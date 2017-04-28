Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Malaria continues to threaten more than half of the world’s population - Deputy Health Minister Written by Kadrie Koroma Sierra Leone has joined other countries in the world to commemorated World Malaria Day on the theme: “End Malaria For Good” with the slogan: “Sleep under a Mosquito net always” on Tuesday April 25, 2017 at the St. Anthony Parish hall Brookfields in Freetown. Launching the World Malaria Day 2017, the Sierra Leone Malaria Indicator Survey 2016 Report and the Sierra Leone Malaria Business Plan 2016 -2018, the Deputy Health and Sanitation Minister 1, Madam Madina Rahman said malaria continues to threaten more than half of the world’s population and presents an alarming threat to global development. She informed her audience that as of 2016, an estimated 3.2 billion people, almost half of the world’s population in 97 countries and territories including Sierra Leone are at risk of being infected with malaria. Madam Rahman disclosed that since 2000, malaria has cost Sub-Sahara Africa US$ 300 million each year for case management alone, adding that malaria is estimated to cost endemic countries up to 1.3 percent. She added that malaria can account for up to 40 percent of public health spending in the most endemic countries, adding that malaria and the costs of treatment trap families in a cycle of illness, suffering and poverty. She told the gathering that over the past couple of years, Sierra Leone has achieve a remarkable success in malaria control initiatives, with prevalence rate dropping from 68 percent in 1978 to 40 percent in 2016 according to the Sierra Leone Malaria Indicator Survey conducted in 2016, adding that reported deaths due to malaria in children below five years in the communities, health facilities including hospitals is decreasing. The Deputy Minister stated that this year’s theme: “End Malaria For Good” is a call of desperation for more support and investment in the concerted fight against the disease that has plagued the world in general and the African continent with devastating consequences. She urged all Sierra Leoneans to use the opportunity in the upcoming free bed net distribution to crab a net, use it properly and do not sell it or use it to go fishing. “Remember, treatment for malaria is free in all government health facilities”, opined Madam Rahman. Speaking on behalf of the UN Family, WHO Health Advisor, AlexanderChimbaru said World Malaria Day is to highlight malaria and its devastating impact on families, communities and development. He said malaria is a global and regional priority which continues to kill over 400, 000 people around the world each year. Mr. Chimbaru stated that the theme of this year stresses the need to accelerate and sustain efforts to defeat malaria, adding that countries have committed to end the malaria epidemic by 2030 as one of the Sustainable Development Goals. He stated that the African region has made significant progress in the fight against malaria, adding that the 2016 World Malaria Report shows that between 2010-2015, the estimated new cases of malaria in the region had dropped by 23 percent and deaths from malaria decrease by 31 percent. He said to speed up progress towards the global and regional targets, WHO is calling on malaria affected countries and their development partners to boost investments in malaria prevention to propel countries along the path to elimination. The Chairman, Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) for the Global Fund in Sierra Leone, Rev. AlimamyPapsoKargbo disclosed that Global Fund has approved US$ 91 million to fight malaria, TB and HIV and to improve on the Health Systems from January 2018 to December 2021. He said CCM can see great achievements in the fight against malaria in Sierra Leone but they need more coordination, sensitization and partnership, stating that they can end malaria if they continue with the same spirit of transparency, accountability and true partnership couple with political will. Head of Programmes, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Heather Dolphin reminded all the CRS has been part of the development and relief efforts of Sierra Leone since 1963 in the areas of Agriculture and Food Security, Education, Health and Nutrition, Microfinance, Housing and response to emergency situations including the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak. She said in 2008, CRS became a sub-recipient to the Global Fund Round 7 malaria grant and became the first health NGO to provide malaria services to an entire district. Heather Dolphin maintained that fighting malaria is one of the most effective strategies to fight poverty and promote growth and social development, adding that the fight against malaria has escalated in 2000 with increase investment in the area resulting to saving over 4.2 million deaths. The Deputy Chief Medical Officer 1, Dr. Sarian Kamara said government recognizes the fact that malaria is a leading Public Health problem with the entire population at risk of being affected by the disease. She said the launch of the World Malaria Day, the Sierra Leone Malaria Indicator Report 2017 and the Sierra Leone Malaria Business Plan 2016 -2018 will provide a platform to pool efforts to achieve the common goal. Other highlights include statements from the Deputy Major of Freetown City Council, Madam Hannah Jaia, the Managing Director, Total Sierra Leone, Rose Nkada, presentation on the current status of malaria control in Sierra Leone by the Programme Manager, National Malaria control Programme, Dr. Samuel Juana Smith, and theatre performance formed high point of the ceremony. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News Four illegal fishing cases found in Sierra Leone in four days

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, April 20, 2017/ -- Four illegal fishing cases have been found during a joint surveillance mission conducted by Greenpeace (www.Greenpeace.org/Africa/en) and Sierra Leone fishery authorities. Two Chinese vessels and one Korean vessel have been arrested for infringements of Sierra Leone fishing legislation, including possessing or using illegal fishing nets on board, no visible marking and a lack of required paperwork, including log books and authorisation for unloading catch. Fishing authorities ordered the vessels to return to Freetown port for further investigation. A fourth vessel, owned by an Italian company, was found with four kilograms of shark fins on board. Though not illegal under Sierra Leonean laws, this is a clear violation of European Union (EU) fishing rules. This boat’s case will be taken further with relevant EU authorities.



In addition, more than 70 bags of shark carcasses were found on one of the Chinese vessels. Read more... Media News Press Freedom under Siege in West Africa: 30 Media Workers Arrested in 38 Days Press freedom has come under severe attack in West Africa as security agencies, particularly the police, appear to be on rampage against journalists and media workers. In a space of 38 days (January 5-February 12, 2017), 30 media workers have been arrested, detained and/or assaulted by security forces, prompting fears that the gains that have been made in recent years on press freedom and freedom of expression could be eroded. The 30 victims, made up of 15 journalists and 15 media technicians, were arrested, detained and/or assaulted in 10 separate incidents in four countries namely Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo. Nigeria recorded six incidents, Cote d’Ivoire recorded two incidents while Guinea and Togo recorded an incident each. In Nigeria, seven journalists were arrested and detained during the period. In Cote d’Ivoire, six journalists were arrested and detained in a single incident while one journalist each was affected in Guinea and Togo, bringing the total number of journalists affected to 15. In respect of the other media workers, nine staff of a newspaper printing firm were arrested in single incident. In Cote d’Ivoire, six technicians working with the state-owned television station were also arrested in a single incident. Read more... Commentary A NEW DAWN FOR JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS IN SIERRA LEONE, PARLIAMENT APPROVES MELRON NICOL-WILSON AS NEW OMBUDSMAN The Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone has overwhelmingly approved the appointment of Mr Melron Nicol-Wilson as new Ombudsman, on Tuesday April 11, 2017. This follows him being named by H.E President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as the replacement to Justice Edmond Cowan - a long-standing legal icon, who now chairs the Sierra Leone Constitutional Review Committee. A man whose action speaks louder than words, Mr Nicol-Wilson has been appointed as new Ombudsman for Sierra Leone, a position reserved for high-profile people, who are well-respected and with unblemished character. Mr Nicol-Wilson has the typical pedigree of an Ombudsman, best known both in Sierra Leone and internationally as a champion for justice and human rights. The Parliament’s decision to approve Mr Nicol-Wilson was anticipated, as the high-profile human rights lawyer emerged unscathed from an exchange of views with Members of Parliament. Read more... View Point ELECTION IS A TESTIMONY TO PEOPLE’S SOVEREIGNTY (The thoughts expressed in this article are purely and entirely the thoughts of the author) Election in any democratic setting, include the enjoyment of those rights that will elicit the full participation of individuals in determining the political life of his/her country. An election is a decision making process through which eligible citizens(those who have reached the age of majority, 18 years and above and with sound mind) freely choose their leaders through the ballot box to hold public offices for a specified term. Generally, people vote with the expectation that the office holders would represent their communitiesand or countries best interest. Elections are viewed as a central feature of the rule of law, human rights, and democracy. Essentially, election is a testimony to peoples’ sovereignty and that ought to be respected and the process must be credible, otherwise there will be challenge with regards the acceptance of the result. Read more... News - Press Release Police reject security for Alternative Peoples Independence Procession and Rally April 24th 2017: On the occasion of the 56th anniversary of Sierra Leone’s independence, Movement for Social Progress (MSP) had requested the Sierra Leone Police to provide the necessary security for a peaceful Alternative Peoples Independence Procession and Rally that was planned to coincide with the official celebrations. The procession was planned to start from Clock Tower to Brima Atouga Stadium in the East end of the city while the official events are scheduled to take place in the West end of the city. In a meeting with senior members of the Sierra Leone Police at the SLP headquarters, on Monday 24th April attended by the Inspector General, Francis Munu, the Head of Police Operations, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Al-Sheikh Kamara, AIG Memuna Konteh Jalloh, AIG FUK Dabor, among others, the police top brass told members of MSP that they would not be able to provide security for the procession and rally. The Inspector General of Police, Francis Munu, informed the meeting that they were overstretched with covering the official events, the traditional masquerade (or Odele) parade as well as the Lantern Parade on the eve of Independence. Read more... Society -Local News AG to launch LAB in Waterloo The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has told the people of Waterloo that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice (AG), Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara will serve as the keynote speaker at the launch of the Legal Aid Board in Waterloo in the Western Area Rural District on 6 May 2017. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles pointed out thatHon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has served as keynote speaker in all the launches the Board has had around the country. He noted that the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice is the supervisory ministry for the Legal Aid Board and further underlined the importance of having the holder of the office at such events in terms of availing himself with the challenges ordinary people face in accessing the justice system. More importantly, it provides an opportunity for these issues to be discussed by the cabinet. Read more... Development LAB wants transports to allocate seats to the blind The Executive Director of the Legal Aid Board, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles has disclosed plans to launch a White Cane Campaign in the coming weeks. Ms. Carlton-Hanciles made the disclosure while addressing a cross section of the Waterloo Community including stakeholders at the District Council Hall on Monday, 24 April 2017 in a meeting to plan the launch of the Legal Aid Board in Waterloo in the WesternArea Rural District on 6 May 2017. She noted that the campaign will seek to address the challenges faced by blind people in using public transport. ‘Blind people have been suffering in silence for far too long,’ she said. ‘They have been discriminated against because of their disability and this cannot be tolerated.’ Read more... Politics SAM SUMANA TRAVELS TO GHANA ON "EMERGENCY TRAVEL CERTIFICATE" Former elected Vice President Samuel Sam Sumana left Freetown International Airport, Lungi late afternoon Wednesday April 19, 2017 onboard Kenya Airways on an "Emergency Travel Certificate", en route to Abuja, Nigeria on or about April 23/24, 2017 for the hearing of his petition filed on October 24, 2016 in the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, "seeking an enforcement of his fundamental Human Rights arising from his unconstitutional removal from office, and for further orders contained in the application." "This matter has been set down for hearing by the Court for April 26, 2017." According to a spokesman for the Sam Sumana family Matthias Bendu who was with Sam Sumana at the airport until the aircraft was airborne because of advanced information reaching the family that there would be some problem awaiting Sam Sumana at the airport, Matthias Bendu told this Writer on the cellphone from the airport that Sam Sumana "was detained by Immigration Officers at the airport for more than thirty minutes after the aircraft landed, and it was due to the intervention of the Inspector General of Police Francis Munu who told the immigration Officers that Sam Sumana had not committed any crime and must be allowed to travel".

