Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. RTD. CAPTAIN ALIMAMY MAROUF SESAY - a civilian wrongfully tried by a military court-martial and summarily executed Written by A TRIBUTE by Thomas B R Yormah Email: tom_yormah@yahoo.com; Tel +23276626488 On Sunday 26 March 2017, three very close family members were 'laid to rest' at a Thanksgiving and Memorial service held at the King Memorial United Methodist Church in Freetown. That service celebrated memories of the following family members: Mrs Lydia Sesay nee Yormah (my elder sister), her son Rtd. Captain Alimamy Sesay, and Madame Gbonu Yormah nee Gbloh. Although these departed loved ones had died and were interred several years ago in my absence that thanksgiving service enabled me to truly emotionally connect with their demise. For one of the deceased the circumstances of his death did not permit us to give him a fitting funeral so to me that service served as his fitting, albeit belated, funeral service. That event has now freed me from the encumbrances that had prevented me for almost 19 years to put my thoughts about his demise on paper. This piece therefore serves as a tribute to his memory. Alimamy Marouf Sesay, the first son of my elder sister, Lydia Sesay, lived with us at Contractor's Flat on Fourah Bay College (FBC) campus while he attended the Albert Academy. He had just completed his GCE Advanced Level programme and before we could plan his next academic challenge his paternal uncle, Mr. Sidique Dao (now late) got him enlisted in the Sierra Leone Army as a cadet officer. Those were the days when one had to have a strong political backing to be eligible to join the armed forces and I guess the young man saw it as an opportunity to carve out an early career as an army officer so he ignored my advice for him to opt instead for an academic career. He did well in the army and rose rapidly to the rank of Captain, to the delight of even this sceptical uncle. Alimamy, however, became entwined/embroiled in a benign disciplinary web that got him premature discharge/retirement from the army through little fault of his. After a short period of soul searching he came to me with a proposal to pursue a career in IT, a decision I supported fully. However, before we could get him an institution to enrol the Johnny Paul Koroma coup d'état that overthrew President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah's government happened. Amid unconfirmed reports that the retired Captain Alimamy Marouf Sesay was now in cahoots with the band of coup makers and rebels, he came to visit me one evening at House K3, Kortright, FBC campus. I was amazed to see this retired military officer dressed fully in military uniform and I immediately scolded him for that. I told him he had been discharged from the army and therefore had no business wearing the military uniform he had on. I told him I had seen, since the coup, a lot of civilians wearing military fatigue but as an ex-soldier he should be mindful of the negative implications of civilians wearing military uniforms. He then told me the Head of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) Junta, Johnny Paul Koroma, had requested all retired military officers to join them to help stabilise and consolidate the junta. I told him the coup was an unpopular one which did not have domestic support nor that of the International Community. I finally admonished him not to ever attempt to come see me while dressed in military uniform. He then said good bye and left. Little did I know that conversation would be the last I would have with him. A few days later I was able to acquire enough fuel to escape Freetown and fled with my family to Conakry via Pamlap. The next day we flew to Cotonou, Republic of Benin and lived with Dr. and Mrs Braima James as "refugee guests". While in Cotonou I naturally kept monitoring (via TV and the Internet) how the situation was panning out in Freetown. I was therefore able to know that Alimamy was among those people the ECOMOG soldiers arrested and locked up to enable the legitimate government of President Kabbah to return to power. In the trials that ensued, the suspects that were arrested were divided into 2 categories viz., army officers, on the one hand and civilians, on the other who were involved in the coup and its aftermath. The former were to be tried by a court martial while the latter were to be tried by a civilian court. However, in spite of it being public knowledge that Alimamy Marouf Sesay had long been discharged from the army and hence a civilian, he was lumped together with the active military officers and tried by a military court martial. I made Trojan efforts from Cotonou to reach Alimamy's Lawyer, Francis Conteh (now late) and was successful in getting him to drive home the fact that as a retired military officer, the young man should not be tried by a military court martial. However, lawyer Conteh’s subsequent gallant efforts to correct the error of Alimamy’s trial category, were in vain and sadly, the civilian, Alimamy Marouf Sesay, was tried by a military court martial, found guilty and executed by a firing squad on 08 October 1998 at age 29 years 11 months; exactly a month to the day of his 30th birthday, having being born on 08 November 1968. To my knowledge, he goes down in history as the first and only civilian to have been tried by a military court martial, found guilty and publicly executed by a firing squad. He also happens to be the youngest Sierra Leonean to suffer that ordeal. I believe that in order to serve as deterrent to future coup makers, ECOMOG (the standing army for military intervention in cases of violent overthrow of civilian regimes) ensured that the execution was televised and beamed round the West Africa Sub-region and the world; that was how I was able to view that sad scene live! I still recall how I felt that day - how I refused to eat food the whole day. But more significantly my thoughts were constantly with my sister, Lydia, then a refugee in Guinea; how can a mom take the sight of bullets being fired at her blindfolded beloved very young son? I wondered. Naturally that sight or the thought of it turned Sissy into a near nervous wreck and this stampeded her to run to the UNHCR to seek asylum and refugee status. Sissy eventually suffered a series of strokes; that lingering emotional stress eventually led to her early demise. I remember talking to her on the phone from Kansas City (USA) after the first stroke - even in her trials and tribulations she never ceased to be the mentor and family education trail blazer. She reminded me of her role in seeing to it that my name was changed during early primary school from Thomas French to the present Thomas Yormah and kept reminding me that I belonged to a royal house; that our dad was a Paramount Chief - facts I was completely oblivious of as our dad died while I was in the cradle and brought up by my maternal uncle, Joe French. On subsequent further investigation I gathered the following facts about Alimamy's demise: Rtd. Captain Alimamy Marouf Sesay was never involved in the planning nor in the execution of the coup d'état that overthrew President Kabbah. There was no report that Rtd. Captain Alimamy Marouf Sesay killed or harmed anybody while collaborating with the ARFC Junta. When Alimamy Marouf Sesay was foolish enough to respond to the call by junta leader, Major Johnny Paul Koroma, for ex soldiers to help in sustaining the junta he was posted to be in charge of President Kabbah's deserted residence. It was under his watch that the President's residence was extensively looted. Additional information received was that Alimamy himself may have been involved in the looting. It would appear this was his cardinal crime/sin, which I must agree was a grievous one. But should this have amounted to a treasonable offence - for which a young man below 30 years ought to have been killed? The other civilian collaborators who were arrested along with Alimamy were eventually released without a trial. This means that if he had been correctly classified as a civilian, Alimamy, and perhaps his mother, Sissy Lydia, may still have been alive today. It appears because most of us who are emotionally connected with Alimamy's demise were out of Sierra Leone when the Truth and Reconciliation Committee (TRC) deliberated this case was never captured. I am still in the process of investigating further into why this omission occurred, in an attempt to fill the gap in our tragic contemporary history. This case was prosecuted by an SLPP government. In fact the prosecutor was the then Attorney General, Lawyer Solomon Ekuma Berewa - who eventually became the 2007 Presidential Flag-bearer for the SLPP. My puzzle here is how an experience and brilliant lawyer, a devout Catholic and a family head - a father - got to terms with prosecuting a 29-year old civilian by a military court martial and eventually got him killed on a flimsy crime of looting his President's residence? The young man was at worst a civilian collaborator and looter, recklessly dressed as a military officer. Please permit me at this juncture to bring in a politically relevant topical dimension. The current political landscape is fertile for dynamics that call for the realignment of forces with a view to sanitise our presently rotten Augean stable. If the reincarnated soul of Alimamy were around observing I bet he'll be asking/musing: "Uncle, what are you still doing in that party that wrongfully killed me?". I hear you my nephew! However, my response will come in a separate subsequent piece. Suffice to say that if I were to look for excuses to be politically footloose the foregoing is more than enough reason for me and my relatives to have quit the SLPP long ago. Prof T B R Yormah is uncle to the late Rtd. Captain Alimamy Marouf Sesay Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Why Parastatals should be Socially Responsible: the Case of NRA In Sierra Leone, the notion of corporate social responsibility has always been associated with the private sector. No wonder some people see the active involvement of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) in corporate social activities as strange, and many have opined that a tax collecting body should not be engaged in corporate social responsibility activities. However, the impact of corporate social responsibility (CSR) on corporate image is immense, even for tax collecting bodies. The perception that tax collectors are monsters vigorously bent on collecting people's earnings with no care for the environment or the vulnerable in the community they operate is evolving. Indeed, many revenue authorities in Africa are today socially responsible. The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in an article in its website argues that "the nature of Revenue Collectors' mandate makes them the hill of the nation such that whatever they do is mirrored and echoed by many". Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary A NEW DAWN FOR JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS IN SIERRA LEONE, PARLIAMENT APPROVES MELRON NICOL-WILSON AS NEW OMBUDSMAN The Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone has overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Mr Melron Nicol-Wilson as new Ombudsman, on Tuesday April 11, 2017. This follows him being named by H.E President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as the replacement to Justice Edmond Cowan - a long-standing legal icon, who now chairs the Sierra Leone Constitutional Review Committee. A man whose action speaks louder than words, Mr Nicol-Wilson has been appointed as new Ombudsman for Sierra Leone, a position reserved for high-profile people, who are well-respected and with unblemished character. Mr Nicol-Wilson has the typical pedigree of an Ombudsman, best known both in Sierra Leone and internationally as a champion for justice and human rights. The Parliament’s decision to approve Mr Nicol-Wilson was anticipated, as the high-profile human rights lawyer emerged unscathed from an exchange of views with Members of Parliament. Read more... View Point ELECTION IS A TESTIMONY TO PEOPLE’S SOVEREIGNTY (The thoughts expressed in this article are purely and entirely the thoughts of the author) Election in any democratic setting, include the enjoyment of those rights that will elicit the full participation of individuals in determining the political life of his/her country. An election is a decision making process through which eligible citizens(those who have reached the age of majority, 18 years and above and with sound mind) freely choose their leaders through the ballot box to hold public offices for a specified term. Generally, people vote with the expectation that the office holders would represent their communitiesand or countries best interest. Elections are viewed as a central feature of the rule of law, human rights, and democracy. Essentially, election is a testimony to peoples’ sovereignty and that ought to be respected and the process must be credible, otherwise there will be challenge with regards the acceptance of the result. Read more... News - Press Release LAB resolves dispute over property in Kissy The Legal Aid Board’s Alternative Dispute Resolution on Tuesday, 7 March 2017 resolved a long standing dispute in respect of a property on Newcastle Street, in Kissy, Freetown between one Mr. Solomon Samba Mansaray and his seventy-seven year old elder sister Madam Marian Kamara who is in the country on holiday from the United States of America. The two who had not been on speaking terms were reconciled. Both promised to work together in the interest of peace in the family. In this vein, Madam Marian Kamara agreed to cancel a U$ 400 debt owed by Mr. Mansaray. Although these departed loved ones had died and were interred several years ago in my absence that thanksgiving service enabled me to truly emotionally connect with their demise. For one of the deceased the circumstances of his death did not permit us to give him a fitting funeral so to me that service served as his fitting, albeit belated, funeral service. That event has now freed me from the encumbrances that had prevented me for almost 19 years to put my thoughts about his demise on paper. This piece therefore serves as a tribute to his memory. Read more... Development PRESS RELEASE: Rural Renewable Energy Project Conducts Installation Training FREETOWN, 19 April 2017: UNOPS Sierra Leone is hosting a training for selected installation companies, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, the President’s Recovery Priorities (PRP) programme and United Kingdom Government’s Department for International Development (DFID – also known as ‘UK Aid’). The theoretical aspect of the training runs from 18th to 20thApril at the Golden Tulip Hotel, followed by 14 days of on-the-job sessionsin Petifu and Conakry Dee communities, in Port Loko District.ASACO, the supplier of the solar equipment, is providing the training facilitators and installation tools. Participants are mainly Sierra Leonean engineers from Barefoot Women Solar Engineers Association (BWSEA),Frontier Business Solutions (FBS) and APTECH Africa Limited. Training contents include, photovoltaic (PV) system basics, types of solar systems, arrays and connections, project safety and guidance on using the installation checklists. Read more... Politics SAM SUMANA TRAVELS TO GHANA ON "EMERGENCY TRAVEL CERTIFICATE" Former elected Vice President Samuel Sam Sumana left Freetown International Airport, Lungi late afternoon Wednesday April 19, 2017 onboard Kenya Airways on an "Emergency Travel Certificate", en route to Abuja, Nigeria on or about April 23/24, 2017 for the hearing of his petition filed on October 24, 2016 in the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, "seeking an enforcement of his fundamental Human Rights arising from his unconstitutional removal from office, and for further orders contained in the application." "This matter has been set down for hearing by the Court for April 26, 2017." According to a spokesman for the Sam Sumana family Matthias Bendu who was with Sam Sumana at the airport until the aircraft was airborne because of advanced information reaching the family that there would be some problem awaiting Sam Sumana at the airport, Matthias Bendu told this Writer on the cellphone from the airport that Sam Sumana "was detained by Immigration Officers at the airport for more than thirty minutes after the aircraft landed, and it was due to the intervention of the Inspector General of Police Francis Munu who told the immigration Officers that Sam Sumana had not committed any crime and must be allowed to travel".

