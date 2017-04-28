Police reject security for Alternative Peoples Independence Procession and Rally PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by press release April 24th 2017: On the occasion of the 56th anniversary of Sierra Leone’s independence, Movement for Social Progress (MSP) had requested the Sierra Leone Police to provide the necessary security for a peaceful Alternative Peoples Independence Procession and Rally that was planned to coincide with the official celebrations. The procession was planned to start from Clock Tower to Brima Atouga Stadium in the East end of the city while the official events are scheduled to take place in the West end of the city. In a meeting with senior members of the Sierra Leone Police at the SLP headquarters, on Monday 24th April attended by the Inspector General, Francis Munu, the Head of Police Operations, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Al-Sheikh Kamara, AIG Memuna Konteh Jalloh, AIG FUK Dabor, among others, the police top brass told members of MSP that they would not be able to provide security for the procession and rally. The Inspector General of Police, Francis Munu, informed the meeting that they were overstretched with covering the official events, the traditional masquerade (or Odele) parade as well as the Lantern Parade on the eve of Independence. MSP Chairman, Jeff Bowlay-Williams, proposed to suspend the procession and hold only the rally inside the Atouga Stadium. This was rejected. MSP members were instead asked to hold the procession and rally on another date or hold an indoor event. The Sierra Leone Police also suggested that MSP could also engage the media, print and electronic, in order to convey our views to the general public. MSP had planned the peaceful procession under the slogan/hashtag #DemocracyActivated to mobilise the citizens of Sierra Leone “the Supreme Authority” to “Raise up our hearts and our voices on high” so that “The hills and the valleys re-echo our cry”. The objective was to highlight serious issues affecting the majority of citizens including joblessness, widespread poverty, lack of basic services, general hopelessness among the youths leading them to take the perilous journey through the Mediterranean Sea as well as complete lack of jobs, crumbling economy and austerity. MSP Interim Secretary-General Karim Bah said “Democracy is under attack. Freedom of association is under attack. Democratic space is dwindling.” MSP is calling on citizens to “ActivateDemocracy” by continuing to raise their voices and demand better conditions in order to put an end to the current poverty and indignity we find ourselves in the midst of abundant natural wealth. MSP wishes to inform the general public that a date and a new set of activities will be proposed after due consultations with membership and the wider movement for deepening democracy and economic justice. The End For more info: SMS or WhatsAPP the following: MSP Direct line +23278943643 + 23276616137 – Jeff Bowlay-Williams (Interim Chairman. MSP). +23278272315 – Karim Bah (Interim Secretary-General –MSP). Who we are: Movement for Social Progress (MSP) is a democratic grassroots political movement open to all Sierra Leoneans and among other things seeks to a) promote social, political and economic justice and ensure that the country’s natural resources benefit the majority of the population; b) inaugurate a sustained national conversation against poverty as a human creation and; c) deepen the meaning and practice of democracy and promote active citizenship, so as to privilege the interests of the majority of Sierra Leoneans.

