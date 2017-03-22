Ansumana Usman Koroma Urges Sierra Leoneans To Support the Registration Process Politics Written by Expotimes The winner of the Pride of Australia Award, Ansumana Usman Koroma popularly known as AUK has called on all Sierra Leoneans within and outside Sierra Leone to support and fully participate in both the ongoing voter registration that has started March 20 to end April 19 2017 and the forthcoming nationwide civil registration process slated April 24 to June 11 2017. AUK who is a Political and Policy Analyst working in Australia said the mass registration of every citizen is a very important process in the development agenda of the country. He therefore appealed to all Sierra Leoneans to put politics aside and understand that the process would help government consolidate citizens’ data and enhance effective service delivery and improve monitoring of government programmes and policies. He stressed that the national civil registration authority is created to promote a greater sense of nationalism and common identity. Whilst thanking President Ernest Bai Koroma for being a true unifier and a developmentally oriented leader, AUK said he has embarked on awareness raising campaign to tell Sierra Leoneans about the importance of this process. He further called on all Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora to support the process and take the opportunity to register. Ansumana Usman Koroma believes the registration would serve as a structure through which government would record vital events of its citizens and residents. He described the process as technologically sophisticated and consistent with recent demands. Asked his preparedness to support the process, AUK said he has started one-on-one sensitization and will fly in his family to register and continue his sensitization process to ensure everyone is counted. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that a total of 3,306 centers will be established for both the Voter and Civil across the country for the entire exercise.

Director General of the Civil Registration Authority, Foday Kamara, said the biometric civil registration will commence within the next couple of months starting with 16-years and above for voter registration.

