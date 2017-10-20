ANIMATORS CAPACITATED ON THE PAY NO BRIBE CAMPAIGN
Written by PRESS RELEASE
Friday, 20 October 2017 15:55
Coffey International in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday 19th October, 2017 concluded a three-day training session for animators of Mankind's Activities for Development Accreditation Movement (MADAM) on the Pay No Bribe (PNB) campaign at the Conference Hall of MADAM, Makambo Village, Bombali District.
Coffey International is a UK-based Consultancy Firm providing technical support to the ACC on the PNB project, and MADAM is the Civil Society Organization (CSO) supporting implementation in Bombali District.
The capacity building training aimed at improving animators knowledge on animation and the PNB project, and upping their skills in the use of smart phones as they would be required to facilitate reports through the use of the phones-515 free line and the mobile app.
Explaining the PNB programme, Deputy Director Public Education and Outreach Department, ACC Patrick Sandi, underscored, bribery and corruption is harmful to the country in several ways; it reduces the services provided to citizens, since money, materials and equipment meant for the service are used for other purposes, and that it puts additional expenditure on people trying to access public services.
Mr. Sandi said, the PNB is led by the ACC and Office of the Chief of Staff with the aim to reduce small scale corruption and bribery that the people of Sierra Leone experience on a daily basis across a wide range of services noting that; the PNB enables citizens to report bribery and corruption to the ACC on the Ministries of Education, Health, EDSA, Water-GUMA/SALWACO and the SLP through 515 free line on all networks, the mobile App or website: www.pnb.gov.sl without providing their identity.
Paying bribes reduces the amount of money you have to pay for food, for housing, for clothes, and for fuel, Sandi emphasized. As animators, they should tell the people that it is important to report when they pay bribe, resist paying and meet an honest official, he concluded.
Coordinator CSOs-Coffey International Moi Sellu, dilated on animators role and what is expected from the animators by the ACC, and Coffey. Mr. Sellu stressed that as animators they should be seen very active, and well motivated to sensitize, teach citizens how to report and facilitate reporting when deemed appropriate. He furthered that, they should be seen as people of high integrity, otherwise, they will have no one to blame for any wrong doing.
Martin Simonsen, Technical Adviser Coffey International enlightened animators on the use of PNB phones, and Kobo tool-which is an application on the phones that will ensure effective monitoring of the animators as they carry out their different tasks.
Earlier, the Coordinator of animators-MADAM, Edward Conteh admonished animators to treat the training very seriously, and consider themselves worthy of contributing to the fight against bribery and petty corruption in Sierra Leone, without putting premium on pecuniary benefits.
The training was climaxed with a field trip, where the animators interacted with the wider public of Makeni city sensitizing them on the PNB and providing feedback to the trainers on their experiences and challenges.
Similar training had earlier been held for animators in Kono District from 3rd-5th October, 2017.
Editorial
26th IPRA Conference in Sierra Leone Ends on a High Note
The International Peace Research Association (IPRA) successfully held its 26th General Conference on ‘Agenda for Peace and Development: Conflict Prevention, Post-Conflict Transformation, and the Conflict, Disaster Risk and Sustainable Development Debate’ in collaboration with the 10TH Dealing With Disasters Series, Northumbria University (UK)and Sakarya University (Turkey) and the University of Sierra Leone at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone from November 27 to 1st December 2016.
John D. Okrafo-Smart, Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, speaks to The Worldfolio about the investment opportunities in Sierra Leone and gives his insight into the banking landscape.
Excerpts shared by Sheriff Mahmud Ismail
The Government of Sierra Leone is placing great priority in improving the business climate, enhancing infrastructure and support to private sector development. In line with the government focus, the Central Bank is targeting price stability in support of economic recovery, enhancing monetary policy instruments and liquidity management and also limiting intervention in the foreign exchange market, which will be important to preserve foreign exchange reserves.
The above measures will help in the strengthening of the banking system to support financial intermediation. Commercial banks are thus poised to benefit and take advantage of the improved economic and business environment by offering better services to their customers, including loans and overdrafts and forex to import, thereby creating wealth and boosting government revenue.
The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017.
Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa.
Boris Johnson as a Journalist worked at The Times and Daily Telegraph newspapers. He edited The Spectator newspaper between 1999 and 2006. He was Member of Parliament for Henley from 2001 to 2008 and was also Mayor of London. He is a member of the Conservative Party and the current UK Foreign Secretary.
Nnamdi Azikiwe was to serve as the first president of independent Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. He opened and edited a number of newspapers in Ghana and Nigeria and later became an active politician. Obafemi Awolowo was a great Nigerian politician. He also was an active journalist and edited The Nigerian Worker, amongst other publications.
There is a clear link between politics and journalism though, there seems to be a very thin boundary, or perhaps, “a reflective door in the firewall, such that with time, politicians and journalists cross the line changing roles and moving from side to side,” argues Aminat Afolabi in a piece, titled ‘Politics and Journalism, the Interwoven Relationship between Them.”
The APC Convention: A political façade, if not a joke!
Thanks to AYV partnered by AFCOM, I was able to followthe live coverage of the APC and SLPP conventions on my mobile phone from my base in the UK.It was good that both conventions took place simultaneously last week end (October 15-16, 2017) because, at the very least, it provided the opportunity to those keenly following the two historic events to compare and contrast them, not least in terms of democratic processes and procedures. Let me start by talking about how I saw the APC convention held in Makeni, then compare,and contrast it with what I saw at the SLPP convention held in Freetown.
(MFAIC Press Office, 18th October, 2017). The European Union Election Exploratory Mission to Sierra Leone led by Head of European Union Delegation to Sierra Leone, H.E. Tom Vens has paid a working visit to the Minister, Dr. Samura M.W. Kamara and Senior Management Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Ministry’s office in Tower Hill, Freetown.
Ambassador Tom Vens stated that the EU Election Exploratory Mission is in Sierra Leone following an invitation by the Government of Sierra Leone for EU Electoral assistance, and to further discuss the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in facilitating EU Observer Mission for the March 2018 elections in the country. The EU Election Exploratory Missionas part of its mandate is in the country to draft and finalise the MOU with the Government of Sierra Leone through the Foreign Ministry.
Members of the Sierra Leone Drug Addiction Council are seriously concern about the life of Abdul Nahim-Koroma who disappeared March this year and his where about is still unknown.
According to sources, Mr. Nahim-Koroma’s problem started since 2011 when he put up resistance and went further to stop his family not to initiate his two daughters Rabiatu and Aliyah Nahim-Koroma into the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) locally called bondo society in Sierra Leone.
A family member told this medium that since 2011 to date Abdul Nahim-Koroma’s life as well as his family members are in constant threats.
U.S. Ambassador launches National Early Warning Systems Project, funded by USAID
On Wednesday, October 18, U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E. Brewer, announced the official launch of the USAID West Africa-funded “Mitigating Election Violence through National Early Warning Systems” (NEWS) project and the inauguration of the National Elections Response Group in Sierra Leone.
Supported by $500,000 from USAID, NEWS is implemented by the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) in Sierra Leone. The focus is to monitor and identify potential electoral violence triggers and assist government and non-government organizations in Sierra Leone to better mitigate them.
The National Elections Response Group (NERG) is a partnership under the NEWS project, between WANEP, the Inter-Religious Council, the Campaign for Good Governance, government stakeholders, representatives from the National Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Office of National Security (ONS) and a number of civil society organizations.
The primary objective of the National Elections Response Group (NERG) is to monitor the elections environment, develop, and recommend strategies and actions to relevant stakeholders with authority to implement necessary response actions to prevent escalation of tensions or incidence of violence for a peaceful 2018 election. Members of the NERG will work closely with WANEP, the Integrated Election Security Planning Committee under the ONS, Provincial and District Election Security Committees – PROSEC and DISEC with an extensive network of civil society organizations and with 60 community monitors across the country to identify potential risks of electoral violence.
President Dr Ernest BaiKoroma has informed Sierra Leoneans that, “I am very proud that we have people like Ansumana. We need many more Ansumana Usman Koromas that will go out there as Ambassadors of our country, showing and telling a good story about Sierra Leone.”
Whilst speaking at his Presidential office in Freetown, President Koroma affirmed that, “I am very proud of Ansumana and I am encouraging him to do more by helping his people.”