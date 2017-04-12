China’s African Affairs Director commends Sierra Leone

Major successes scored by Sierra Leone ranging from infrastructural development unto putting in place sound economic policies to attract more investments opportunities have been commended by the Lin Songtian, Director General of Department of African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the People’s Republic of China. Lin who was in Sierra Leone recently to see the progress made so far, especially at a time like this when Chinese Companies are investing a lot in the country’s infrastructure, said Sierra Leone is a beautiful country that is making good effort to further build it economy.
Addressing African Journalists in Beijing on Tuesday, he pointed out that the Government of Sierra Leone should not relent in building the country for the benefit of the people.
Like China, Sierra Leone has gone through difficult periods in the past fifteen years that have contributed to wrecking its economy.
It can be recalled that before the new Chinese reform started in 1946 the country was having a shattered economy and some Western Countries were forcing China to put some reforms in place that were not favourable for economic prosperity.
China is currently enjoying a very strong economy and since the reforms started it has lifted over 700 million people from poverty. It succeeded in using it land to provide food to its people and world through agriculture, which brought about a turnaround in its economy and have led to the Asian country becoming a breadbasket for the world’s economy.
There are six to seven million students graduating from Universities annually and the government is ever ready to establish eleven million new jobs yearly for the benefit of the new graduates.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone in 1971, bilateral political relations have been increasingly deepened on the basis of respecting and taking care of each other’s core interests and major concerns.
The construction of a new Mamamah Airport, costing over $300million is another recent component of the development cooperation between the People's Republic of China and Sierra Leone. The Airport Project, with China agreeing to finance it through a loan from EXIM Bank, will eventually put the country in an advantageous position to compete favourably in International Trade and Commerce.
Another ongoing development is the Wellington-Masiaka four-lane highway, which was launched by His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma sometimes in 2016. Already the contracted Chinese company, China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG), is reported to be making significant progress.
Trade between Africa and China is reported to have risen to $220 billion in 2014, which is believed to be about three times that of trade between Africa and the United States. This is indicative of China's growing influence on the African continent. Strategically, China remains a major development partner of Africa, with greater attention paid to the relevance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
China has trained over 30, 000 talents in various fields for Africa. It plans to build four Universities in in the continent to help capacitate local talents, and hopes to will give experience expertise to managerial experts.
2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul
The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years.
In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities.
However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many".
The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia.
The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese
People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year.
A NEW DAWN FOR JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS IN SIERRA LEONE, PARLIAMENT APPROVES MELRON NICOL-WILSON AS NEW OMBUDSMAN
The Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone has overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Mr Melron Nicol-Wilson as new Ombudsman, on Tuesday April 11, 2017. This follows him being named by H.E President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as the replacement to Justice Edmond Cowan - a long-standing legal icon, who now chairs the Sierra Leone Constitutional Review Committee.
A man whose action speaks louder than words, Mr Nicol-Wilson has been appointed as new Ombudsman for Sierra Leone, a position reserved for high-profile people, who are well-respected and with unblemished character. Mr Nicol-Wilson has the typical pedigree of an Ombudsman, best known both in Sierra Leone and internationally as a champion for justice and human rights.
The Parliament’s decision to approve Mr Nicol-Wilson was anticipated, as the high-profile human rights lawyer emerged unscathed from an exchange of views with Members of Parliament.
Election in any democratic setting, include the enjoyment of those rights that will elicit the full participation of individuals in determining the political life of his/her country. An election is a decision making process through which eligible citizens(those who have reached the age of majority, 18 years and above and with sound mind) freely choose their leaders through the ballot box to hold public offices for a specified term.
Generally, people vote with the expectation that the office holders would represent their communitiesand or countries best interest. Elections are viewed as a central feature of the rule of law, human rights, and democracy. Essentially, election is a testimony to peoples’ sovereignty and that ought to be respected and the process must be credible, otherwise there will be challenge with regards the acceptance of the result.
The Legal Aid Board’s Alternative Dispute Resolution on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 resolved a long standing dispute in respect of a property on Newcastle Street, in Kissy, Freetown between one Mr. Solomon Samba Mansaray and his seventy-seven year old elder sister Madam Marian Kamara who is in the country on holiday from the United States of America.
The two who had not been on speaking terms were reconciled. Both promised to work together in the interest of peace in the family. In this vein, Madam Marian Kamara agreed to cancel a U$ 400 debt owed by Mr. Mansaray.
While the tension between the two had been lingering several years,Mr. Mansaray decided to report the matter to the Board in Freetown when he got information that Madam Marian Kamara was planning to sell theproperty. The owner of the property who is the sister of both parties had died over a decade ago without leaving a will.
The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles and other staff of the Freetown Office have paid an on the spot visit to the Legal Aid Board Office in Waterloo where they interacted with clients. There were twenty-two clients with women accounting for the majority.
Ms. Carlton-Hanciles spoke to some of the clients about their complaints majority of which were maintenance cases. She also touched on the quality of service provided by the staff. She assured that they will received the same quality of service asclients in the Freetown Office and other parts of the country where the scheme has got an office. ‘You have to be patient with us because we do have enough staff to service you all at the same time but we will continue to do our best with the resources at our disposal,’ she assured them.
The Defence Counsel, Lawyer Tholley and Paralegals Arnold Dixon and GibrilJallohbriefed the Ms. Carlton-Hanciles and team on the volume of cases received per day. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles assured that steps are being taken to improve the office with furniture, computers, fan and air conditioners. ‘There is need to improve the working environment for you and our clients as the numbers accessing the scheme continue to increase,’ she said.
Sierra Leone Participates in Medical Safety Exercise
As cooperation with Sierra Leone during and after the Ebola epidemic remains exemplary, Sierra Leone was selected for the second transatlantic flight of medical airplanes specially designed to transport patients with infectious diseases to other locations where they can receive treatment. This follows a smaller, inaugural exercise which was done in Liberia in November 2016.
On April 11-12, the US Department of State demonstrated the U.S. Government’s state-of-the-art Containerised Bio-containment System (CBCS) used to facilitate the air transport of critically ill patients who need to be completely isolated from others. This event took place during an exercise titled ‘Tranquil Shift’ as the CBCS returned from Freetown, Sierra Leone en route to five medical centres in the United States on two retrofitted 747 aircraft and three small aircraft.
Sierra Leone was chosen for this exercise because of impressive progress that it has made in detecting and diagnosing infectious disease, and the strong and effective collaboration between the Sierra Leonean government and the U.S. government. Government of Sierra Leone personnel, under the overall coordination of the Office of National Security, participated in the exercise.
