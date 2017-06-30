Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. Sickle Cell: A major contributor to maternal and infant mortality in Sierra Leone Written by press release KMN – Freetown (June 28) The Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is causing devastation in Sierra Leone amidst little attention to the genetic condition from the public health system, patients and a campaign group say. SCD, also known as Sickle Cell Anaemia, is a condition caused by the abnormal growth of the red blood cell, leading to suffering among patients. The condition is hereditary, meaning it can transfer from parents to their offspring. In Sierra Leone many sufferers dye in silent agony due to lack of proper care, say the Sickle Cell Society of Sierra Leone (SCS-SL), noting that it is also a leading driver of maternal and infant deaths in the country. A normal red blood cell is round. An abnormal one is shaped like a crescent or sickle [the shape of the agricultural implement]. Unlike the normal red blood cells, sickle shaped red blood cells do not live for long. And since these red blood cells are responsible for the transportation of oxygen through the body, sickle cell patients often lack enough blood due to the short-live span of their red blood cells. This condition is called anaemia. In addition, because of their shape, sickle cells tend to get stuck in blood vessels, blocking blood flow. This can cause pain and organ damage, as does constant deprivation of oxygen-rich blood. This organ damage is what makes sickle cell a fatal condition. Amelia Eva Gabba, Programme coordinator of the Sickle Cell Society of Sierra Leone, says sickle cell anaemia is a major contributor to the high rate of infant and maternal mortality in the country. “Hemorrhage, which is one of the causes of maternal death in this country, depends on the [amount of] blood in the system. If you have very little blood it doesn’t matter how much you lose,” Gabba said in an interview with KMN. She said it was therefore crucial that the government recognized this and included sickle cell disease into its priority list of public health emergencies. Ms Gabba, a retired nurse, has had a firsthand personal experience with the Sickle Cell Disease. As a carrier of the trait herself, she lost her first daughter to the disease after a 23-year battle. The elderly nurse, who is a former president of the West African College of Nursing, says she felt obliged to share her experience dealing with her daughter’s illness. As a specialist in public health and social sciences, Nurse Gabba says working with Sickle Cell patients has also enriched her experience such that it could have helped her family a great deal if she had known as much before losing her daughter. “Sickle cell is a condition wherein if you want to take care of them [patients] you must have passion,” she said. The Sickle Cell Society was established in 1992 by people with similar experience as Nurse Gabba. As programme coordinator, she directs the society’s activities from their head office at Thomas Street in the west end of Freetown. Twenty-five years on, the group boasts of two centers from where it renders life saving services to the 2, 266 sickle cell patients registered with it. Besides providing clinical consultative services, counseling and care of patients and families, the society also serves as an advocacy forum, undertaking public education in schools and town hall meetings. According to Gabba, most of the over 2000 registered sickle cell patients are in Freetown. She says they believe that this population represents just a tiny fraction of the national figure. Yet the only available statistics on the disease in Sierra Leone, which places the prevalence rate at 1.4 percent, were sourced from a study done over 20 years ago. The society wants the government to undertake a new study to ascertain the exert statistics of sickle cell sufferers. It also recommends that new born babies are screened for the trait, as is done in other West African countries like Nigeria and Ghana. SCS-SL has also called for an improvement in services at health facilities, especially referral centers and under-five clinics, to enable timely response to patients who arrive in conditions demanding emergency treatment. (Written and edited by Kemo Cham) Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. Read more... Media News Freedom of Expression Violations Rise Sharply in West Africa The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017. Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa. These findings are contained in the latest edition of the West Africa Freedom of Expression Monitor, a quarterly report by the MFWA which analyses and highlights freedom of expression developments in the sub-region. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. Read more...