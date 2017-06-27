Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ACC PARNERS WITH CSOs IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION IN BO Development Written by ALIMAMY LAHAI KAMARA Media Foundation for Development Sierra Leone has joined the fight against corruption in Bo, Southern Sierra Leone. It comes following days of heightened Pay No Bribe (PNB) public campaigns organized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). ACC Manager South, Samuel Marah, said the Commission looks forward to receiving more civil society organizations with shared interest in addressing corruption which affects the lives of bulk of Sierra Leoneans. He said the task is huge and requires support from CSOs who directly work in the interest of the public. The 2014-18 National Anti-Corruption Strategy stresses the importance of partnership and collaboration in tackling graft. Since CSOs are central to the governance of the state in initiating and designing development programmes that address poverty and under-development, partnership with them places the Commission at a vantage position in tackling mis-procurement, misappropriation of public funds, and bribery. ACC believes CSOs are critical organs in providing checks to administrative excesses, ensuring transparency and accountability, and monitoring government programmes and projects, Mr. Marah furthered. Senior Pubic Education Officer, Alimamy Lahai Kamara, said CSOs are vital in seeking public interest in education, health, and governance; and in defending their right for the enjoyment of the said social utilities. He said the Commission continues to enjoy a comfortable relationship with CSOs including NGOs, INGOs and CBOs, whose works touch on the livelihood and dignity of individuals. The Commission has struck partnership with over thirty CSOs operating across the country. The focus is to build a strong force with committed partners in tackling graft and working to alleviating poverty. Public Education Officer Joseph Hazeley said, the Commission welcomes Media Foundation for Development Sierra Leone, while stressing the importance of upholding and maintaining integrity in public and private lives. Chairman for CSOs in the South said, they exist purely to advocate the interest of the public, defend their rights, and monitor policies and programmes of Government to ensure they cater for the wellbeing of the public. CSOs also implement programmes on their own with support from either local or international donors, and are expected to account on the use or expenditure of the resources. They are obligated to comply with the principles guiding their operations and also with the Anti-Corruption laws. Media Foundation for Development Sierra Leone comprises journalists and individuals interested in development. It was formed in 2014 with the objectives of increasing quality journalism in the media landscape in Bo district, and advocating a better livelihood for the poor. Chief Executive Officer Aruna Kamara said, they are also interested in the fight against corruption – a menace that undermines the rule of law, heightens inequality, shatters aspirations, and slowly kills the individual. He said they look forward to productive partnership with the ACC. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. Read more...