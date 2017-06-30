Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. China leading the world to restore peace and development Written by Shifu Awei The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), was proposed by Chinese President, Xi Jinping in 2014 in the City of Shangai with the aim of laying a solid foundation for a regional forum to discuss mainly peace, security and development. The 2nd non-governmental forum CICA was held in Beijing, China from June 28 to 29, 2017. About 300 delegates, including CICA member countries, think tanks, observers, social groups and media attended the all-important forum, which discussed common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in Asia, as well as the One Belt One Road Initiative. Held on the themed "25 years of CICA: For Asian Security and Development the forum consist of the opening ceremony, plenary session and 8 roundtable panels focusing on the Asian security situation, the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, anti-terrorism cooperation, cyberspace security, addressing climate change, financial security, the role of the CICA Non-governmental Forum, and the role of the media. “We are proud of a greater success CICA has achieved so far, which has enabled us to identify development issues like agriculture, economic finance, youth development and regional security issues,” Secretary of the Conference Yuan Chen said. There are 26 member states in CICA, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, and 14 observers (including sovereign states and international organizations) --The Republic of Belarus, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, USA, the United Nations, the OSCE, International Organization for Migration, the League of Arab States and Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries. CICA’s international partnership has expanded together with a broader partnership in the world; with the broader objective of reducing poverty and ensures a comprehensive and sustainable security. The conference identified the Belt and Road Initiative as a successful project that is boosting CICA Member States. Speaker after speaker commended the initiative and suggested that other countries should emulate the good examples of China in fostering development so as to shape a brighter future. Stressing on the expansion of cooperation among countries and establishing peace all over the world, the Secretary of the Conference Yuan Chen in the opening ceremony of the second annual forum said that achieving these goals are not merely the mission of the governments and their organizations, rather the non-governmental entities should feel responsible and play a more active role to realize them. He added that there is a need to have a wider anti-terrorism frontline in order to restore peace and security in Asian Countries. This conference will be hosted by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and supported by the China Public Diplomacy Association. The establishment of the CICA Non-governmental Forum was an important initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the CICA Shanghai Summit in May 2014. The First Conference of this forum was successfully held in Beijing in May 2015. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. Read more... Media News 44 Journalists in Beijing for China Development Studies and Media Exchange The 4th session of the China Africa Press Center (CAPC) Program hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) was officially launched on Wednesday 1st March 2017 in Beijing, China. This year’s event is running simultaneously with the China South Asia Center 2017 program. Both programs brought together forty-four journalists from Africa and South Asia. The program you will give journalists the opportunity to cover major domestic and international events in China such as the upcoming Two Sessions, i.e, the 5th Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 5th Session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (similar to Parliamentary sessions in many countries) in March, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in May and the 9th BRICS Summit in Autumn this year. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. 