the thoughts of the author) The right to access to justice is one of the fundamental human rights which must be enjoyed by all without any discrimination. It is an established fact that access to justice is a germane component of the rule of law. Access to justice as a fundamental human right can be rendered meaningless if it is not promoted, protected, respected, supported and enforced by government. I totally and entirely subscribed to the point advanced by the Danish Institute for Human Rights that access to justice can be conceived as both a means and an end to justice. It is a means as it concerns the efficient method of enabling users of justice system to benefit from the end product of justice. Likewise, it can be conceived as an end, in the protection of an individual’s right to justice through ease of access when the need arises. The lack of access to justice and or the unfair dispensation of justice in any state will ultimately undermine the tenets of good governance, democracy, rule of law and human rights. Read more...