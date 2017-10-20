Editorial News

Readers Letters

Press Release

Archive / Past Issues

Books Reviws About Expotimes

Editorial Team

Our Contact Subscription

Local News Papers Featured Links: ExpoNet

EXpoNet Services! EXpoNet Services! Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now. Subscribe Now. ANIMATORS CAPACITATED ON THE PAY NO BRIBE CAMPAIGN Written by PRESS RELEASE Coffey International in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday 19th October, 2017 concluded a three-day training session for animators of Mankind's Activities for Development Accreditation Movement (MADAM) on the Pay No Bribe (PNB) campaign at the Conference Hall of MADAM, Makambo Village, Bombali District. Coffey International is a UK-based Consultancy Firm providing technical support to the ACC on the PNB project, and MADAM is the Civil Society Organization (CSO) supporting implementation in Bombali District. The capacity building training aimed at improving animators knowledge on animation and the PNB project, and upping their skills in the use of smart phones as they would be required to facilitate reports through the use of the phones-515 free line and the mobile app. Explaining the PNB programme, Deputy Director Public Education and Outreach Department, ACC Patrick Sandi, underscored, bribery and corruption is harmful to the country in several ways; it reduces the services provided to citizens, since money, materials and equipment meant for the service are used for other purposes, and that it puts additional expenditure on people trying to access public services. Mr. Sandi said, the PNB is led by the ACC and Office of the Chief of Staff with the aim to reduce small scale corruption and bribery that the people of Sierra Leone experience on a daily basis across a wide range of services noting that; the PNB enables citizens to report bribery and corruption to the ACC on the Ministries of Education, Health, EDSA, Water-GUMA/SALWACO and the SLP through 515 free line on all networks, the mobile App or website: www.pnb.gov.sl without providing their identity. Paying bribes reduces the amount of money you have to pay for food, for housing, for clothes, and for fuel, Sandi emphasized. As animators, they should tell the people that it is important to report when they pay bribe, resist paying and meet an honest official, he concluded. Coordinator CSOs-Coffey International Moi Sellu, dilated on animators role and what is expected from the animators by the ACC, and Coffey. Mr. Sellu stressed that as animators they should be seen very active, and well motivated to sensitize, teach citizens how to report and facilitate reporting when deemed appropriate. He furthered that, they should be seen as people of high integrity, otherwise, they will have no one to blame for any wrong doing. Martin Simonsen, Technical Adviser Coffey International enlightened animators on the use of PNB phones, and Kobo tool-which is an application on the phones that will ensure effective monitoring of the animators as they carry out their different tasks. Earlier, the Coordinator of animators-MADAM, Edward Conteh admonished animators to treat the training very seriously, and consider themselves worthy of contributing to the fight against bribery and petty corruption in Sierra Leone, without putting premium on pecuniary benefits. The training was climaxed with a field trip, where the animators interacted with the wider public of Makeni city sensitizing them on the PNB and providing feedback to the trainers on their experiences and challenges. Similar training had earlier been held for animators in Kono District from 3rd-5th October, 2017. Editorial 26th IPRA Conference in Sierra Leone Ends on a High Note The International Peace Research Association (IPRA) successfully held its 26th General Conference on ‘Agenda for Peace and Development: Conflict Prevention, Post-Conflict Transformation, and the Conflict, Disaster Risk and Sustainable Development Debate’ in collaboration with the 10TH Dealing With Disasters Series, Northumbria University (UK)and Sakarya University (Turkey) and the University of Sierra Leone at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown, Sierra Leone from November 27 to 1st December 2016. Read more... Business News Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, speaks to The Worldfolio about the investment opportunities in Sierra Leone John D. Okrafo-Smart, Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Bank, speaks to The Worldfolio about the investment opportunities in Sierra Leone and gives his insight into the banking landscape. Excerpts shared by Sheriff Mahmud Ismail The Government of Sierra Leone is placing great priority in improving the business climate, enhancing infrastructure and support to private sector development. In line with the government focus, the Central Bank is targeting price stability in support of economic recovery, enhancing monetary policy instruments and liquidity management and also limiting intervention in the foreign exchange market, which will be important to preserve foreign exchange reserves. The above measures will help in the strengthening of the banking system to support financial intermediation. Commercial banks are thus poised to benefit and take advantage of the improved economic and business environment by offering better services to their customers, including loans and overdrafts and forex to import, thereby creating wealth and boosting government revenue. Read more... Media News Freedom of Expression Violations Rise Sharply in West Africa The incidents of freedom of expression rights violations in West Africa more than tripled in the first quarter (January-March) of 2017. Over the three-month period, a total of 47 violations were recorded as against 14 violations for the last quarter (October-December) of 2016. The violations recorded in the quarter under review range from arrests and detentions to physical attacks, online violations, shutdown of media houses, censorship, seizure and destruction of property and killings. The 47 violations occurred in 10 out of the 16 countries in West Africa. Read more... Commentary Dr. Tam Baryoh’s Only Crime! Boris Johnson as a Journalist worked at The Times and Daily Telegraph newspapers. He edited The Spectator newspaper between 1999 and 2006. He was Member of Parliament for Henley from 2001 to 2008 and was also Mayor of London. He is a member of the Conservative Party and the current UK Foreign Secretary. Nnamdi Azikiwe was to serve as the first president of independent Nigeria from 1963 to 1966. He opened and edited a number of newspapers in Ghana and Nigeria and later became an active politician. Obafemi Awolowo was a great Nigerian politician. He also was an active journalist and edited The Nigerian Worker, amongst other publications. There is a clear link between politics and journalism though, there seems to be a very thin boundary, or perhaps, “a reflective door in the firewall, such that with time, politicians and journalists cross the line changing roles and moving from side to side,” argues Aminat Afolabi in a piece, titled ‘Politics and Journalism, the Interwoven Relationship between Them.” Read more... View Point The APC Convention: A political façade, if not a joke! Thanks to AYV partnered by AFCOM, I was able to followthe live coverage of the APC and SLPP conventions on my mobile phone from my base in the UK.It was good that both conventions took place simultaneously last week end (October 15-16, 2017) because, at the very least, it provided the opportunity to those keenly following the two historic events to compare and contrast them, not least in terms of democratic processes and procedures. Let me start by talking about how I saw the APC convention held in Makeni, then compare,and contrast it with what I saw at the SLPP convention held in Freetown. Read more...