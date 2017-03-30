Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. PARLIAMENT DEFERS DECISION ON FOUR ELCETORAL INSTRUMENTS Politics Written by press release After an extensive debate on Thursday 30th March, 2017 relating to the Private Member’s Motion moved and seconded by Hon. Sualiho M. Koroma and Hon. Dickson Rogers respectively on the four constitutional and statutory instruments tabled in Parliament on Thursday 16th March 2017 by the Deputy Minister of Justice, John Arrow Bockarie, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House, SBB Dumbuya has ruled, cognizant of the proposition made by the Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai and supported by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Leonard Fofanah, that the motion remains inconclusive, pending the summoning of the officials of NEC on Monday 03rd April 2017 to explain to MPs on the electoral preparedness within the confines of the constitutive laws of Sierra Leone.

Hon. Koroma moved that “be it resolved that the statutory instruments laid by the Deputy Minister of Justice be annulled or reviewed in line with Section 38(5) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone” relating to the review of wards and constituencies for the next elections, in his view the action of NEC is in serious “breach of procedures outlined in the supreme laws of the land”. Section 38(5) of the 1991 Constitution states that “where the boundaries of any constituency are altered in accordance with provisions of this section, that alteration shall come into effect upon the next dissolution of Parliament after the alteration has been approved by Parliament”. In seconding the motion, Hon. Dickson Rogers said that some villages in his constituency were not mapped or captured in the data of NEC, which he said is also affecting the current voter registration process in Pujehun. Hon. Ansumana Kaikai said that the Constitution of Sierra Leone transcends all other laws, including statutory instruments, having regard that they could be annulled by two-thirds of votes cast by MPs. He called on NEC to do the right thing as contained in the Constitution, whilst saying that the current voter registration process is characterized with a lot of flaws. Hon. Claude Kamanda, Chief Whip of Parliament referred MPs to Section 170(7) that the statutory instrument relating to the creation of two new districts has become law, having certified the due process of law. He also noted that the two new districts are not being provided for by NEC in the forthcoming elections. Hon. Paran Tarawally said that NEC should revert to the use of the existing data for the 112-Constituencies, instead of the proposed 132-Constituencies that is posing problems, with the view of not “tampering with the proclaimed elections dates on the 07th March, 2018”. Hon. Chernor Bah said that the Constitution is supreme and that it must be respected, citing Section 38(4) that the review of the constituencies must be done before elections are held. He also said that these instruments were published on the 15th and tabled in Parliament on the 16th March 2017. He furthered that to revert to the old order is “not practicable because of increase in population” saying that “Parliament will not allow the executive to muzzle or force the House to do what is wrong, in spite of the announcement of proclaimed elections dates”. Hon. Solomon Sengepoh blamed NEC for commitment “deliberate errors” and called on them to do the right thing. He also warned that “Parliament cannot afford an extension of the slated elections dates”. Hon. Paramount Chief, Bai Kurr Kanagbaro recalled when makeshift electoral arrangements were used in consultations and agreement with political parties and the international community during the days of instability in the country, citing the PR and the District Block systems that were used in 1996 and 2002 elections. Hon. Dr. Lahai recalled that the 2004 census was used for the conduct of the 2007 and 2008 general elections, and its projections for the 2012 general elections. She decried NEC for poor financial inducements to voter registration officials that are highly constrained in the fields. She also proposed that NEC be summoned to explain their preparedness to MPs in line with established laws and to address the concerns raised by MPs. Hon. Leonard Fofanah shared similar sentiments expressed and informed the House that Mannoh village in his constituency has been lifted to another, whilst saying that “principles should be kept and laws implemented to the letter”. He agreed that "NEC be summoned to Parliament to explain its activities within the remit of established laws embedded in the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone. Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary Dr. David Tam-Baryoh: A New Broom in Sierra Leone Politics Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is a household name in Sierra Leone, mostly because of his“Good Governance” popular radio programme called monologue. In fact the programme has become sopopular that most people prefer to call the presenter “Mr. Monologue”. Recently Mr. Monologue said in two or three of his programmes that he would be going intopolitics. It looked like a joke the first time he said it. But after saying it over threeor four times it is no longer a joke. So Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is going into politics in 2018. Those who are very closeto him will tell you that this is a fact. The Doctor has made up his mind. Afterdiscussing and editing serious national issues on newspaper pages and on the airwaves for almost twenty five years, hehas decided that he cannot achieve much for the people behind the microphone and the pen. He now wants toengage into something that will make a direct impact on the lives of Sierra Leoneans. And the Doctor thinks politics is the best way to do this, if we look at politics as“the authoritative allocation of scarce resources within a nation state.” He wants tobe part of the allocation of Sierra Leone’s scarce resources. Read more... View Point Re-echoing Mr. President: ...”APC is a Family” When a Chairman and Leader of a grass root political party or any organisation has his or her wits about him or her, it helps that political party or organisation to blossom and continue to bury its roots deep down; for it is people who form and make these parties and organisations. This was exactly what President Ernest Bai Koroma, Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, the Fountain of Honour and Grand Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone, exemplified in his keynote and opening statement at the just concluded conference of the APC National Youth League in Port Loko Town. If there is any moment I would have to remember Mr. President, it would be what he said and how he said what he said at this all important assemblage of the party’s youths. He positioned himself as a unifier and one who upholds in very strong terms, the tradition of one of Africa’s oldest political parties. Read more...