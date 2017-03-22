OOPS. Your Flash player is missing or outdated. Click here to update your player so you can see this content. Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Dr. David Tam-Baryoh: A New Broom in Sierra Leone Politics Written by Emmanuel Aiah Senessie Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is a household name in Sierra Leone, mostly because of his“Good Governance” popular radio programme called monologue. In fact the programme has become sopopular that most people prefer to call the presenter “Mr. Monologue”. Recently Mr. Monologue said in two or three of his programmes that he would be going intopolitics. It looked like a joke the first time he said it. But after saying it over threeor four times it is no longer a joke. So Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is going into politics in 2018. Those who are very closeto him will tell you that this is a fact. The Doctor has made up his mind. Afterdiscussing and editing serious national issues on newspaper pages and on the airwaves for almost twenty five years, hehas decided that he cannot achieve much for the people behind the microphone and the pen. He now wants toengage into something that will make a direct impact on the lives of Sierra Leoneans. And the Doctor thinks politics is the best way to do this, if we look at politics as“the authoritative allocation of scarce resources within a nation state.” He wants tobe part of the allocation of Sierra Leone’s scarce resources. Many people who have heard about the Doctor’s political intentions for 2018 areasking questions, and for which they want answers. One of these questions, and avery pertinent one at that, is: in what capacity does the Doctor want to contest? Does he want to become the District Council Chairman for Kono or does he wantto enter Parliament in his home Constituency? No one knows for sure yet. TheDoctor has not yet come out plainly on this. There is another question, perhapsmore serious than the first two: does Doctor Tam-Baryoh want to become Presidentof Sierra Leone?The thought alone of seeing Doctor David Tam-Baryoh contesting as a Presidentialcandidate will make many people stagger. Will this critical journalist who hascondemned corruption in every form be allowed to contest the 2018 elections as apresidential candidate? Supposing he wins (and he has a lot of chances to win),what will happen to those who think that Sierra Leone is their personal gold-mine? But the most important of all the questions people are asking is this: Whichpolitical party is ready to put forward Doctor David Tam-Baryoh as its presidentialcandidate? It is very likely that only the smaller parties will do it because thisstormy petrel has, on account of the grassroots-peasants, quarreled with almost all the politicians in the two main politicalparties; the Sierra Leone Peoples Party and the All People Congress. But politicsbeing what it is, one should not rule this out yet. Politics is not an exact science,because it deals with human behaviour which is characterized by unpredictability. So it is possible that one of the two major parties will select Doctor David Tam-Baryohas their Presidential candidate. That is the paradox of politics. It has neitherfriends nor enemies, but only interests. So in whose interest will it be to select Dr David Tam-Baryoh as its Presidentialcandidate for the 2018 elections? Perhaps we will only have an answer to thisquestion by the end of April 2017. Dr. David Tam Baryoh: already looking presidential? If Dr. David Tam-Baryoh becomes the presidential candidate of any of the politicalparties, what will be his unique selling point? What are the qualities that will makehim a winnable candidate? This is the issue the electorate will obviously look atbefore they vote for him. They will not vote for him because he has a Phd and regarded as highly educated, orbecause he has been practising as a journalist for twenty five years. What are thequalities that people see in Mr. Monologue that will make them vote for him? Number One, Visibility. By visibility we mean being in the public eye for over asustained period on issues that are of relevance to the wellbeing of the people. Soon the side of visibility, Dr. David Tam-Baryoh will definitely score high marks.For he has been in the public eye in this country for almost twenty five years informing the people, advocating for their wellbeing, exposing corruption in high places andfighting injustice especially on behalf of the proverbial common man. In factpeople have heard the name and they are in love with it. The name Tam-Baryoh isa household name in Sierra Leone. Number Two, Believability. Believability is the quality of being believed or beingtrustworthy. In the area of information gathering and dissemination, Dr. David Tam-Baryoh hasbeen believable, credible and trustworthy. That is why people do not get tiredlistening to Monologue on Saturdays for they know that whatever information hegives out is reliable. He has never attempted to gloss over inconvenient facts, evenif it has to do with his home District of Kono. For this, he has stepped on many soretoes and the common man loves him for that. He has been the voice of thevoiceless. Number Three, Humility. Those of us who have been close to Dr. David Tam-Baryoh know him as a man who has the gift of humility. With all his enviableachievements, he is not arrogant, high handed, or desirous to attract the attention ofthe public in a self-aggrandizing way. He has sat in public places without manypeople knowing who he is, until he has left. He loves it that way. So we wonderhow he will manage this aspect of his character when he gets thrown into thelimelight of politics where the vuvuzelas will be continually singing his praises. Tam-Baryoh, if he gets to become President of this country, on whichever politicalplatform, will be a new broom inSierra Leone politics. And as they say, a newbroom sweeps clean. Without any stain yet on his character, will he deliver thegoods so that those who have put their hope in him will not be disappointed? Orwill he get messed up by the old politicians who will descend on him like vultureson carrion, thereby forcing him to become another of the tribe of politicians? Only time will tell. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. View Point OPERATIVE LEGAL AID: AN IMPORTANT ASPECT OF ACCESS TO JUSTICE Part: 1 (The thoughts expressed in this article are purely and entirely those of the author) In every state, the justice system can be properly evaluated based on the manner in which the poor and vulnerable people do access justice. Effective administration of justice is the cornerstone of good governance, rule of law and human rights. The enjoyment of the right to access to justice and the dispensation of justice in any state must not stand on political influence or affluent. It is prejudicialto discriminate against the poor and vulnerable persons wanting to access justice. The justice system of any state must not be operating in a way that the poor and vulnerable are discriminated against due to their inability to hire the services of legal practitioners. The right to access to justice essentially is one of the fundamental human rights. In my view, Justice surpasses the boundaries of a single legal system. In actual fact, Justice is a virtue and in essence, it is more than a sector and even more than a power. The right to access to justice is one of the most important human rights and it is conceived as both a means and an end to justice. Read more... News - Press Release LAB resolves dispute over property in Kissy The Legal Aid Board’s Alternative Dispute Resolution on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 resolved a long standing dispute in respect of a property on Newcastle Street, in Kissy, Freetown between one Mr. Solomon Samba Mansaray and his seventy-seven year old elder sister Madam Marian Kamara who is in the country on holiday from the United States of America. The two who had not been on speaking terms were reconciled. Both promised to work together in the interest of peace in the family. In this vein, Madam Marian Kamara agreed to cancel a U$ 400 debt owed by Mr. Mansaray. While the tension between the two had been lingering several years,Mr. Mansaray decided to report the matter to the Board in Freetown when he got information that Madam Marian Kamara was planning to sell theproperty. The owner of the property who is the sister of both parties had died over a decade ago without leaving a will. Read more... Society -Local News LAB secures discharge of ‘violent’ youth As the Legal Aid Board prepares to provide legal assistance to indigents and children engaged in election related violence, it has successfully secured the discharge of a twenty-five old from Wilberforce in the West of Freetown charged with violence. The Legal Aid Defence Counsel Hadiru Daboh secured the discharge after drawing the court’s attention to the failure of the complainant to attend court sittings for seven consecutive adjournments. What’s more, the complainant has not furnished the court with any reasons for his absence. Magistrate I.S. Bangura agreed with the Defence Counsel and discharged the matter. He noted that discharge would not stop the prosecution from reinstating the matter in future. The accused, Alpha Kanuwho plied his trade as driver and apprentice at the Wilberforce lorry park got involved in a fight with his boss Michael Aruna in February 2017. He was arrested and taken to the Congo Cross Police station following a complaint by his boss. According to Alpha Kanu, his injuries were ignored by the police even though they were more serious. He spent fifteen days at the Congo police station before the matter was charged to court. Read more... Development US$270,000 World Bank Grant to improve the Sierra Leone Audit Service FREETOWN, March 13, 2017 — The World Bank Group, through its agency - the International Development Association (IDA) - acting as administrator of grant funds under the Supreme Audit Institution Capacity Development (SAICD) Multi-Donor Trust Fund,is providing a grant of two hundred and seventy thousand United States Dollars (US$270,000) to Audit Service Sierra Leone (ASSL)to strengthen its professional capacity to deliver quality public sector audit. The objective of the Capacity Building Project Grantis to improve the efficiency of public sector audit, thereby strengthening external oversight over the management of public resources in Sierra Leone. The projecthopes to capacitate staff of ASSL on their financial oversight roles to ensure transparency and accountability on the use of public funds. Read more... Politics Ansumana Usman Koroma Urges Sierra Leoneans To Support the Registration Process The winner of the Pride of Australia Award, Ansumana Usman Koroma popularly known as AUK has called on all Sierra Leoneans within and outside Sierra Leone to support and fully participate in both the ongoing voter registration that has started March 20 to end April 19 2017 and the forthcoming nationwide civil registration process slated April 24 to June 11 2017. AUK who is a Political and Policy Analyst working in Australia said the mass registration of every citizen is a very important process in the development agenda of the country. He therefore appealed to all Sierra Leoneans to put politics aside and understand that the process would help government consolidate citizens’ data and enhance effective service delivery and improve monitoring of government programmes and policies. 