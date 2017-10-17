Editorial News

THE CASE FOR REFORM OF THE UN SECURITY COUNCIL Development Written by FRANCIS GABBIDON, Lecture in Law Fourah Bay College and Senior Advocate of Sierra Leone In recent years many UN member States have begun urging a change of the Security Council more so by demands of African states led by Sierra Leone. The main argument for reform is that change is necessary to make the Security Council more reflective of today's International realities. Since the Council was created in 1945 more than a hundred and ninety two nations have come into existence and former defeated states in the last World War such as Germany, Japan and Italy have rejoined the World Community. While many developing states have become economic and trade dynamos yet the Security Council still operates on the same basic principles and with the same P5 (permanent Five) UK, USA, CHINA, FRANCE and USSR. Sierra Leone has consistently and with farvour put the case for Africa at every fora upto some weeks ago in New York but it is difficult to assess the response of the UN or the P 5 respectively. Formal debates about reform have occurred in the General Assembly and informal discussions occur everywhere in the UN system as participants advance their particular agendas and seek allies in discussions with diplomats from the USSR and CHINA. Dr. Samura Foreign Minister must have been encouraged by their informal response and encouragement. There are strong arguments to Support Africans Demands. LACK OF DEMOCRACY : The world has changed from 1945 to the present day. The combination of the P5's permanent Security Council membership and veto is a simmering issue in the UN and can no longer be justified. The P5 countries were the victors of the Second World War and nothing more in 1945 and Japan and Germany are stronger economically and socially today than UK, France and the USSR. Because of the present status quo at the UN Security Council there are several sources of discontent in Africa, Asia and Latin America. The basic point is the UN Security Council is not democratic fair or representative of the word today, this lack of democracy is one of the main criticisms levied at the UN System. An African Diplomat once argued that "the Council can no longer be maintained like the sanctuary of the Holy of Holies with only the original members acting as high Priests deciding on issues for the rest of the World who cannot be admitted". GEOGRAPHIC AND DEMOGRAPHIC IMBALANCE: This is another source of discontent Geographically Europe and North America have four or five permanent seats and those four permanent members are also countries of predominantly Eurowhite and Christian heritage. Whereas there are no African,Latin American Asiatic or Arab/Muslim countries at the Security Council.

INACCURATE REFLECTION OF POWER REALITIES: As the German mission to the UN puts it recently “the Security Council as it stands does not reflect today’s World which has changed dramatically and geopolitically since 1945. From this perspective German, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and some other powerful countries have begun to press for permanent seats for themselves. In recent years there have been a number of proposals to expand the membership of the UN Security Council, and in the case of Africa to increase its membership to five (5) with 2 two out of five allocated permanent seats at the Council. Africa also demands that the existing veto system should be reformed, with the veto power be extended to Africa, South America and Asia also, these demands for reform of the UN Security Council have two (2) hurdles to overcome: Amending the UN charter. Altering the Composition of the UN Security Council It is argued that the problem that other countries who advocatefor reform will face is the question of giving other countries the veto if allocated permanent seats as the Security Council. What is interesting is that the word “VETO” is not mentioned in the UN charter it merely states that decisions of the council requires the concurrence of the five permanent members, thus it is the permanent membership that confers the right of VETO. Secondly abstention by any P5 country is not tantamount to a VETO. Finally there is no doubt know that P5 countries know that reform is desirable and urgent the key questions are whether Germany and Japan will continue to tolerate the present situation as major contributors to the UN budget and taking into accounts their economic and military capacity they deserve permanent status and Africa cannot be left behind. 26th IPRA Conference in Sierra Leone Ends on a High Note The International Peace Research Association (IPRA) successfully held its 26th General Conference on 'Agenda for Peace and Development: Conflict Prevention, Post-Conflict Transformation, and the Conflict, Disaster Risk and Sustainable Development Debate' in collaboration with the 10TH Dealing With Disasters Series, Northumbria University (UK)and Sakarya University (Turkey) and the University of Sierra Leone at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone from November 27 to 1st December 2016.

Business News Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, speaks to The Worldfolio about the investment opportunities in Sierra Leone John D. Okrafo-Smart, Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, speaks to The Worldfolio about the investment opportunities in Sierra Leone and gives his insight into the banking landscape. The Government of Sierra Leone is placing great priority in improving the business climate, enhancing infrastructure and support to private sector development. In line with the government focus, the Central Bank is targeting price stability in support of economic recovery, enhancing monetary policy instruments and liquidity management and also limiting intervention in the foreign exchange market, which will be important to preserve foreign exchange reserves. The above measures will help in the strengthening of the banking system to support financial intermediation. Commercial banks are thus poised to benefit and take advantage of the improved economic and business environment by offering better services to their customers, including loans and overdrafts and forex to import, thereby creating wealth and boosting government revenue. Media News Freedom of Expression Violations Rise Sharply in West Africa The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017. Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa.

Commentary Dr. Tam Baryoh's Only Crime! Boris Johnson as a Journalist worked at The Times and Daily Telegraph newspapers. He edited The Spectator newspaper between 1999 and 2006. He was Member of Parliament for Henley from 2001 to 2008 and was also Mayor of London. He is a member of the Conservative Party and the current UK Foreign Secretary. Nnamdi Azikiwe was to serve as the first president of independent Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. He opened and edited a number of newspapers in Ghana and Nigeria and later became an active politician. Obafemi Awolowo was a great Nigerian politician. He also was an active journalist and edited The Nigerian Worker, amongst other publications. There is a clear link between politics and journalism though, there seems to be a very thin boundary, or perhaps, "a reflective door in the firewall, such that with time, politicians and journalists cross the line changing roles and moving from side to side," argues Aminat Afolabi in a piece, titled 'Politics and Journalism, the Interwoven Relationship between Them."

View Point The APC Convention: A political façade, if not a joke! Thanks to AYV partnered by AFCOM, I was able to followthe live coverage of the APC and SLPP conventions on my mobile phone from my base in the UK.It was good that both conventions took place simultaneously last week end (October 15-16, 2017) because, at the very least, it provided the opportunity to those keenly following the two historic events to compare and contrast them, not least in terms of democratic processes and procedures. Let me start by talking about how I saw the APC convention held in Makeni, then compare,and contrast it with what I saw at the SLPP convention held in Freetown.