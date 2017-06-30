Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THE LEGAL AID BOARD ON REFERRAL OF COMPLAINTS Development Written by press release The Office of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board has today Wednesday 28th June 2017 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in relation to the referral of complaints which fall within the mandate of the Office of the Ombudsman but reported to the Legal Aid Board and vice versa, and for other connected purposes. The signing ceremony was held in the conference room of the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office on the third floor of Guma Building, Limina Sankoh Street, Freetown. The signing of the MoU with the Legal Aid Board is part of the implementation of the 100-Day Plan of Action of the Ombudsman, Mr. Melron Nicol-Wilson that was launched on the 26th May 2017. The MoU seeks to achieve professional cooperation and exchange of information on complaints referred by either institution to the other. It is hoped that the MoU will enhance a better working relationship between the Ombudsman and the Legal Aid Board in the provision of justice to the people of Sierra Leone. In his remarks before signing, the Ombudsman, Mr. Melron Nicol-Wilson, said he was honoured to sign the MoU as it is an official document to make sure that a formal referral system is established between his office and the board. He noted that prior to his appointment; there was no formal way of referring complainants in the Office of the Ombudsman. He said, most often, complainants would be told that their matters do not fall within the mandate of the Office of the Ombudsman and not properly referred to appropriate agencies like the Legal Aid Board. Signing on behalf of the Legal Aid Board, the Executive Director, Mrs. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles, said, she was happy to enter into the agreement with the Ombudsman. She said, the Board has been referring several matters to the Ombudsman before the appointment of Mr. Melron Nicol-Wilson but there was usually no follow up or feedback on those matters. However, she said, it was understandable at the time since the erstwhile Ombudsman was busy with the constitutional review process. Mrs. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles particularly expressed appreciation to Mr. Nicol-Wilson for his immense contribution to the development of legal aid in Sierra Leone, beginning with his Lawyers Centre for Legal Assistance (LAWLA), which was the first legal aid scheme after the civil war in the country. She said, the work of LAWCLA is the foundation of legal aid in Sierra Leone, which has eventually culminated into a national legal aid programme. The Executive director of the Legal Aid Board further noted the importance of collaborating with the Ombudsman especially in the areas of outreach and community dispute resolution, and promised to work with the Ombudsman in those areas in the future. The Office of the Ombudsman was established by the Ombudsman Act (Act No. 2 of 1997) to investigate and resolve complaints from members of the public, who claim to have suffered injustice as a result of maladministration by Government Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Statutory Corporations or Institutions established with public funds, in Sierra Leone. The Legal Aid Board was established by the legal Aid Act 2012 to provide, administer, coordinate and monitor the provision of Legal Aid in civil and criminal matters Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. Read more... Media News Freedom of Expression Violations Rise Sharply in West Africa The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017. Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa. These findings are contained in the latest edition of the West Africa Freedom of Expression Monitor, a quarterly report by the MFWA which analyses and highlights freedom of expression developments in the sub-region. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. Read more...