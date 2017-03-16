Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. “I met the deceased lying half naked”…PW1 explained Written by Mariama Turay Prosecution Witness Number One (PW1) in the ongoing murder trial of a retired solider Dauda Sesay, Timothy Mustapha Sawary has testified in the High Court that during the alleged incident he met the deceased lying on the floor half naked. The defendant in this action was arraigned before Appeal Court Judge; Justice John Bosco Alieu after going through preliminary investigation at the Magistrate Court for allegedly murdered his mother Yealie Sesay. Led in evidence by State Counsel Robin Mason Jr. the witness said on the date of the incident, he was at his Freedom West Drive at the Catholic Relief Service community Grafton at around 6 am when a group of women arrived and informed him that he defendant has killed his mother. He said upon receiving the information he proceeded to the crime scene with the women and met the defendant already arrested by the youth. “In my presence, he defendant made a confession that he was the one that murdered his mother,” the witness explained. Explaining further the witness said he entered the house and observed the deceased lying half naked in her room with blood oozing all over her body. “Accompanied by the youth and other personalities, the defendant was escorted to the Grafton Police Post where the report was made. He said the corpse was later conveyed to Connaught Hospital Mortuary for post mortem examination. Taking the witness stand, Prosecution Witness Number Two, Hawa Sesay who gave her occupation as a petty trader told the court that on 11 February 2016 she was at home when the daughter of the deceased called and informed her that her sister has been murdered by her son. “Upon hearing that, I rushed to the scene and on arrival; I met the deceased lying in her room in a wreck less manner,” she said. Prosecution Witness Number Two further explained that she was with other people wondering what happen when the police came and collected the body. She said after a week, the body was handed over to them with original of the death certificate from the government pathologist for proper burial. On conclusion of her testimony, counsel representing the defendant Cecila Tucker objected to the evidence of the second witness on the grounds that she never made statement to the police. Defense counsel further submitted that it is improper for someone to come and testify on a high profile matter like murder without going through the due process. However the matter was adjourned to the 22nd March 2017 for the Judge to rule on the objection made by defense counsel Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point THE RIGHT TO ACCESS TO JUSTICE IS ONE OF THE FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS (The thoughts expressed in this article are purely and entirely the thoughts of the author) The right to access to justice is one of the fundamental human rights which must be enjoyed by all without any discrimination. It is an established fact that access to justice is a germane component of the rule of law. Access to justice as a fundamental human right can be rendered meaningless if it is not promoted, protected, respected, supported and enforced by government. I totally and entirely subscribed to the point advanced by the Danish Institute for Human Rights that access to justice can be conceived as both a means and an end to justice. It is a means as it concerns the efficient method of enabling users of justice system to benefit from the end product of justice. Likewise, it can be conceived as an end, in the protection of an individual’s right to justice through ease of access when the need arises. The lack of access to justice and or the unfair dispensation of justice in any state will ultimately undermine the tenets of good governance, democracy, rule of law and human rights. Read more...