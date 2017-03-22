Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. US$270,000 World Bank Grant to improve the Sierra Leone Audit Service Development Written by press release FREETOWN, March 13, 2017 — The World Bank Group, through its agency - the International Development Association (IDA) - acting as administrator of grant funds under the Supreme Audit Institution Capacity Development (SAICD) Multi-Donor Trust Fund,is providing a grant of two hundred and seventy thousand United States Dollars (US$270,000) to Audit Service Sierra Leone (ASSL)to strengthen its professional capacity to deliver quality public sector audit. The objective of the Capacity Building Project Grantis to improve the efficiency of public sector audit, thereby strengthening external oversight over the management of public resources in Sierra Leone. The projecthopes to capacitate staff of ASSL on their financial oversight roles to ensure transparency and accountability on the use of public funds. “This project will help our office meet three of our eight strategic goals, namely: to raise our profile and increase understanding of the work we do; produce more timely, relevant audit reports of high quality; and increase the impact of the reports we issue,”said Mrs. Lara Taylor-Pearce, Auditor General of Audit Service Sierra Leone. “It is a timely intervention coming in at a time when we have just developed a new strategic plan.” The first component of this grant will assist ASSL to organize ‘hands-on’ training in revenue audit to equip staff with the skills necessary to undertake the specialized audit; and providing logistical support to facilitate training of the staff in the revenue audit. The second component will help produce simplified versions of audit reports so that they could be more widely shared and understood by the general public. This component will support developing pictorial and audio versions of the audit reports for the benefit of the public to better understand audit findings. “Sierra Leone is fortunate in having one of the best performing audit institutions in Africa and around the world. It is in recognition of the professionalism of the office that the Auditor General of Sierra Leone, Madam Lara Taylor-Pearce,was elected Chair of the Governing Board of Afrosai E – the Association of twenty-two English speaking audit offices in Africa. She was the first Auditor General from West Africa to be elected to this position. The World Bank has been supporting the Sierra Leone Audit Service for more than a decade. The reports on the Auditor General’s website are thorough and professional,”said Parminder Brar, World Bank Country Manager for Sierra Leone. “The World Bank is also supporting the Government in greatly strengthening the public financial management system. We are happy to work with the Government to ensure that the audit recommendations are acted upon expeditiously and accountability is further improved.” While efforts have been made in the country to promote budget openness and public financial management, overall Sierra Leone still has significant weaknesses in the area of spending oversight both at the central and local government levels, as well as the state owned enterprises. Building capacity in the country’s oversight institutions so as to improve transparency and accountability is, therefore, deemed essential. Accordingly, strengthening ASSL, which is the country’s Supreme Audit Institution, to provide a strong oversight is key to addressing the Government’s Governance and Public Sector reform agenda as outlined in the Agenda for Prosperity. Contacts: World Bank Sierra Leone Office: Moses A. Kargbo, +23276 345930, mkargbo This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary Lessons !! SLPP’s ‘success’ in the Constituency 066 Tonkolili bye election The APC won the bye elections last week at Constituency 066 in the Tonkolili District – in the area where the biggest iron ore mining company, Shandong Minerals, is located; and where the largest hydro-electric facility in the country, Bumbuna Dam, is also located: 7,393 votes for the APC’s Rosemary Bangura (61%); and 4,678 votes (39%) for the SLPP’s Musa Bendegu. But, the SLPP are jubilant. They lost; but, they, paradoxically, felt they ‘won’. How so? In the 2012 presidential election, the APC polled 145,479 votes in Tonkolili District – 92.6% of votes cast. In the abovementioned Constituency 066, the APC candidate, Hon. Taworo Tara-Koroma, won 88.21 % of the votes cast – juxtapose that with Rosemary Bangura’s 61%, and you can see why the SLPP are rejoicing: the APC candidate scored 27% LESS votes in 2017 than in 2012. The SLPP is apparently hoping that this could be a trend in the APC strongholds in the Northern Province. Read more... View Point OPERATIVE LEGAL AID: AN IMPORTANT ASPECT OF ACCESS TO JUSTICE Part: 1 (The thoughts expressed in this article are purely and entirely those of the author) In every state, the justice system can be properly evaluated based on the manner in which the poor and vulnerable people do access justice. Effective administration of justice is the cornerstone of good governance, rule of law and human rights. The enjoyment of the right to access to justice and the dispensation of justice in any state must not stand on political influence or affluent. It is prejudicialto discriminate against the poor and vulnerable persons wanting to access justice. The justice system of any state must not be operating in a way that the poor and vulnerable are discriminated against due to their inability to hire the services of legal practitioners. The right to access to justice essentially is one of the fundamental human rights. In my view, Justice surpasses the boundaries of a single legal system. In actual fact, Justice is a virtue and in essence, it is more than a sector and even more than a power. The right to access to justice is one of the most important human rights and it is conceived as both a means and an end to justice. Read more...