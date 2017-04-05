Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. PARLIAMENT VOTES FOR THE CONTINUATION OF VOTER REGISTRATION Politics Written by press release On Tuesday 04th April 2017, majority of MPs present in the light of what had been said in the foregoing debates and in the public interest voted for the continuation of the voter registration process. Regarding the two statutory instruments relating to ward and constituency boundaries, the Parliament of Sierra Leone has posited that “they are not properly before the House and agreed for their withdrawal”, pending their fixation by NEC and the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice (AGMJ), before the approval of Parliament. This, they said is as a result of what they had agreed with NEC, the latter having admitted to procedural and constitutional breaches.

In responding to concerns raised by MPs during the course of the ensuing debates, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph F. Kamara argued that “the constitutional/statutory instruments are properly before the House”, with due regards for their publications in the gazette, and said that “the arguments put forward by MPs are legitimate” even though he has responsibility to examine the validity and correctness of the law. On the issue of timing with regards to the meets and bounds, he said NEC submitted it on a provisional census, which was finalized in February 2017, thus the late submission to Parliament in March this year. Speaking on the dual registration process, as a result of laws passed by Parliament, he called on Parliament not to withdraw the two documents because “it will collapse the entire electoral process”. He pleaded for “the two instruments to remain laid until the issues raised are cleared”. At this point, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House, SBB Dumbuya disagreed with the opinion expressed by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, having regards for the maturity of the constitutional/statutory instruments due on Thursday 06th April 2017, thereby forming part of the laws of Sierra Leone, or until otherwise annulled by two-thirds of votes cast by all MPs. This is in line with Section 170 sub-section 7a, b, & c of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone. However, it is the unanimous belief of MPs that these two statutory instruments stand withdrawn for the purpose of posterity, and were also in disagreement in large part of most of the submissions and opinions expressed by the AGMJ. It was also confirmed that Parliament cannot amend a constitutional/statutory instrument; it either accepts or rejects it. It is in view of this that Parliament stands adjourned to tomorrow 05th April 2017, pending the AGMJ’s conferment with NEC on the way forward, subject to the approval of the House. Department of Public Relations Parliament of Sierra Leone Tel: +23277669726/+23278495023/+23278426851 Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary Sierra Leone’s security must be paramount : No chance-taking We had enough of our bitter experience from 1991-2002 Foday Sankoh and others brutal civil war in the country. Therefore, the country’s peace and stability must be a top priority. Because we need no more war. Also because of what is currently happening in the world, especially in the Middle-East, Europe, particularly London, America and Africa, especially in Congo, Nigeria, Somalia South-Sudan etc. there should be NO chance taking in terms of the country’s safety and stability. Particularly against those who think and feel that they can only achieve power by inciting violence or war situation at the expense of the gullible general public and the poor students in the country. The fact is, regardless of whatever one may like to say, Sierra Leone is big than any individual or group of Sierra Leoneans. Therefore, the country is supreme. Because it is above all Sierra Leoneans. Whether young or old. That is whether you are a politician, human rights activist, journalist or student. Therefore the country’s interest MUST always come first. By putting its peace, security and development above anything else. Read more... View Point Re-echoing Mr. President: ...”APC is a Family” When a Chairman and Leader of a grass root political party or any organisation has his or her wits about him or her, it helps that political party or organisation to blossom and continue to bury its roots deep down; for it is people who form and make these parties and organisations. This was exactly what President Ernest Bai Koroma, Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, the Fountain of Honour and Grand Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone, exemplified in his keynote and opening statement at the just concluded conference of the APC National Youth League in Port Loko Town. If there is any moment I would have to remember Mr. President, it would be what he said and how he said what he said at this all important assemblage of the party’s youths. He positioned himself as a unifier and one who upholds in very strong terms, the tradition of one of Africa’s oldest political parties. Read more...