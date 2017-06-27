Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION Business Written by ALIMAMY LAHAI KAMARA “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. According to Samuel Marah, EDSA Integrity Management Committee has a huge task to sit on the said report, and develop measures in addressing the malpractices. Measures could range from transfers, suspension, half salary, withholding of salary, or dismissal. In the last two months, EDSA has faced increased criticisms from the public over shortage in power supply. Power outages appear to have characterized electricity distribution in Bo. Center for Accountability and the Rule of Law (CARL) Southern Coordinator told EDSA staff that they have also received complaints related to payment for maintenance of fault. Communities are asked to contribute monies for the maintenance of fault. Jeremy Simbo said, he is also frustrated at the thought that some EDSA staff do not posses identity cards and also that impersonation as EDSA staff goes unchecked. “The authority seems to be complacent, unconcerned at the ugly practices,” Mr. Simbo noted. Augustine Tucker, senior distribution officer at EDSA, said power outages are expected to increase as the rains intensify, calling the public to bear with the Authority and report fault for immediate intervention. He said the Authority is unable to distribute satisfactory electricity to the township due to minimal power supplied to them by Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC). According to EDSA PRO, Mohamed Koroma, plans are underway to expand distribution network to cover new settlements such as, Bo No. 2, Koribundo and elsewhere. The aging and faulty lines will also be revamped. Head of EDSA Integrity Management Committee (IMC) said they will continue to meet to address challenges facing the Authority, and liaise with their counterpart in Freetown in order to obtain PNB complaints for Bo district and design policies addressing them. The meeting with EDSA is in the bid to monitor its IMC to implement measures identified to tackle malpractices in the operation of the Authority. So far EDSA has set up a customer service call center with a hotline number 672 on all network; and recruitment of public relation officer in Bo to aid public sensitization campaigns. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. Read more...