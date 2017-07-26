Editorial News

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. HRCSL presents detention monitoring outcomes to stakeholders Written by Expotimes The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone(HRCSL) on Wednesday July 26th, 2017 at their headquarters at NEC Building engaged relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the outcome of their monitoring of detention facilities and other social services. The monitoring was carried out between January and April at the prisons, police cells, remand homes and probation facilities across the country. The HRCSL Act No.9 of 2004 in section 7 (2)(f) requires the Commission to monitor and document human rights violations in Sierra Leone and section 9(1) gives the Commission powers to authorize persons whom they think are capable to act on their behalf, in order to access all government offices, facilities and places of detention including prisons, police cells, remand homes and probation facilities. Speaking at the stakeholders meeting, HRCSL Commissioner Rashid Dumbuya said the Commission was not oblivious of the challenges faced by most Ministries, Departments and Agencies, but noted that with effective collaboration, can act and make sure that much can be achieved with little or no costs. "It is my firm belief that we are all going to discuss the8 issues from a genuine perspective with the aim of improving on the current condition in detention facilities and upholding the dignity of Persons deprived of their liberty" Commissioner Rashid said. He continued that the Commission was pleased to engage the various institutions on the findings of its monitoring carried out this year with the aim of mapping out strategies in addressing the findings. A Presentation was also made on the Guidelines on the Conditions of Arrest, Police Custody and Pre Trial Detention in Africa. This is referred to as the Luanda Guidelines which has been the basis of HRCSL's assessment of Police cells. The Guidelines on the Conditions of Arrest, police custody and pre trial detention in Africa is the standard used by HRCSL to assess the performance of the police cells. Some of the findings for the Motema and the Sefadu Police Stations, the Waterloo Police station and the Correctional Center in Freetown were that, poor quality food was served for all stations visited. Late supply of food was served most times at 3pm to 4pm once daily. Sometimes Police officers assist some of the sick suspects to get medical attention( this is so in all stations visited by HRCSL). Serious medical cases are referred to govt hospitals on the cost of relatives. There were unhygienic conditions in the male cells in the Central, Kissy, Waterloo, Moyamba and the Tongo Police stations with some littered with filth and leaky roofs in one of the cells in Tongo field police station. There was poor toilet facilities in all stations visited with the exception of the Magburuka and the Eastern Police stations. Over detention was observed at the Congo Cross, Magburuka, Tongo Field Police Stations respectively. Juveniles were found in with adult suspects in the same cells (in February and on April 25th 2017). At the Adonkia police station two suspects Osman Kamara (14th April to 25th April) and Foday sesay (23rd March to 25th April 2017). Similar situations were found out at the Magburuka police station (February), Tongo field Police station (April), where three suspects were being held beyond the statutory time limit. It was however noted that all the murder suspects that were met in the cells had been in pre trial detention beyond the statutory time limit. Also, there was only one death in custody reported at the Eastern Police station on the 3rd March 2017( it was alleged he dangled himself). Poor ventilation was observed at the Adonkia, Eastern, Hastings, Magburuka, Tongo Field, Central Police Stations and the Matotoka police respectively. It was also noted that 95%of stations visited, suspects informed HRCSL that relatives or complainants provide water for them as safe and clean drinking water was not available. However, at the Correctional centers, ventilation in the cells were observed to be generally good. Beddings and blankets in the Female Correctional Center were provided. In the Male Correctional Center, it was observed that the mattresses were put on the floor with blankets provided. In Moyamba, inmates slept on bare floor with only blankets as mattresses. This contravenes rule 21 of the Nelson Mandela Rules. The Nelson Mandela Rules (UN Minimum standards rules for the treatment of prisoners and the Sierra Leone correctional services Act were used in the assessment of the correctional centers. Editorial 2016 Global Peace Conference to be held in Freetown---as IPRA 50th Birthday confab ends in Istanbul The 26th biennal conference of the Internatonal Peace Research Association (IPRA) is billed to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone in November 2016, marking the second time Africa has hosted the conference since the founding of IPRA in 1964. This was announced following the re-election of the two IPRA Secretaries-general, Dr Ibrahim Seaga Shaw (pictured) and Dr Nesrin Kenar, who co-ordinated the 25th IPRA conference in Turkey, at the organisation’s administrative meeting on August 14 during the 25th IPRA conference in Istanbul to serve a second term of two years. Read more... Business News ACC URGES EDSA BO TO TACKLE BRIBERY AND PETTY CORRUPTION “Electricity is an essential commodity. Operations of Government offices and private enterprises hinge on the availability of electricity. And in the homes, every single Sierra Leonean will like to enjoy electricity service; therefore, we cannot afford to tolerate petty corruption and bribery in the energy sector,” ACC Southern Regional Manager told staff of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) at a general meeting at EDSA conference room. Samuel Marah said EDSA staff have to brace up for the job and conduct themselves in line with best practice. He said meters, poles and cables, ladders, pliers, and computers do not involve in malpractices by themselves, but it is the individuals who use them as they interact with the gullible public. The public most times is unable to identify EDSA staff from non EDSA staff. He said EDSA in Bo must implement measures already designed to tackle petty corruption and bribery happening in the sector. May 2017 PNB complaints report indicated bribes paid for meter replacement, new connection, reconnection, bill reduction and avoiding disconnection. These hotspots continue to feature repeatedly in the report and it is about time actions are taken. Erection of service charter indicating costs for services can be a huge measure to curbing petty corruption. Read more... Media News Freedom of Expression Violations Rise Sharply in West Africa The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017. Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa. These findings are contained in the latest edition of the West Africa Freedom of Expression Monitor, a quarterly report by the MFWA which analyses and highlights freedom of expression developments in the sub-region. Read more... Commentary REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT A PASSIONATE LETTER TO HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT: 44 TH EDITION REVIEWING THE JUNE 2017 ECOWAS SUMMIT Your Excellency Sir, It’s been six months since I subscribed to my usual publications of this piece. And this is primarily because I have been out of the country for the entire period, and as such would not normally objectively tender a subscription. I do apologize to my readers for this. So having being in Monrovia, Liberia for the recently concluded ECOWAS Summit, I would like to do some analysis on such a historic august body and gathering of this sub-Saharan/West African region. In resume, among other crucial achievements, ECOWAS, through its military apparatus, ECOMOG, played very sacrificial and invaluable roles in bringing peace, security and democratic governance to both Sierra Leone and Liberia during their past civil wars, and most recently ensuring that the Gambian people’s democratic change of government from the notorious dictatorial twenty seven years regime of Yaya Jarmeh, to the current government of President Adama Barrow, through their tactical robust intervention, overseen by President Helen JohnsonSirleaf of Liberia and other ECOWAS Presidents/actors, was enforced. Furthermore, ECOWAS has also spearheaded the enactment of several socio-political, advocacy and economic treaties in the sub region. Read more... View Point WHY SIERRA LEONEANS HATE PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT Honestly speaking Sierra Leoneans are well known for their hospitality all over the world, especially in Africa. But ironically many of them hate each other. But they love foreigners. They have high respect for strangers. But unfortunately they do not have respect among themselves. You can attest this to what is happening in the social media. Where they are showing their pull him down (PhD) syndrome. By castigating their compatriots unnecessarily. Some of them just because of jealousy and envious evil spirit they possess. They prefer to promote foreigners than their own brothers and sisters both in and out of the country. Day in day out they are insulting each other.They are using all sorts of vulgar languages against each other. And even their own highly respected president in the world, President Ernest Bai Koroma they are insulting him openly. Therefore, it is an open secret that many Sierra Leoneans are not well cultured. Read more...