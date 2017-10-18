LAB train volunteers on peaceful and credible election
Written by Expotimes
One hundred and eighty-nine (189) volunteers of the Legal Aid Board have benefited from a one-day United Nations Development Programme funded training on non-violent and credible election at the British Council Hall on October 11.
The participants include 45 volunteers running the fifteen satellite offices of the Legal Aid Board – Community Advisory Bureaus – in the Western Area and 144othersearmarked for Bureaus to be established in the future.
The Consultant to the Board, Madam Memunatu Pratt, Head of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Fourah Bay College led discussionson electoral offences and causes of electoral violence.
The participants discussedthe dangers of relying wholly on social media for information on the elections. ‘Social media has the potential to provoke violence and undermine the credibility of the elections,’ Madam Pratt warned. ‘You should rely more on news from the traditional media and the National Electoral Commission.’
As a result, volunteers should sensitize their communities on fake news and fake results on the social media. Also, it was agreed thatthe right to belong and vote for parties free of undue influence should be respected. This means husbands should not intimidate or harass their wives into belonging or voting for a particular party or candidate.
It was also observed that destroying campaign materials of opponents is a major reason for violence in the community.
A session was devoted to developing messages for the elections. The following messages were developed: ‘Wen wifet Mama Salone go cry’, ‘Why wi for lekwisef’, ‘TinkSalonfowibetteh wan tumara’, ‘Lehwi norfulwisef, no wan tribe go rul dis contri’ and ‘lehwi put Salonefos.’
Madam Pratt also took participants through a Powerpoint presentation on mediation and negotiation skills.
Prior to the start of the workshop, the Executive Director of LAB, Ms. Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles urged the volunteers to use the Bureaus to mediate disputes more so those on elections in their respective Wards.
The Country Director of UNDP, Dr. Doe said people should learn lessons from the experiences of the war and therefore not resort to violence. He noted that the country is consolidating democracy and therefore should not resort to violence.
The Commissioner for NEC for the North, MacksoodGibrilSesayurged the volunteers to brace themselves for the inevitable reality of election disputes and their antecedents. ‘You need to be aware of the elections rules, regulations, procedures and offences in order to be able to participate authoritatively in election related dispute resolutions.’
Also, statements were delivered by the Deputy Chairperson of the Western Area District Council and representatives of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) and the Society for Democratic Initiatives (SDI).
Editorial
26th IPRA Conference in Sierra Leone Ends on a High Note
The International Peace Research Association (IPRA) successfully held its 26th General Conference on ‘Agenda for Peace and Development: Conflict Prevention, Post-Conflict Transformation, and the Conflict, Disaster Risk and Sustainable Development Debate’ in collaboration with the 10TH Dealing With Disasters Series, Northumbria University (UK)and Sakarya University (Turkey) and the University of Sierra Leone at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone from November 27 to 1st December 2016.
John D. Okrafo-Smart, Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, speaks to The Worldfolio about the investment opportunities in Sierra Leone and gives his insight into the banking landscape.
Excerpts shared by Sheriff Mahmud Ismail
The Government of Sierra Leone is placing great priority in improving the business climate, enhancing infrastructure and support to private sector development. In line with the government focus, the Central Bank is targeting price stability in support of economic recovery, enhancing monetary policy instruments and liquidity management and also limiting intervention in the foreign exchange market, which will be important to preserve foreign exchange reserves.
The above measures will help in the strengthening of the banking system to support financial intermediation. Commercial banks are thus poised to benefit and take advantage of the improved economic and business environment by offering better services to their customers, including loans and overdrafts and forex to import, thereby creating wealth and boosting government revenue.
Two very respected and veteran Journalists who are in the United States of America for various reasons have called on Sierra Leone’s Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens not only to appreciate the work of the Embassy, but also to pay courtesy as protocol demands.
Mr. Rod Mac-Johnson, former Lecturer Fourah Bay College, former Director of Information Ministry of Information and Communications, Former Director Sierra Leone News Agency (SLENA), Former Chairman Independent Media Commission (IMC) and stringer French News Agency etc. is on vacation and Mr. Cyril Juxon Smith Director Information and Communications House of Parliament, former Acting Director General Sierra Leone Broadcasting Service (SLBS) and former UNESCO Media Consultant is in the United States of America to attend the funeral of his father.
Speaking at the Ambassador’s residence on 4821 Colorado Avenue, Washington DC Mr. Rod Mac-Johnson said “Thank you Amr. Stevens for accommodating us in the middle of your tight schedule, and also to discuss with us in a homely spirit.
Boris Johnson as a Journalist worked at The Times and Daily Telegraph newspapers. He edited The Spectator newspaper between 1999 and 2006. He was Member of Parliament for Henley from 2001 to 2008 and was also Mayor of London. He is a member of the Conservative Party and the current UK Foreign Secretary.
Nnamdi Azikiwe was to serve as the first president of independent Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. He opened and edited a number of newspapers in Ghana and Nigeria and later became an active politician. Obafemi Awolowo was a great Nigerian politician. He also was an active journalist and edited The Nigerian Worker, amongst other publications.
There is a clear link between politics and journalism though, there seems to be a very thin boundary, or perhaps, “a reflective door in the firewall, such that with time, politicians and journalists cross the line changing roles and moving from side to side,” argues Aminat Afolabi in a piece, titled ‘Politics and Journalism, the Interwoven Relationship between Them.”
The APC Convention: A political façade, if not a joke!
Thanks to AYV partnered by AFCOM, I was able to followthe live coverage of the APC and SLPP conventions on my mobile phone from my base in the UK.It was good that both conventions took place simultaneously last week end (October 15-16, 2017) because, at the very least, it provided the opportunity to those keenly following the two historic events to compare and contrast them, not least in terms of democratic processes and procedures. Let me start by talking about how I saw the APC convention held in Makeni, then compare,and contrast it with what I saw at the SLPP convention held in Freetown.
(MFAIC Press Office, 18th October, 2017). The European Union Election Exploratory Mission to Sierra Leone led by Head of European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone, H.E. Tom Vens has paid a working visit to the Minister, Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara and Senior Management Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Ministry’s office in Tower Hill, Freetown.
Ambassador Tom Vens stated that the EU Election Exploratory Mission is in Sierra Leone following an invitation by the Government of Sierra Leone for EU Electoral assistance, and to further discuss the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in facilitating EU Observer Mission for the March 2018 elections in the country. The EU Election Exploratory Missionas part of its mandate is in the country to draft and finalise the MOU with the Government of Sierra Leone through the Foreign Ministry.
Members of the Sierra Leone Drug Addiction Council are seriously concern about the life of Abdul Nahim-Koroma who disappeared March this year and his where about is still unknown.
According to sources, Mr. Nahim-Koroma’s problem started since 2011 when he put up resistance and went further to stop his family not to initiate his two daughters Rabiatu and Aliyah Nahim-Koroma into the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) locally called bondo society in Sierra Leone.
A family member told this medium that since 2011 to date Abdul Nahim-Koroma’s life as well as his family members are in constant threats.
U.S. Ambassador launches National Early Warning Systems Project, funded by USAID
On Wednesday, October 18, U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E. Brewer, announced the official launch of the USAID West Africa-funded “Mitigating Election Violence through National Early Warning Systems” (NEWS) project and the inauguration of the National Elections Response Group in Sierra Leone.
Supported by $500,000 from USAID, NEWS is implemented by the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) in Sierra Leone. The focus is to monitor and identify potential electoral violence triggers and assist government and non-government organizations in Sierra Leone to better mitigate them.
The National Elections Response Group (NERG) is a partnership under the NEWS project, between WANEP, the Inter-Religious Council, the Campaign for Good Governance, government stakeholders, representatives from the National Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Office of National Security (ONS) and a number of civil society organizations.
The primary objective of the National Elections Response Group (NERG) is to monitor the elections environment, develop, and recommend strategies and actions to relevant stakeholders with authority to implement necessary response actions to prevent escalation of tensions or incidence of violence for a peaceful 2018 election. Members of the NERG will work closely with WANEP, the Integrated Election Security Planning Committee under the ONS, Provincial and District Election Security Committees – PROSEC and DISEC with an extensive network of civil society organizations and with 60 community monitors across the country to identify potential risks of electoral violence.
President Dr Ernest BaiKoroma has informed Sierra Leoneans that, “I am very proud that we have people like Ansumana. We need many more Ansumana Usman Koromas that will go out there as Ambassadors of our country, showing and telling a good story about Sierra Leone.”
Whilst speaking at his Presidential office in Freetown, President Koroma affirmed that, “I am very proud of Ansumana and I am encouraging him to do more by helping his people.”