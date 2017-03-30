Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Health Communication Capacity Collaborative Project debriefs Health Ministry on Exit Strategy Written by Kadrie Koroma The Director of Policy, Planning and Information, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Samuel Kargbo has said that the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone demonstrated the importance of health promotion in fostering a sense of community ownership and shared responsibility for the health of the population. Speaking during the Health Communication Capacity Collaboration (HC3) Project Exit meeting at the Ministry’s conference hall on Wednesday March 29, 2017, Dr. Kargbo reiterated that the experience gained during the outbreak is a clear indication that high-quality health promotion and adequate investment is critical in addressing trust and health issues of national priority such as maternal and infant mortality. He said with technical and financial support of USAID funded Health Communication Capacity Collaboration project, Sierra Leone now has the cornerstone of a Health Promotion strategy that outlines a clear vision to strengthen health promotion in Sierra Leone for the next five years. He added that the Health Promotion Strategy also outlines a plan for strengthening the capacity of the Health Education Division and change agents at all levels to enable them to raise the quality of health promotion and harmonize it efforts across the country. Dr. Kargbo appealed to all partners implementing health promotion activities to recognize the critical importance of the strategy, and work with the Health Education Division to ensure the activities in the implementation plan are implemented. The USAID Health Adviser, Dr. Saad El-Din Hussein Hassan said the Health Communication Capacity Collaborative (HC3) is a USAID-funded programme led by the John Hopkins Centre for Communication programmes. He said HC3 implemented a Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) project in Sierra Leone between December 2015 to March 2017 to rebuild trust in the health system and encourage uptake of reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health (RMNCH) services as part of the Ebola recovery effort. The Programme Manager, Health Education Division and Chairman for the meeting, Mr. Lansana Conteh described his Unit as one of the proud beneficiaries of the Health Communication Capacity Collaborative, and expressed gratitude and appreciation for the support. Other highlights include presentation on HC3 project, monitoring and outcomes, data analysis, lessons learnt, recommendations, discussion, and sharing of the HC3 Global Social and Behavior Change Communication documents. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary Dr. David Tam-Baryoh: A New Broom in Sierra Leone Politics Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is a household name in Sierra Leone, mostly because of his“Good Governance” popular radio programme called monologue. In fact the programme has become sopopular that most people prefer to call the presenter “Mr. Monologue”. Recently Mr. Monologue said in two or three of his programmes that he would be going intopolitics. It looked like a joke the first time he said it. But after saying it over threeor four times it is no longer a joke. So Dr. David Tam-Baryoh is going into politics in 2018. Those who are very closeto him will tell you that this is a fact. The Doctor has made up his mind. Afterdiscussing and editing serious national issues on newspaper pages and on the airwaves for almost twenty five years, hehas decided that he cannot achieve much for the people behind the microphone and the pen. He now wants toengage into something that will make a direct impact on the lives of Sierra Leoneans. And the Doctor thinks politics is the best way to do this, if we look at politics as“the authoritative allocation of scarce resources within a nation state.” He wants tobe part of the allocation of Sierra Leone’s scarce resources. Read more... View Point Re-echoing Mr. President: ...”APC is a Family” When a Chairman and Leader of a grass root political party or any organisation has his or her wits about him or her, it helps that political party or organisation to blossom and continue to bury its roots deep down; for it is people who form and make these parties and organisations. This was exactly what President Ernest Bai Koroma, Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, the Fountain of Honour and Grand Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone, exemplified in his keynote and opening statement at the just concluded conference of the APC National Youth League in Port Loko Town. If there is any moment I would have to remember Mr. President, it would be what he said and how he said what he said at this all important assemblage of the party’s youths. He positioned himself as a unifier and one who upholds in very strong terms, the tradition of one of Africa’s oldest political parties. Read more...