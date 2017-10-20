Abdul Nahim-Koroma's Life Is In Danger Written by Expotimes Members of the Sierra Leone Drug Addiction Council are seriously concern about the life of Abdul Nahim-Koroma who disappeared March this year and his where about is still unknown. According to sources, Mr. Nahim-Koroma’s problem started since 2011 when he put up resistance and went further to stop his family not to initiate his two daughters Rabiatu and Aliyah Nahim-Koroma into the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) locally called bondo society in Sierra Leone. A family member told this medium that since 2011 to date Abdul Nahim-Koroma’s life as well as his family members are in constant threats. “We don’t know all this threats but we were made to understand that Abdul is a bisexual person and he is going around the country calling himself a pastor in the pretext of spreading bisexual messages and activities”, the family member told this press. The family member who preferred not to disclose his name for fear of his life further said that they are seriously hunting his brother to know his where about and they will show him a lesson. “We are calling on Abdul where ever he may find himself not to surface in Sierra Leone because his life is in danger”, another family member warned.

