Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. NOW THAT POSSIBLE DEFECTORS AND MALCONTENTS HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN SLPP FINALLY TRANSCEND THE CRUCIBLE? Written by B.S. KAMARA ESQ. 1. IRASCIBLE DEFECTIONS: Following intense soul-searching efforts in a bid to attaining lasting peace and unity, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), it seems is now ready to function once again, as a viable and formidable political entity. Thanks to divine intervention, malcontents are gradually showing themselves either through their utterances, actions or in actions. The asininities of internal strife, bickering and hatred have been realized at last and the pathos of fighting one another will linger in the minds and souls of genuine and committed party members for a long time. The irascibility of defecting from a party well settled and in fact, poised to assume the leadership of the country, to sojourn into a largely undemocratic party, is an act of deception and disloyalty on the part of those defectors which for a long time had been their stock-in-trade. S.L.P.P is a formidable political party which, more than any other party in Sierra Leone, understands that the travails of this country presently blighted by mil- administration and incompetence, can only be arrested by no other party other than SLPP itself. It is for this reason, amongst many others, that SLPP members, supporters, sympathizers, etc must give undivided loyalty and support to the party at this particular point in time. Sierra Leone has become a sinking vessel which is crying for help to the SLPP. 2. IS SLPP MEMBERS NOW IN COMPLETE HARMONY WITH NORMAL REASONING? A few months back, it appeared the SLPP was not in complete harmony with normal reasoning. The recent ranting, manipulations, secret defections and disingenuity by some of those claiming to be party members or even supporters, have without any morsel of doubt, revealed their true identities and insincerity to the cause of SLPP. With the identification of such malcontents, it is inevitable for SLPP to return now to complete harmony with normal reasoning. Mechanisms to deal with defectors and traitors have now been put in place. All subsequent traitors will henceforth be treated by the party as rebels. SLPP, unlike APC, knows that politics is NOT BUSINESS. It is a mission to positively change the lives of the people. It is in obedience to this sacred principle that SLPP, right from inception, was founded on values and principles embodied in its motto, “ONE COUNTRY, ONE PEOPLE,” which presuppose the practice and inculcation of democratic tenets encapsulated in an ideology that embraces the value system, principles, respect, integrity and social justice. Never again must SLPP allow any group of persons or individuals to hold the party to ransom. The party is not only bigger, but in fact, far taller than any of its members. The futility of endeavouring to bring the party into disrepute has been realized and now drastic measures have been put in place to address malcontents. 3. SLPP’s DEMOCRATIC CREDENTIALS AND DEVELOPMENT ORIENTATION: Following its return to power in 1996, the ideology embraced by the SLPP and which was expected to be the hallmark of the party’s democratic credentials was intended to perform important functions in the process of development. The role of this ideology ensured the binding together of the nation and its political system. It defined the things which members of SLPP have in common and the purpose of their togetherness. The SLPP ideology is essential to transforming traditional values leading to the establishment of a mental environment that is conducive to change. The Party believes that the state of a people’s politico-economic development, together with its rate and direction, depends largely upon what is in the minds of its members and above all, on the contents of their minds (mindset). 4. EROSION OF SIERRA LEONE PEOPLE’S PARTY VALUES: Following the demise of the obnoxious one-party system of government which was foisted upon the nation by the APC, a number of values and principles of SLPP had been effectively compromised. This was the handiwork of deceptive party officials and insincere new-comers (to the party) whose links with the APC were not completely severed. This produced untold mishaps leading to division (in the party), mistrust, disrespect and suspicions. The Tejan Kabbah administration which concerned itself typically with Sierra Leone as a nation, did little (if at all), to restore or even recognize the pristine values of the party. This inaction rendered the SLPP vulnerable to all sorts of infiltrators with hidden political motives or agenda. To arrest the further erosion of party values and ideals, a number of significant dialogue, negotiations and compromises had to be made by some party faithfuls, all in an effort to engender peace and lasting cohesion. To his credit, Dr. Prince Harding when he was Secretary General of the Party from 1995 to 2005, advanced the cause of the young generation (youths) and other working people into the future because he believed that the future itself lies in youth. He advanced positive programmes and ideals in a bid to unite the party starting with the grass-roots. Dr. Harding effected a harmonious working relationship within the rank and file of the party. His emphasis was on discipline which he sought to instill first, in the party’s young generation, not by sticks and carrot, but by skill and diplomacy in scrupulous adherence to the party’s values and codes of conduct. By upholding the normative values of the party, Dr. Harding embarked on a daily and purposeful guidance of the party. This spectacular success, amongst many others, accorded the party two general and presidential election victories as well as nation-wide local council elections. This is the type of legacy that SLPP should strive to maintain. Such a man, with such an astonishing acumen, can without any scruples, be safely entrusted with the party chairmanship and leadership! To those dismissing our National Convention to be held in Kenema next month (April), as a mere coronation, I say to them they are not doing justice to the party and rewarding hard work. Treachery, lies and deception will not be rewarded with positions of trust and responsibility. To halt the erosion of the values of the party, all members must embark on social justice and, in consonance with SLPP’s ideals, reward hard-work. Doing justice to SLPP at this time can be synonymous with supporting Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio, who commands the support and respect of a sizeable number of registered SLPP members. More than any other aspirant, Maada Bio stands tall when the support of party faithful comes into focus. This, combined with other factors, is the reason why the possibility of other flag-bearer aspirants stepping down for the more popular choice must not be nebulous. 5. CRUCIBLE TRANSCENDED AT LAST The departure of these SLPP members (former)? who converged at Port Loko a fortnight ago, must now be treated as a likelihood rather than a hypothesis. Their departure from the party, though regrettable, seems to remove every morsel of disunity within the party. The lid of the cooking pot of the party is now wide open and so there will be no explosion or implosion of SLPP anymore. From all indications, the SLPP faithful have observed that the thought of electing Maada Bio, who is the popular choice as flag bearer, is abhorrent to every instinct in the bile’s of his implacable opponents. SLPP must not sacrifice the devil it knows for the angel it doesn’t know. Kandeh Yumkella, for instance, is not cerebral; he is bombastic; he is not cool but is easily discomfited by disagreements; he is not reserved but is as temperamental as a debutante. He taunts his opponents, who are sick, make dreadful comparison of others to office messengers, etc and it is these very qualities that account for is unpopularity in the country for , in each of them, he is the direct opposite of Maada Bio-hence the people’s choice for President! Alone among his implacable opponents, Bio clearly understands the problem of power which he believes could be solved solely by applying the apparatus of power politics, humility and diplomacy. His recent ententé with Mr. John Oponjo Benjamin clearly lends credence to the above, which is a true manifestation of maturity and love for the party. To those who hate to love Bio are advised to take note and refrain from unanimity in their hate for him. Maada Bio to all genuine party members, should be promoted and not reviled, he should be supported and not vilified. In this way, and by this means, the presidency is ours (SLPP), come 2018. Lonta. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary Sierra Leone’s security must be paramount : No chance-taking We had enough of our bitter experience from 1991-2002 Foday Sankoh and others brutal civil war in the country. Therefore, the country’s peace and stability must be a top priority. Because we need no more war. Also because of what is currently happening in the world, especially in the Middle-East, Europe, particularly London, America and Africa, especially in Congo, Nigeria, Somalia South-Sudan etc. there should be NO chance taking in terms of the country’s safety and stability. Particularly against those who think and feel that they can only achieve power by inciting violence or war situation at the expense of the gullible general public and the poor students in the country. The fact is, regardless of whatever one may like to say, Sierra Leone is big than any individual or group of Sierra Leoneans. Therefore, the country is supreme. Because it is above all Sierra Leoneans. Whether young or old. That is whether you are a politician, human rights activist, journalist or student. Therefore the country’s interest MUST always come first. By putting its peace, security and development above anything else. Read more... View Point Re-echoing Mr. President: ...”APC is a Family” When a Chairman and Leader of a grass root political party or any organisation has his or her wits about him or her, it helps that political party or organisation to blossom and continue to bury its roots deep down; for it is people who form and make these parties and organisations. This was exactly what President Ernest Bai Koroma, Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, the Fountain of Honour and Grand Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone, exemplified in his keynote and opening statement at the just concluded conference of the APC National Youth League in Port Loko Town. If there is any moment I would have to remember Mr. President, it would be what he said and how he said what he said at this all important assemblage of the party’s youths. He positioned himself as a unifier and one who upholds in very strong terms, the tradition of one of Africa’s oldest political parties. Read more... News - Press Release LAB resolves dispute over property in Kissy The Legal Aid Board’s Alternative Dispute Resolution on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 resolved a long standing dispute in respect of a property on Newcastle Street, in Kissy, Freetown between one Mr. Solomon Samba Mansaray and his seventy-seven year old elder sister Madam Marian Kamara who is in the country on holiday from the United States of America. The two who had not been on speaking terms were reconciled. Both promised to work together in the interest of peace in the family. In this vein, Madam Marian Kamara agreed to cancel a U$ 400 debt owed by Mr. Mansaray. While the tension between the two had been lingering several years,Mr. Mansaray decided to report the matter to the Board in Freetown when he got information that Madam Marian Kamara was planning to sell theproperty. The owner of the property who is the sister of both parties had died over a decade ago without leaving a will. Read more... Society -Local News LAB secures release of 2 school kids The Legal Aid Board has secured the discharge of two school pupils in less than twenty-four hours. One of the school kids standing trial for robbery with violencewas discharge on Thursday, 30 March 2017. He was arrested in Waterloo in March. He claimed to have spent seven days at the Waterloo Police Station before the matter was charged to court. He made his first appearance at the Waterloo Magistrate court on 14 March 2017. He was denied bail and the matter was remitted to Juvenile Court No. 8 in Freetown where he was represented by the Board’s Juvenile Lawyer, Joel Deen-Tarwally. Read more... Development U.S. Africa Command Launches a 33-Nation Maritime Exercise: Sierra Leone Maritime “Full Speed Ahead” During March 23-31, the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) issponsoring “Obangame Express”, an in-port Command Post exerciseand at-sea maritime exercise designed to enhance maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.The exercise includes 33 partner nations, as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS). The exercise is designed to improve cooperation andinformation sharing, and to refine tactics, techniques and procedures among participating nations. The “Obangame Express”exercise will be based on realistic modern-day scenarios such as piracy, illegal fishing and hijacking. During the exercise,Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs) will be challenged to recognize illicit acts and share trackinginformation with other MOCs throughout the region. Read more... Politics PARLIAMENT DEFERS DECISION ON FOUR ELCETORAL INSTRUMENTS After an extensive debate on Thursday 30th March, 2017 relating to the Private Member’s Motion moved and seconded by Hon. Sualiho M. Koroma and Hon. Dickson Rogers respectively on the four constitutional and statutory instruments tabled in Parliament on Thursday 16th March 2017 by the Deputy Minister of Justice, John Arrow Bockarie, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House, SBB Dumbuya has ruled, cognizant of the proposition made by the Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Bernadette Lahai and supported by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Leonard Fofanah, that the motion remains inconclusive, pending the summoning of the officials of NEC on Monday 03rd April 2017 to explain to MPs on the electoral preparedness within the confines of the constitutive laws of Sierra Leone.

