ACC HEIGHTENS PNB CAMPAIGN IN COLLEGES PDF | Print | E-mail News Written by Joseph M. Hazeley "Bribery and petty corruption undermines the Rule of Law, Effective service delivery and sustainable development," says the Regional Manager, ACC South, Samuel Marah on 28th June 2017 at the Njala University Kowama campus Bo, whilst addressing students and lecturers of the Department of Nursing on the need to curb petty corruption and bribery in the educational system in Sierra Leone. Speaking on the effects of bribery and petty corruption, Samuel Marah noted that, the practice of bribery has overtly affected our justice system, enforcement of the rule of law and quality service delivery to the people of Sierra Leone which he said to tackle needs collective and collaborative effort. Mr. Marah said, the Pay No Bribe (PNB) campaign, which is the Commission's flagship project, is a data capturing tool, that shows trends of bribery in five piloted MDAs ( Health, Education, SLP , SALWACO and EDSA ) for informed decision making on the trends of bribery and to increase service delivery in the public sector institutions. He stressed that, PNB reporting platform is established by the ACC and its partners to empower citizens to anonymously report incidents of bribery and petty corruption by calling 515 free on all networks, visit the PNB website; www.pnb.gov.sl, or on the mobile application in Krio, Temne and Mende to make their complaints. Mr Marah implored his audience to join the campaign which he said is a national call to service. Manager furthered, the PNB campaign is led jointly by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Office of the Chief of Staff in coordination with relevant MDAs. Public Education Officer, ACC, Joseph Hazeley whilst speaking on the need for concerted approach to stem the tide of bribery, defined bribery as provided for in the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008, that "a person who gives , agree to give or offers to a public officer an advantage commits an offence" of bribery and it is punishable by law he noted. He catalogued the act of bribery and extortion, abuse of office and position, illegal/fake admissions, improper award of grades to undeserving students, sexual favours for grades and misappropriation of public funds as major drawbacks in the administration of some Universities. Mr. Hazeley emphasized that bribery should be considered enemy No.1 that requires the efforts of all and sundry to curb it through systematic radical approach by resisting and reporting any acts of bribery experiences, particularly in the SLP, Health, Education, Electricity and Water sectors. Earlier in his welcome statement, Head of Department Nursing, Dr. Ansumana R. Konawa thanked the ACC for the timely sensitization on the damaging effects of corruption on the economy of Sierra Leone. Dr. Konawa stated that corruption has has the tendency to put the country in a very bad light, depriving it notably of donor trust, direct foreign investment and tourism. He said the ACC must do more to heighten nationwide awareness on the fight against the malaise. In her vote of thanks, Angela Manja Bangalie, student of the University, called on the Government of Sierra Leone to pay their lecturers on time stressing that late payment of salaries of their lecturers is a recipe for corruption. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. Read more... Media News Freedom of Expression Violations Rise Sharply in West Africa The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017. Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa. These findings are contained in the latest edition of the West Africa Freedom of Expression Monitor, a quarterly report by the MFWA which analyses and highlights freedom of expression developments in the sub-region. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. Read more...