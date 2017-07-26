ACC CAPACITATES SIERRA LEONE COMMERCIAL BANK STAFF ON ANTI-BRIBERY AND ANTI-CORRUPTION ISSUES Business Written by Expotimes The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on the request of the Management of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank (SLCB) on Thursday 20th July, 2017 commenced anti- bribery and anti-corruption training with staff of the Bank. The training which was held in the Bank's Conference Room 9th Floor, Christian Smith Building 29/31 Siaka Stevens Street, Freetown attracted over twenty members of the Executive Management. Addressing colleagues, the Managing Director, SLCB, Idrissa Aloma Kamara disclosed that the Bank has integrated into the Bank's operations anti-corruption measures, such as the development of anti-corruption policy, anti-graft messages inscribed on Bank Statements and sensitization of staff on the dangers of corruption. With all these, the MD stated, it is the view of the Bank that the ACC which is the statutory body responsible for the campaign against corruption be brought in, to provide awareness training on anti-bribery issues for an efficient and effective banking system. The Managing Director encouraged all to take the awareness training very seriously so that the Bank will deliver on its mandate. The training is targeting all categories of staff beginning with us at the top of Management, so that those below will appreciate the seriousness of it, the MD added. Delivering her training, Director Investigations and Intelligence Evelyn Kuyateh, defined key terms like bribery, fraud and asset disclosure. She further discussed the legal instruments guiding the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone-the 1991 Constitution and the Anti-Corruption Acts 2000 and 2008; in Africa-the AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and the World-the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). Director Kuyateh highlighted key interventions the ACC has made in the operations of the Bank. Deputy Director Public Education and Outreach Patrick Sandi, dilated on the damaging effects of bribery and corruption on the global economy, businesses and individuals. He informed participants of the Bribe Payer's Index, the Global Corruption Perception index and the Pay No Bribe (PNB) campaign. Mr. Sandi told the bankers, the PNB is an innovative reporting platform which empowers citizens to anonymously report incidents of bribery and petty corruption. Citizens will call 515 free on all networks, the PNB website; www.pnb.gov.sl, or on the mobile application in Krio, Temne and Mende to make their complaints. The Pay No Bribe (PNB) programme is funded with 4.7 million British pounds from the UK Government in financial aid and technical assistance, he furthered. PNB is piloted in 5 sectors; the SLP, Water (GUMA Valley and SALWACO), Energy (EDSA), Education and Health and in the districts of; Western Area Rural, and Urban; Bombali, Bo and Kenema. After the pilot, PNB will be expanded to operate nationwide, and may include additional sectors, Deputy Director concluded. The training exercise continued on Saturday 22nd July, 2017 at the Hill Valley Hotel with the Managers, Accountants and Data Entry officers. The exercise will be concluded on Saturday 29th July, 2017 targeting the artisans. The awareness exercise, it is noted will increase staff awareness on corruption and its various forms, knowledge on the offences in the ACA 2008, and rekindled their interest and zest in reporting corruption and rejecting bribery. In September 2015, similar training was conducted for staff of the Bank of Sierra Leone.

