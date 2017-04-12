Sierra Leone Participates in Medical Safety Exercise Development Written by press release As cooperation with Sierra Leone during and after the Ebola epidemic remains exemplary, Sierra Leone was selected for the second transatlantic flight of medical airplanes specially designed to transport patients with infectious diseases to other locations where they can receive treatment. This follows a smaller, inaugural exercise which was done in Liberia in November 2016. On April 11-12, the US Department of State demonstrated the U.S. Government’s state-of-the-art Containerised Bio-containment System (CBCS) used to facilitate the air transport of critically ill patients who need to be completely isolated from others. This event took place during an exercise titled ‘Tranquil Shift’ as the CBCS returned from Freetown, Sierra Leone en route to five medical centres in the United States on two retrofitted 747 aircraft and three small aircraft. Sierra Leone was chosen for this exercise because of impressive progress that it has made in detecting and diagnosing infectious disease, and the strong and effective collaboration between the Sierra Leonean government and the U.S. government. Government of Sierra Leone personnel, under the overall coordination of the Office of National Security, participated in the exercise. The best practices for medical evacuation continues to evolve and this new bio-containment system will be able to safely transport critically ill patients will illnesses that may pose a serious public health threat, by air across the world. Previous systems could only transport one patient at a time. The exercise involved flying the planes from their airbase in Atlanta to Sierra Leone and back to the U.S. In Sierra Leone, eleven Americans acting as patients were loaded on to the planes and transported to specialised infectious disease treatment centres in Nebraska, Minnesota, Colorado, Maryland and New York using the special isolation units that form the core of the containerised bio-containment system. It is important to recognise that there are no known cases of Ebola in Sierra Leone at this time, and this exercise helps to ensure that vigilance and preparedness for any new outbreak is maintained. ##For additional information contact: Solomon Caulker, ONS: 076 943 997 Ms. Wotay Benjamin, U.S. Mission Sierra Leone: 099 905 085

Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary A NEW DAWN FOR JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS IN SIERRA LEONE, PARLIAMENT APPROVES MELRON NICOL-WILSON AS NEW OMBUDSMAN The Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone has overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Mr Melron Nicol-Wilson as new Ombudsman, on Tuesday April 11, 2017. This follows him being named by H.E President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as the replacement to Justice Edmond Cowan - a long-standing legal icon, who now chairs the Sierra Leone Constitutional Review Committee. A man whose action speaks louder than words, Mr Nicol-Wilson has been appointed as new Ombudsman for Sierra Leone, a position reserved for high-profile people, who are well-respected and with unblemished character. Mr Nicol-Wilson has the typical pedigree of an Ombudsman, best known both in Sierra Leone and internationally as a champion for justice and human rights. The Parliament’s decision to approve Mr Nicol-Wilson was anticipated, as the high-profile human rights lawyer emerged unscathed from an exchange of views with Members of Parliament. Read more... View Point Re-echoing Mr. President: ...”APC is a Family” When a Chairman and Leader of a grass root political party or any organisation has his or her wits about him or her, it helps that political party or organisation to blossom and continue to bury its roots deep down; for it is people who form and make these parties and organisations. This was exactly what President Ernest Bai Koroma, Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Party, the Fountain of Honour and Grand Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Sierra Leone, exemplified in his keynote and opening statement at the just concluded conference of the APC National Youth League in Port Loko Town. If there is any moment I would have to remember Mr. President, it would be what he said and how he said what he said at this all important assemblage of the party’s youths. He positioned himself as a unifier and one who upholds in very strong terms, the tradition of one of Africa’s oldest political parties. Read more...